The Stars of 'Big Daddy': Where Are They Now?
It's been 20 years since Adam Sandler decided to raise his roommate's biological son, played by Dylan and Cole Sprouse, to impress his girlfriend.
It's been 20 years since the Adam Sandler-led comedy Big Daddy was released in theaters on June 25, 1999.
The film follows lazy law school graduate Sonny Koufax (Sandler), who refuses to grow up. After his girlfriend (Kristy Swanson) breaks up with him due to his immaturity, Sonny decides to raise a boy named Julian (Dylan and Cole Sprouse). The young boy, who shows up at Sonny's front door one day, is the biological son of Sonny's roommate (Jon Stewart) who is out of town for business.
The film also stars Leslie Mann, Joey Lauren Adams, Rob Schneider, Allen Covert, Peter Dante and Steve Buscemi.
Big Daddy earned $234.8 million at the global box office on a $34.2 million budget.
Read on to see what the cast has been up to since the film's debut.
-
Adam Sandler (Sonny Koufax)
Sandler starred in the film as Sonny Koufax, a 32-year-old law school graduate who refuses to take the bar exam and become a lawyer. After his girlfriend breaks up with him for refusing to grow up, Sonny takes in a young kid that is left at his apartment's doorstep. Sandler has kept busy since starring in Big Daddy and has gone on to act in the films Mr. Deeds, Punch-Drunk Love, Anger Management, 50 First Dates, The Longest Yard, Click, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, Blended, the Hotel Transylvania franchise and Murder Mystery. Big Daddy was Sandler's last film before he began his production company Happy Madison Productions. In addition to his work onscreen, Sandler has also released comedy albums including 1999's Stan and Judy's Kid, 2004's Shhh… Don't Tell and 2019's 100% Fresh, which was the audio for his 2018 Netflix stand-up special of the same name. The actor will next appear in the crime comedy-drama Uncut Gems.
-
Dylan and Cole Sprouse (Julian McGrath)
The Sprouse twins shared the role of Julian McGrath, the young boy who shows up on Sonny's doorstep and ultimately helps him grow up. Since portraying Julian, Dylan and Cole Sprouse have shared roles in the films I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus, The Master of Disguise and The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things. The two first played their own characters in the 2003 film Just 4 Kicks!, which was followed by their roles as the titular characters on the Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. Following the show's third and final season in 2008, the twins reprised their roles in The Suite Life on Deck from 2008-2011. The series also had a spinoff movie called The Suite Life Movie in 2011. Prior to his work on the Disney Channel, Cole guest starred as Ross Geller (David Schwimmer)'s son Ben on Friends from 2000-2002. After leaving the Disney Channel, the brothers took a break from acting to attend New York University and graduated in 2015. In addition to working as a professional photographer, Cole currently stars as Jughead Jones on The CW's Riverdale. He also starred in the 2019 film Five Feet Apart as a cystic fibrosis patient. He will next appear in the thriller Silk Road. Since graduating from college, Dylan starred in the films Dismissed and Banana Split. He will next appear in the films Tyger Tyger and Turnadot. In addition to his work as an actor, Dylan runs All-Wise Meadery in Brooklyn, NY.
-
Joey Lauren Adams (Layla Maloney)
Adams portrayed Layla Maloney, Sonny's love interest in the film. Since starring in Big Daddy, the actress has gone on to appear in the films Harvard Man, The Big Empty, The Break-Up, Blue Caprice, Sequoia and Animal. Adams' is arguably best known for her Golden Globe-nominated role as Alyssa Jones in the 1997 film Chasing Amy. Her TV credits include guest appearances on Party Down, United States of Tara, Switched at Birth and Grey's Anatomy. Adams recently starred as Debbie Lynn Cooke on the CMT series Still the King from 2016-2017. The actress will next reprise her Chasing Amy role in Kevin Smith's upcoming Jay and Silent Bob reboot.
-
Jon Stewart (Kevin Gerrity)
Stewart starred as Kevin Gerrity, Sonny's roommate and Julian's biological father. When Kevin goes out of town for business, Julian's mom drops her son off at Kevin and Sonny's apartment in hopes that he will raise the kid. Following his role as Kevin, Stewart went on to host The Daily Show from 1999-2015. He also co-created The Colbert Report and currently serves as an executive producer for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Throughout his career, Stewart has won 22 Emmy Awards. His film credits include roles in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Death to Smoochy. Additionally, Stewart hosted the 43rd annual Grammy Awards, 44th annual Grammy Awards and 80th Academy Awards. Stewart directed, wrote and produced the 2014 film Rosewater and will next direct, write and produce the 2020 film Irresistible. Stewart is also a two-time Grammy winner and won in the best comedy album category in 2005 for America (The Book): A Citizen's Guide to Democracy Inaction and in the best spoken word album category in 2011 for Earth (The Book): A Visitor's Guide to Human Race.
