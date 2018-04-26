Billboard Latin Music Awards: Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi Top Winners List
Daddy Yankee leads all winners, followed by Luis Fonsi, Justin Bieber & Shakira, while Ozuna wins artist of the year and Maluma takes home social artist of the year.
It was the year of “Despacito” and the year of urban music.
The most-played song of 2017 swept the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards, winning six trophies: hot Latin song of the year; hot Latin song of the year, vocal event; airplay song of the year; digital song of the year; streaming song of the year; and Latin pop song of the year.
The celebration of “Despacito,” a song that revived global interest in Latin music, was a fitting way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Billboard Latin Music Awards on the Telemundo network, which aired the awards live from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas (the show's first time in Sin City) on Thursday night.
While “Despacito” was not performed Thursday night (the song had its live debut at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards), its effect was far-reaching. Producers Andrés Torres and Mauricio Rengifo won producer of the year for the song, and Daddy Yankee -- one of the track’s co-writers (and featured artists) -- was the big winner of the evening with eight awards. In addition to his “Despacito” wins, Yankee took home Latin rhythm artist of the year, solo, and songwriter of the year for “Despacito” as well as several other songs that hit Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, including “Hula Hoop” and “La Rompe Corazones” with Ozuna.
He was followed in wins by Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber, both taking home seven awards each. In addition to his “Despacito” trophies, Bieber won crossover artist of the year, while Fonsi, as the lead performer on “Despacito” and the subsequent “Echame la Culpa,” won the Hot Latin Songs artist of the year award.
But it wasn’t just the year of “Despacito”: There was an explosion of Latin tracks that went global this year and Latin artists who were able to reach fans like never before, mostly with urban or urban-leaning tracks. The night’s performances by mostly huge urban superstars included premieres by Ozuna (performing “La Modelo” with Cardi B), Bad Bunny (performing “Amorfoda”), Maluma (“El Prestamo”) and Nicky Jam and J Balvin, who performed “X” for the first time on television.
The coveted artist of the year award, which takes into consideration sales, airplay and streaming, went to Ozuna, who had success in all areas thanks to a succession of singles and his debut album Odisea.
Even pop wins had an urban tinge. Following the “Despacito” blast, superstar Shakira was the biggest winner of the night, with five awards that included Latin pop artist of the year, solo, and Top Latin Albums artist of the year, female. But she also won Hot Latin Songs artist of the year, female for hits that included the decidedly urban-leaning “Chantaje” with Maluma.
In turn, Maluma, a 10-time nominee (including in four categories for “Chantaje”), won social artist of the year, a nod to his extraordinary social media following.
Regional Mexican music, long the driving force of Latin music in this country, got shut out from most main categories by the sheer force of massive urban hits. However, regional Mexican acts still dominated the artist of the year, new category, with Christian Nodal taking the award. Nodal also won regional Mexican artist of the year, solo, and regional Mexican song of the year. Also coming in with three wins was Romeo Santos, who won Top Latin Albums artist of the year, male; tropical album of the year; and tropical artist of the year, solo.
This year’s special lifetime achievement award went to Mexican rock band Maná, who were honored both for their career as one of the most iconic and lasting bands in Latin music and for their philanthropic endeavors, particularly through their Selva Negra environmental foundation. The group performed two of its biggest hits: “En el muelle de San Blas” and “Corazon Espinado.”
In the label categories, Sony Music Latin was the big winner of the evening, taking home 16 of their 20 nominations, including Hot Latin Songs imprint of the year and Top Latin Albums label of the year. Universal Music Latin Entertainment won three out of their 10 nominations including Hot Latin Songs label of the year. On the publishing end, Sony ATV won both publisher of the year (Sony/ATV Latin Music Publishing) and publishing corporation of the year (Sony/ATV Music).
The Billboard Latin Music Awards honor the most popular albums, songs and performers in Latin music, as determined by the actual sales, streaming, radio airplay and social data that informs Billboard's weekly charts during a one-year period from the rankings dated February 4, 2017 through this year's January 27 charts. Finalists, and the eventual winners, reflect performance of new recordings on Billboard’s albums and songs charts, including Top Latin Albums, Hot Latin Songs, Latin Airplay, Latin Streaming Songs and Latin Digital Songs, among others.
