'Big Brother' Reveals New Houseguests for Season 20
The 16 new players will soon enter the 'Big Brother' house to compete for $500,000.
Big Brother's milestone season 20 premiere is right around the corner, but first who will be playing the game and fighting all summer long for the $500,000 grand prize?
Well, it's a brand new cast of 16 characters. Among them is 26-year-old virgin Scottie Salton (a fan of season 8 winner Evel Dick Donato) who once got cat-called while working at AMC during Fifty Shades of Grey. There's also fitness model Angela Rummans, 26 who will miss "social media" and her "roster of boy toys in L.A" once she's sequestered inside the Big Brother house.
Kaitlyn Herman, 24 is a crystal collecting life coach who is often caught sleeping with her eyes open, which, she says, "is terrifying for the people I live with." Her favorite player is season 18's Victor Arroyo. Faysal Shafaat, a 26-year-old substitute teacher also picks Arroyo as his favorite.
Chrissy "Swaggy C" Williams, 23, is a big fan of season 18 and 19's two-time runner-up Paul Abrahamian, while 30-year-old pro football player Kaycee Clark favors Abrahamian's rival, Cody Nickson.
The oldest cast member in the group is 40-year-old New Jersey native and former undercover cop, Steve Arienta. Speaking of undercover, 25-year-old Brett Robinson and 21-year-old Haleigh Broucher both pick season 16 winner and former police officer Derrick Levasseur as their favorite gamer.
Overall, it's a bit of a wacky group and all fans can do now is expect the unexpected and read their official bios below.
Let the games begin.
Faysal Shafaat
Age: 26
Hometown: Orlando, Fla.
Current City: Orlando, Fla.
Occupation: Substitute Teacher
Social Media: Instagram
Fun facts about yourself: Secretly loves Taylor Swift. I'll listen to her while I work out and my favorite line is, "It's a love story baby just say yessss." I wet the bed until the age of 10, which helped me be skilled at laundry at an early age.
Which past Big Brother cast member did you like most? Victor Arroyo! He played every challenge like it was his last and won his way back in multiple times.
Do you have a strategy for winning the game? Finding a loyal person or two, use my social game and let my physical gameplay show at the end more than the beginning. Don't let the other houseguests know I'm a powerhouse from day one.
Bayleigh Dayton
Age: 25
Hometown: Lee Summit, Missouri
Current City: Atlanta, Georgia
Occupation: Flight Attendant
Social Media: Instagram
Which past Big Brother cast member did you like most? I love Donny. You rarely run across genuine hearts, but he was as real as it gets.
Do you have a strategy for winning the game? I want to be "Miss Congeniality" and not be fake or too nice. I want to stay clear of the dramaand let the bombs self-destruct. But I also want everyone to fear me just a little. My dad always said that defense wins games so let's just say, my D is going to be full coverage.
Fun facts about yourself: First-ever African American Miss Missouri. I'm a closet "dweeb" who loves cartoons and Marvel comics.
Tyler Crispen
Age: 23
Hometown: Rossford, Ohio
Current City: Hilton Head, South Carolina
Occupation: Lifeguard
Social Media: Instagram
My life's motto is: Do whatever the hell you want.
What do you think will be the most difficult part of living in the Big Brother house? Getting people to believe anything I say. When I'm lying, people think I'm telling the truth, but when I'm telling the truth people think I'm lying.
Which past Big Brother cast member did you like most? Victor Arroyo for his resilence, Zach Rance because he's hilarious and Dan Gheesling for being a savage.
-
Angie "Rockstar" Lantry
Age: 34
Hometown: Columbia, Maryland
Current City: Columbia, Maryland
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom.
Social Media: Linkedin
Three adjectives that describe you: Eclectic, entertaining and magical.
Which past Big Brother cast member did you like most? Joey from season 16, but she did not last very long. She was super cute and had the idea of female empowerment, but shwed her cards way took soon. And Frankie from season 16. He was colorful, fun, everywhere in everyone's business and he always had glitter.
Kaitlyn Herman
Age: 24
Hometown: Plainview, N.Y.
Current City: Encino, Calf.
Occupation: Life Coach
Social Media: Twitter Instagram Website
Fun facts about yourself: I'm often caught sleeping with my eyes open, which is terrifying for those I live with. I went to a psychic medium with the hopes of connecting to my deceased grandfather, but the medium surprised me by revealing I would soon be one of the most influential self-help women in the world.
What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house? Not having my crystals, essential oils, yoga mat, books, or my journal. I have my daily rituals for self-love and I would have to come up with new ways to make time for myself.
Which past Big Brother cast member did you like most? Victor Arroyo from season 18. I was always rooting for him especially when he got back in the house after winning the battle back. He was such a good competitor and had such a sweet side to him. I loved his energy so much as a human being and genuinely enjoyed watching his journey. Plus, he and Nicole are a match made in heaven.
Scottie Salton
Age: 26
Hometown: Shorewood, Illinois
Current City: Chicago, Illinois
Occupation: Shipping Manager
Fun facts about yourself: Got catcalled while working at AMC during Fifty Shades of Grey. I'm a 26-year-old virgin who has never been kissed. Got grounded when my brother threw up on me.
My life's motto is: When the shark is hungry, he eats!
Which Big Brother cast member did you like most? Evel Dick. I like players who can win comps and put their personality into their strategy. I also like players who can back up their talk. He was genuinely himself and I respect that.
Do you have a strategy for winning the game? I want to knock out the floaters and butterflies first.
