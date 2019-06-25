The Stars of 'Big Daddy': Where Are They Now?

It's been 20 years since the Adam Sandler-led comedy Big Daddy was released in theaters on June 25, 1999.

The film follows lazy law school graduate Sonny Koufax (Sandler), who refuses to grow up. After his girlfriend (Kristy Swanson) breaks up with him due to his immaturity, Sonny decides to raise a boy named Julian (Dylan and Cole Sprouse). The young boy, who shows up at Sonny's front door one day, is the biological son of Sonny's roommate (Jon Stewart) who is out of town for business.

The film also stars Leslie Mann, Joey Lauren Adams, Rob Schneider, Allen Covert, Peter Dante and Steve Buscemi.

Big Daddy earned $234.8 million at the global box office on a $34.2 million budget.

Read on to see what the cast has been up to since the film's debut.