The Billboard Latin Music Awards are the culmination of the Billboard Latin Music Conference which took place April 23-26 at The Venetian in Las Vegas, with superstars like Maluma, Ozuna, Bad Bunny, Pitbull and Maná.
A full list of finalists and winners follows.
OVERALL ARTIST CATEGORIES
Artist of the Year:
Ozuna (WINNER)
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Artist of the Year, New:
Christian Nodal (WINNER)
Alta Consigna
Bad Bunny
El Fantasma y Banda Populares del Llano
Tour of the Year:
Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull (WINNER)
Marc Anthony
Ricardo Arjona
Marco Antonio Solis
Social Artist of the Year:
Maluma (WINNER)
J Balvin
Jennifer Lopez
Shakira
Crossover Artist of the Year:
Justin Bieber (WINNER)
Beyonce
Little Mix
Ed Sheeran
SONGS CATEGORIES
Hot Latin Song of the Year:
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito” (WINNER)
J Balvin & Willy William feat. Beyoncé, “Mi Gente”
Maluma, “Felices Los 4”
Wisin feat. Ozuna, “Escapate Conmigo”
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito” (WINNER)
J Balvin & Willy William feat. Beyoncé, “Mi Gente”
Shakira feat. Maluma, “Chantaje”
Wisin feat. Ozuna, “Escapate Conmigo”
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
Luis Fonsi (WINNER)
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Ozuna
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
Shakira (WINNER)
Becky G
Jennifer Lopez
Natti Natasha
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Calibre 50 (WINNER)
Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizarraga
CNCO
Zion & Lennox
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:
Universal Music Latin Entertainment (WINNER)
Sony Music Latin
VP Entertainment
Warner Latina
Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year
Sony Music Latin (WINNER)
Def Jam
Raymond Braun
Schoolboy
Airplay Song of the Year
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito” (WINNER)
J Balvin & Willy William feat. Beyoncé, “Mi Gente”
Maluma, “Felices Los 4”
Wisin feat. Ozuna, “Escapate Conmigo”
Airplay Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin (WINNER)
DEL
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Sony Music Latin (WINNER)
Fonovisa
Universal Music Latino
WK
Digital Song of the Year:
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito” (WINNER)
J Balvin & Willy William feat. Beyoncé, “Mi Gente”
Maluma, “Felices Los 4”
Shakira feat. Maluma, “Chantaje”
Streaming Song of the Year:
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito” (WINNER)
J Balvin & Willy William feat. Beyoncé, “Mi Gente”
Maluma, “Felices Los 4”
Shakira feat. Maluma, “Chantaje”
Albums Categories
Top Latin Album of the Year:
Nicky Jam, Fenix (WINNER)
J Balvin, Energia
Ozuna, Odisea
Shakira, El Dorado
Top Latin Compilation Album of the Year:
Dance Latin #1 Hits 2.0: Los Exitos Del Momento (WINNER)
Mexillennials: Los Exitos De Una Nueva Generacion
Summer Latin Hits 2017
Trap Capos: Season 1
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
Romeo Santos (WINNER)
J Balvin
Nicky Jam
Ozuna
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
Shakira (WINNER)
Alejandra Guzman
Karol G
Gloria Trevi
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga (WINNER)
Calibre 50
CNCO
Los Plebes Del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin (WINNER)
Lizos
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year:
Sony Music Latin (WINNER)
Capitol Latin
DEL
Universal Music Latino
Latin Pop Categories
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo
Shakira (WINNER)
Luis Fonsi
Enrique Iglesias
Juanes
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
CNCO (WINNER)
Jesse & Joy
Mana
Reik
Latin Pop Song of the Year
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito” (WINNER)
Enrique Iglesias feat. Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox, “Subeme La Radio”
Shakira feat. Maluma, “Chantaje”
Shakira, “Me Enamore”
Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year
Sony Music Latin (WINNER)
Pina
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year
Sony Music Latin (WINNER)
Universal Music Latino
Warner Latina
WK
Latin Pop Album of the Year:
Shakira, El Dorado (WINNER)
Ricardo Arjona, Circo Soledad
CNCO, Primera Cita
Juanes, Mis Planes Son Amarte
Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin (WINNER)
Universal Latin Music Entertainment
Warner Bros.
