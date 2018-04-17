Billboard Music Awards: Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran Lead Nominees

7:45 AM 4/17/2018

by Billboard Staff

The artists are finalists in 15 categories apiece; the awards will be handed out May 20 in a ceremony airing live on NBC.

From left: Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran
From left: Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Dan MacMedan/WireImage; Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images

The nominees for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards have been revealed, and it's newly minted Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars in the lead with 15 BBMA nominations apiece. All three are up for top artist, competing against Drake (nine noms total) and Taylor Swift (five noms total) in that field.

It's also a good day for Post Malone, who is up for 12 BBMAs, and Imagine Dragons, who snagged 10 nods. Justin Bieber and Cardi B are tied with eight nominations apiece, and the boys behind "Despacito," Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, have seven apiece. Cardi is up for top new artist, facing off against 21 Savage, Camila Cabello, Khalid and Kodak Black.

The 2018 BBMAs will live live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. The show is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Allen Shapiro, Mike Mahan, Mark Bracco, Barry Adelman and Robert Deaton serving as executive producers.

A full list of nominees follows.

  • Top Artist

    Taylor Swift
    Taylor Swift
    Mike Windle/Getty Images

    Drake

    Kendrick Lamar

    Bruno Mars

    Ed Sheeran

    Taylor Swift

  • Top New Artist

    Cardi B
    Cardi B
    MTV/TRL/Getty Images

    21 Savage

    Camila Cabello

    Cardi B

    Khalid

    Kodak Black

  • Billboard Chart Achievement Award

    Drake
    Drake
    Getty Images

    Camila Cabello

    Cardi B

    Drake

    Sam Hunt

    Ed Sheeran

  • Top Male Artist

    Ed Sheeran
    Ed Sheeran
    Amanda Edwards/WireImage

    Drake

    Kendrick Lamar

    Bruno Mars

    Post Malone

    Ed Sheeran

  • Top Female Artist

    Halsey
    Halsey
    Getty Images

    Camila Cabello

    Cardi B

    Halsey

    Demi Lovato

    Taylor Swift

  • Top Duo/Group

    Chris Martin of Coldplay
    Chris Martin of Coldplay
    Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

    The Chainsmokers

    Coldplay

    Imagine Dragons

    Migos

    U2

  • Top Billboard 200 Artist

    Kendrick Lamar
    Kendrick Lamar
    Getty Images

    Drake

    Kendrick Lamar

    Ed Sheeran

    Chris Stapleton

    Taylor Swift

  • Top Hot 100 Artist

    Imagine Dragons
    Imagine Dragons
    Getty Images

    Imagine Dragons

    Kendrick Lamar

    Bruno Mars

    Post Malone

    Ed Sheeran

  • Top Streaming Songs Artist

    Cardi B
    Cardi B
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    Cardi B

    Drake

    Kendrick Lamar

    Post Malone

    Ed Sheeran

     

  • Top Song Sales Artist

    Bruno Mars
    Bruno Mars
    Getty Images

    Imagine Dragons

    Kendrick Lamar

    Bruno Mars

    Post Malone

    Ed Sheeran

  • Top Radio Songs Artist

    Charlie Puth
    Charlie Puth
    Getty Images/Courtesy of Global Green

    Halsey

    Imagine Dragons

    Bruno Mars

    Charlie Puth

    Ed Sheeran

  • Top Social Artist

    Demi Lovato
    Demi Lovato
    Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

    Justin Bieber

    BTS

    Ariana Grande

    Demi Lovato

    Shawn Mendes

  • Top Touring Artist

    U2's The Edge
    U2's The Edge
    Getty Images

    Coldplay

    Guns N’ Roses

    Bruno Mars

    Ed Sheeran

    U2

  • Top R&B Artist

    The Weeknd
    The Weeknd
    Suzi Pratt/Getty Images

    Chris Brown

    Khalid

    Bruno Mars

    SZA

    The Weeknd

  • Top R&B Male Artist

    Khalid
    Khalid
    Getty Images

    Khalid

    Bruno Mars

    The Weeknd

  • Top R&B Female Artist

    Beyonce
    Beyonce
    Getty Images

    Beyonce

    Rihanna

    SZA

     

     