Angela Rummans
Age: 26
Hometown: Hilton Head, South Carolina
Current City: Playa Vista, Calif.
Occupation: Fitness Model
Social Media: Instagram
Three adjectives that descibe you: Spontaneous, scheming and headstrong.
What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house? Lack of social media, not being able to talk to my mama and having to release my roster of boy toys in L.A.
Which past Big Brother cast member did you like most? Rachel Reilly. I love how physical she was on the show. I see a lot of myself in her. Not to toot my own horn, but I'm kind of a freak athlete and I love to compete. I'm a fierce competitor and nothing brings me more joy than beating men at sports.
Rachel Swindler
Age: 29
Hometown: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Current City: Las Vegas
Occupation: Vegas Entertainer
Three adjectives that describe you: Sarcastic, loyal and passionate.
Fun facts about yourself: I can do a killer monkey impression. My friends call me "Craychel." I use my power over men to make huge tips on the job.
Which past Big Brother cast member did you like most? Britney Haynes because she's hilarious! She had great balance between her social and physical game.
-
Age: 23
Hometown: Bridgeport, Connecticut
Current City: Bridgeport, Connecticut
Occupation: Day Trader
Social Media: Instagram
Fun facts about yourself: I have a photographic memory. I'm taking swimming lessons.
Which Big Brother cast member did you like most? Paul, Paul, Paul. That man got robbed of a million dollars. He is a top five Big Brother player of all time and he didn't even win. He's better than every single winner over the last 12 years aside from Derrick, Evel Dick, Dan and Rachel and I didn't even like Derrick's game.
Kaycee Clark
Age: 30
Hometown: San Diego, Calif.
Current City: Temple, Arizona
Occupation: Pro Football Player
Social Media: Facebook Instagram
Which past Big Brother cast member did you like most? I liked Cody just because he was so different and such a bad ass. He went against the grain when everyone else in the house wanted to follow Paul because he was a previous cast member. Cody was a competition beast. The only thing I would say he could have had a better social ga,e.
Fun facts about yourself: Moved to Scottsdale for a girl then broke up after a few months living there, but ended up staying there and made a new life for myself! Big Brother is the only TV show I watch and it's my tradition with my dad.
Winston Hines
Age: 28
Hometown: Somerset, Kentucky
Current City: Bowling Green, Kentucky
Occupation: Medical Sales Rep
Social Media: Instagram
Which past Big Brother cast member did you like most? Paul Abrahamian. His mix of gaining other's trust while simutaneously screwing them was iconic.
Do you have a strategy for winning the game? I hope to use my interpersonal skills to gain trust from key individuals identified early. But unlike Cody from last year, you cannot come in and split the house too early. It's a waiting game.
Sam Bledsoe
Age: 27
Hometown: Stuarts Draft, Virginia
Current City: Stuarts Draft, Virginia
Occupation: Welder
Fun facts about yourself: Used to be a hairstylist before becoming a welder fabricator. I catch critters like snakes and racoons with my bare hands.
Which past Big Brother cast member did you like most? Daniele Donato. She's a smart girl who happens to be pretty. Not a pretty girl who happens to be smart.
Steve Arienta
Age: 40
Hometown: Parsippany, N.J.
Current City: Wanaque, N.J.
Occupation: Former undercover cop
Three adjectives that describe you: Stubborn, competitive and funny.
Which past Big Brother cast member did you like most? I don't know all of them, but it would be Mike "Boogie." He made me laugh and was a strategist.
Do you have a strategy for winning the game? Honestly, no. Anyone that goes into the game with a set strategy is set for failure. It's hard to create one without knowing the players involved.
Brett Robinson
Age: 25
Hometown: Oakdale, Connecticut
Current City: Charlestown, Mass.
Occupation: Cyber security engineer
Fun facts about yourself: I hack into friends' computers for fun.
Which past Big Brother cast member did you like most? Derrick. He has a way of gaining control without upsetting people. He also has the ability to stay unnoticed enough so he does not come to mind during conversation or voting.
Do you have a strategy for winning the game? I plan to go in and establish a minor amount of control initially. Then immediately pull back from the spotlight. From there, I will rotate face time with every single person in the house. It will have to be handled tastefully. I also plan to lie about my career occupation and life. I want people to think I am just a dumb surfer, model guy. Then I will slowly plant my seeds of stories throughout the entire house causing chain reactions that I will have to dynamically calculate on the fly.
JC Monduix
Age: 28
Hometown: Miami, Fl.
Current City: West Hollywood, Calif.
Occupation: Professional Dancer
Social Media: Instagram
Which past Big Brother houseguest did you like most? Josh Martinez. He represents the kind of people I grew up with. Made me feel at home. I'm glad he won.
What do you think will be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house? I'm very good with people. It could be difficult to be liked by everyone, but I will do my best.
Do you have a strategy for winning the game? Yes and I am already thinking about it. I am going to be the sweetest small guy that everyone would want to hug and kiss.
Haleigh Broucher
Age: 21
Hometown: Village Mills, Texas
Current City: College Station, Texas
Occupation: College Student
Social Media: Twitter
Three adjectives that describe you. . . Classic, cuatious and contagious.
Which past Big Brother cast member did you like most? Derrick from season 16. He played an honest and goal oriented game. There was never a move he made that made me question him and he made it to the end without being nominated. Plus he's the cutest person in the world I just want to hug him.
Do you have a strategy for winning the game? I plan on using my school major, psychology to analyze and deceive the houseguests. I plan on feeling out the houseguests first, then pinpointing what makes them tick and rolling with it.