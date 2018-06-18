'Big Brother' Reveals New Houseguests for Season 20

Big Brother's milestone season 20 premiere is right around the corner, but first who will be playing the game and fighting all summer long for the $500,000 grand prize?

Well, it's a brand new cast of 16 characters. Among them is 26-year-old virgin Scottie Salton (a fan of season 8 winner Evel Dick Donato) who once got cat-called while working at AMC during Fifty Shades of Grey. There's also fitness model Angela Rummans, 26 who will miss "social media" and her "roster of boy toys in L.A" once she's sequestered inside the Big Brother house.

Kaitlyn Herman, 24 is a crystal collecting life coach who is often caught sleeping with her eyes open, which, she says, "is terrifying for the people I live with." Her favorite player is season 18's Victor Arroyo. Faysal Shafaat, a 26-year-old substitute teacher also picks Arroyo as his favorite.

Chrissy "Swaggy C" Williams, 23, is a big fan of season 18 and 19's two-time runner-up Paul Abrahamian, while 30-year-old pro football player Kaycee Clark favors Abrahamian's rival, Cody Nickson.

The oldest cast member in the group is 40-year-old New Jersey native and former undercover cop, Steve Arienta. Speaking of undercover, 25-year-old Brett Robinson and 21-year-old Haleigh Broucher both pick season 16 winner and former police officer Derrick Levasseur as their favorite gamer.

Overall, it's a bit of a wacky group and all fans can do now is expect the unexpected and read their official bios below.

Let the games begin.