Warner Latina
Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year:
Sony Music Latin (WINNER)
Fonovisa
Universal Music Latino
Warner Latina
Tropical Categories
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:
Romeo Santos (WINNER)
Marc Anthony
Nacho
Prince Royce
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Gente de Zona (WINNER)
Chiquito Team Band
Pirulo y La Tribu
La Sonora Dinamita
Tropical Song of the Year:
Prince Royce & Shakira, “Déjà Vu” (WINNER)
Nacho, “Bailame”
Romeo Santos, “Heroe Favorito”
Romeo Santos, “Imitadora”
Tropical Songs Airplay Label of the Year
Sony Music Latin (WINNER)
D.A.M.
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Tropical Songs Airplay Imprint of the Year
Sony Music Latin (WINNER)
Machete
Magnus
Universal Music Latino
Tropical Album of the Year:
Romeo Santos, Golden (WINNER)
Prince Royce, Five
La Sonora Dinamita, Juntos Por La Sonora
Carlos Vives, Vives
Tropical Albums Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin (WINNER)
The Orchard
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
World Circuit
Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year:
Sony Music Latin (WINNER)
Magnus
The Orchard
Top Stop
Regional Mexican Categories
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:
Christian Nodal (WINNER)
Regulo Caro
Alfredo Olivas
Gerardo Ortiz
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga (WINNER)
Calibre 50
Ulices Chaidez y Sus Plebes
Los Plebes Del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
Christian Nodal, “Adios Amor” (WINNER)
Calibre 50, “Corrido de Juanito”
Calibre 50, “Siempre Te Voy A Querer”
Christian Nodal feat. David Bisbal, “Probablemente”
Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year
Universal Music Latin Entertainment (WINNER)
DEL
Lizos
Sony Music Latin
Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year
Fonovisa (WINNER)
Andaluz
Disa
DEL
Regional Mexican Album of the Year:
Ulices Chaidez y Sus Plebes, Andamos En El Ruedo (WINNER)
Banda Sinaloense MD de Sergio Lizarraga, La Mejor Version De Mi
Christian Nodal, Me Deje Llevar
Gerardo Ortiz, Comere Callado, Vol. 1: Con Norteno, Tuba y Guitarras
Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:
Universal Music Latin Entertainment (WINNER)
DEL
Lizos
Sony Music Latin
Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year:
DEL (WINNER)
Disa
Fonovisa
Lizos
Latin Rhythm Categories
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:
Daddy Yankee (WINNER)
J Balvin
Nicky Jam
Ozuna
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Zion & Lennox (WINNER)
Jowell & Randy
Plan B
Play-N-Skillz
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:
J Balvin & Willy William feat. Beyoncé, “Mi Gente” (WINNER)
Maluma, “Felices Los 4”
Nicky Jam, “El Amante”
Wisin feat. Ozuna, “Escapate Conmigo”
Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year
Sony Music Latin (WINNER)
Pina
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year
Sony Music Latin (WINNER)
La Industria
Universal Music Latino
WK
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:
Nicky Jam, Fenix (WINNER)
Ozuna, Odisea
Yandel, #Update
Zion & Lennox, Motivan2
Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin (WINNER)
El Cartel
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year:
La Industria (WINNER)
Capitol Latin
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Writers/Producers/Publishers Categories
Songwriter of the Year:
Daddy Yankee (WINNER)
Justin Bieber
Erika Ender
Luis Fonsi
Marty James Garton
Poo Bear
Publisher of the Year:
Sony/ATV Latin Music Publishing, LLC,BMI (WINNER)
BMG Gold Songs,ASCAP
Sony/ATV Discos Music Publishing LLC,ASCAP
Universal Musica, Inc.,ASCAP
Publishing Corporation of the Year:
Sony/ATV Music (WINNER)
BMG
Universal Music
Warner/Chappell Music
Producer of the Year:
Mauricio Rengifo & Andres Torres (WINNER)
Chris Jeday
Saga Whiteblack
Wisin
This story first appeared on Billboard.com.