-
Leslie Mann (Corinne Maloney)
Mann starred as Corinne, Kevin's fiancée and Layla's sister. Sonny and Corinne don't get along, with Sonny regularly teasing her about her previous job as a Hooters waitress. Since her role in Big Daddy, Mann has gone on to act in the films The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Drillbit Taylor, 17 Again, Funny People, I Love You Phillip Morris, The Change-Up, This Is 40, The Other Woman, How to Be Single, Blockers and Welcome to Marwen. The actress will also star in the upcoming films Motherless Brooklyn and Blithe Spirit. On the TV side, Mann has made guest appearances on Freaks and Geeks, Modern Family, Allen Gregory and The Simpsons.
-
Rob Schneider (Nazo)
Schneider played Nazo, Sonny's friend who works as a delivery guy. Sandler's fellow SNL alum has collaborated with him on many films. Schneider has acted in the films Mr. Deeds, The Hot Chick, 50 First Dates, The Longest Yard, The Benchwarmers, You Don't Mess With the Zohan, American Virgin, Grown Ups, The Ridiculous 6 and Sandy Wexler. Schneider also directed the 2010 film The Chosen One, which he also starred in. He starred in the CBS comedy Rob for one season in 2012 and has made guest appearances on Inside Amy Schumer and Hot in Cleveland. From 2015-2017, Schneider and his family starred as themselves on the Netflix series Real Rob.
-
Allen Covert (Phil D'Amato)
Covert played Sonny's friend Phil D'Amato. The actor has appeared in many films alongside Sandler including Little Nicky, Mr. Deeds, Eight Crazy Nights, Anger Management, 50 First Dates, The Longest Yard, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, Bedtime Stories, Just Go With It, Sandy Wexler and Murder Mystery. In addition to being an actor, Covert co-wrote the films Grandma's Boy and The Benchwarmers. He also worked as an associate producer on Big Daddy, Little Nicky and Mr. Deeds, as well as executive produced I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, The House Bunny, Grown Ups 2, Blended, Hotel Transylvania 2, The Do-Over and Father of the Year.
-
Peter Dante (Tommy Grayton)
Dante portrayed Sonny's friend Tommy Grayton in the film. Similar to much of the cast of Big Daddy, Dante is a frequent collaborator of Sandler's. Since his role in Big Daddy, Dante has appeared in the films Little Nicky, Mr. Deeds, Eight Crazy Nights, Stuck On You, 50 First Dates, Grandma's Boy, Just Go With It, Jack and Jill and Grown Ups 2. The actor also made a guest appearance on The King of Queens in 2007. In addition to being an actor, Dante is a musician and member of the band Rad Omen. Dante released his debut solo album Peace, Love, and Freedom in 2011.
-
Kristy Swanson (Vanessa)
Swanson starred as Vanessa, Sonny's girlfriend who ultimately breaks up with him due to his immaturity. Since her role in Big Daddy, Swanson has acted in the films Dude, Where's My Car?, Soul Assassin, What If…, Storm Rider and Beethoven's Treasure Tail. Swanson has also made guest appearances on many shows including Just Shoot Me!, CSI: Miami, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, One Tree Hill and SEAL Team. She also played the recurring role of Marlowe Viccellio on Psych from 2011-2014. Additionally, Swanson has appeared in many made-for-television movies including A Christmas Wish, Merry Ex-Mas, Driven Underground, Bad Stepmother and Winter's Dream.
-
Steve Buscemi (Homeless Guy)
Buscemi played the small role of a homeless man in Big Daddy. Since appearing in the 1999 film, the actor has gone on to act in the films The Grey Zone, Monsters, Inc., Ghost World, Big Fish, The Death of Stalin and The Dead Don't Die. Buscemi has also appeared in other films with Sandler including Mr. Deeds, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, Grown Ups and the Hotel Transylvania franchise. On the TV side, Buscemi has had recurring roles on The Sopranos, 30 Rock and Portlandia. He starred as Nucky Thompson on Boardwalk Empire from 2010-2014. The role won him two Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Golden Globe, and it earned him two Emmy nominations. He created, directed and hosted the web series Park Bench with Steve Buscemi, which aired from 2014-2015. The actor currently stars as God on the anthology comedy series Miracle Workers.