  • Top R&B Tour

    Lionel Richie
    Lionel Richie
    Getty Images

    Bruno Mars

    Lionel Richie

    The Weeknd

  • Top Rap Artist

    Lil Uzi Vert
    Lil Uzi Vert
    Prince Williams/WireImage

    Drake

    Kendrick Lamar

    Lil Uzi Vert

    Migos

    Post Malone

  • Top Rap Male Artist

    Drake
    Drake
    Jamie Squire/Getty

    Drake

    Kendrick Lamar

    Post Malone

  • Top Rap Female Artist

    Nicki Minaj
    Nicki Minaj
    Getty Images

    Bhad Bhabie

    Cardi B

    Nicki Minaj

  • Top Rap Tour

    J. Cole
    J. Cole
    Scott Roth/Invision/AP

    J. Cole

    Jay-Z

    Kendrick Lamar

  • Top Country Artist

    Thomas Rhett
    Thomas Rhett
    David Becker/Getty Images

    Kane Brown

    Luke Combs

    Sam Hunt

    Thomas Rhett

    Chris Stapleton

     

  • Top Country Male Artist

    Chris Stapleton
    Chris Stapleton
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    Sam Hunt

    Thomas Rhett

    Chris Stapleton

  • Top Country Female Artist

    Kelsea Ballerini
    Kelsea Ballerini
    Getty Images

    Kelsea Ballerini

    Miranda Lambert

    Maren Morris

  • Top Country Duo/Group Artist

    Florida Georgia Line
    Florida Georgia Line
    Jeff Kravitz/AMA2016/FilmMagic

    Florida Georgia Line

    Old Dominion

    Zac Brown Band

  • Top Country Tour

    Lester Cohen/WireImage

    Luke Bryan

    Florida Georgia Line

    Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

  • Top Rock Artist

    Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
    Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
    Getty Images

    Imagine Dragons

    Linkin Park

    Portugal. The Man

    Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

    twenty one pilots

  • Top Rock Tour

    Guns N' Roses
    Guns N' Roses
    Getty Images

    Coldplay

    Guns N’ Roses

    U2

     

  • Top Latin Artist

    Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
    Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    J Balvin

    Daddy Yankee

    Luis Fonsi

    Ozuna

    Romeo Santos

  • Top Dance/Electronic Artist

    Calvin Harris
    Calvin Harris
    John Shearer/Getty Images

    The Chainsmokers

    Calvin Harris

    Kygo

    Marshmello

    ODESZA

  • Top Christian Artist

    Hillsong UNITED
    Hillsong UNITED
    Getty Images

    Elevation Worship

    Hillsong UNITED

    Hillsong Worship

    MercyMe

    Zach Williams

  • Top Gospel Artist

    Tamela Mann
    Tamela Mann
    Terry Wyatt/Getty

    Anthony Brown & group therAPy

    Travis Greene

    J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise

    Tasha Cobbs Leonard

    Tamela Mann

  • Top Billboard 200 Album

    Taylor Swift
    Taylor Swift
    C Flanigan/Getty Images

    Drake “More Life”

    Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.”

    Post Malone “Stoney”

    Ed Sheeran “÷ (Divide)”

    Taylor Swift “reputation”

  • Top Selling Album

    Pink
    Pink
    Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

    Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.”

    P!nk “Beautiful Trauma”

    Ed Sheeran “÷ (Divide)”

    Chris Stapleton “From A Room: Volume 1”

    Taylor Swift “reputation”

  • Top Soundtrack

    'The Greatest Showman'
    'The Greatest Showman'
    Niko Tavernise/Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox

    “Black Panther”

    “The Fate of the Furious: The Album”

    “The Greatest Showman”

     “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2”

    “Moana”

  • Top R&B Album

    SZA
    SZA
    Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Mastercard

    Khalid “American Teen”

    Bruno Mars “24K Magic”

    SZA “CTRL”

    The Weeknd “Starboy”

    XXXTENTATION “17”

  • Top Rap Album

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

     

    Drake “More Life”

    Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.”

