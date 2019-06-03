Bill Hader, Ricky Gervais, John Goodman and 8 Comedy Actors Reveal Unexpected Funny Moments on Set

After four seasons of their on-again, off-again, let's-just- have-sex-again relationship, Jimmy and Gretchen (Aya Cash) begin season five by meeting with a wedding planner and seem ready to finally tie the knot.

WHAT SCENE GAVE YOU THE MOST UNEXPECTED LAUGH?

There was a scene in episode four, when Jimmy comes into money and doesn't know what to do with it. So his first big idea is to buy the world's most expensive drone. He takes it out, ramps up the engine, and it just flies up in the air and disappears. I found it so hilarious! We had a trained drone pilot who was actually flying it offscreen. In the first take, it shot off at 90 miles per hour and you couldn't see it. If the pilot chose not to be on his game that day, I have to say it could easily have taken my head off. You see dads and kids flying them around parks, but trust me, this one was a monster.

WHAT FUNNY PART OF YOUR PERSONALITY DO YOU INFUSE INTO YOUR CHARACTER?

There's a physical thing I do — a double take — that became a thing for the character. Also, I have this kind of childish enthusiasm about me. So I really love that that came out in Jimmy, where he could be so mean and acerbic all the time, but when he sees NCIS: Los Angeles, he gets giddy like a little boy.

WHICH OF YOUR CHARACTER'S TRAITS DO YOU WISH YOU HAD?

Jimmy is so good at heckling people, calling out his mates on their mistakes. That isn't something I'd done before. I mean, I'm British, so I know how to keep my opinions to myself. Thanks to Jimmy, though, I now quite enjoy calling people out. My wife and I have started heckling people more in real life. In a jokey way, of course.