    Lil Uzi Vert “Luv Is Rage 2”

    Migos “Culture”

    Post Malone “Stoney”

     

  • Top Country Album

    Brett Young
    Brett Young
    Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    Kane Brown “Kane Brown”

    Luke Combs “This One’s For You”

    Thomas Rhett “Life Changes”

    Chris Stapleton “From A Room: Volume 1”

    Brett Young “Brett Young”

  • Top Rock Album

    Linkin Park
    Linkin Park
    TF Images/Getty Images

    Imagine Dragons “Evolve”

    Linkin Park “One More Light”

    Panic! At The Disco “Death of a Bachelor”

    Portugal. The Man “Woodstock”

    U2 “Songs of Experience”

  • Top Latin Album

    Shakira
    Shakira
    Getty Images

    Nicky Jam “Fenix”

    Christian Nodal “Me Deje Llevar”

    Ozuna “Odisea”

    Romeo Santos “Golden”

    Shakira “El Dorado”

  • Top Dance/Electronic Album

    Chainsmokers
    Chainsmokers
    Steve Granitz/Getty Images

    Avicii “AVĨCI (01)”

    The Chainsmokers “Memories…Do Not Open”

    Calvin Harris “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1”

    Kygo “Stargazing”

    ODESZA “A Moment Apart”

  • Top Christian Album

    Alan Jackson
    Alan Jackson
    AP Images

    Elevation Worship “There Is A Cloud”

    Hillsong UNITED “Wonder”

    Hillsong Worship “Let There Be Light”

    Alan Jackson “Precious Memories Collection”

    MercyMe “Lifer”

  • Top Gospel Album

    Anthony Brown & group therAPy “A Long Way From Sunday”

    Travis Greene “Crossover: Live From Music City”

    J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise “You Deserve It”

    Tasha Cobbs Leonard “Heart. Passion. Pursuit”

    Marvin Sapp “Close”

  • Top Hot 100 Song

    'Despacito'
    'Despacito'

    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito”

    Kendrick Lamar “Humble.”

    Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

    Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”

    Ed Sheeran “Shape Of You”

  • Top Streaming Song (Audio)

    Kendrick Lamar
    Kendrick Lamar
    Getty Images

    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito”

    Kendrick Lamar “Humble.”

    Lil Uzi Vert “XO Tour LLIF3”

    Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”

    Post Malone ft. Quavo “Congratulations”

  • Top Streaming Song (Video)

    Ed Sheeran
    Ed Sheeran
    Getty Images

    Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito”

    Lil Pump “Gucci Gang”

    Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

    Ed Sheeran” Shape of You”

  • Top Selling Song

    Sam Hunt
    Sam Hunt
    Getty Images

    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito”

    Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”

    Imagine Dragons “Believer”

    Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

    Ed Sheeran “Perfect”

  • Top Radio Song

    Bruno Mars
    Bruno Mars
    Matthew Eisman/WireImage

    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This”

    Imagine Dragons “Believer”

    Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

    Charlie Puth “Attention”

    Ed Sheeran” Shape of You”

  • Top Collaboration

    Camila Cabello
    Camila Cabello
    Getty Images

    Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana”

    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This”

    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee v Justin Bieber “Despacito”

    French Montana ft. Swae Lee “Unforgettable”

    Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”

  • Top R&B Song

    Childish Gambino
    Childish Gambino
    Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

    Childish Gambino “Redbone”

    DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller “Wild Thoughts”

    Khalid “Young Dumb & Broke”

    Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

    Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B “Finesse”

  • Top Rap Song

    French Montana
    French Montana
    AP Images

    Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

    DJ Khaled ft.Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne “I’m The One

    French Montana ft. Swae Lee “Unforgettable”

    Kendrick Lamar “Humble.”

    Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”

  • Top Country Song

    Sam Hunt
    Sam Hunt
    Getty Images

    Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina “What Ifs”

    Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”

    Dustin Lynch “Small Town Boy”

    Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant To Be”

    Brett Young “In Case You Didn’t Know”

     

  • Top Rock Song

    Imagine Dragons
    Imagine Dragons

    Imagine Dragons “Believer”

    Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

    Linkin Park ft. Kiiara “Heavy”

    Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”

    The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”

  • Top Latin Song

    Luis Fonsi
    Luis Fonsi
    Getty

    J Balvin & Willy William Ft. Beyonce “Mi Gente”

    Becky G ft. Bad Bunny ”Mayores”

    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito”

    Maluma “Felices Los 4”

    Wisin ft. Ozuna “Escapate Conmigo”

  • Top Dance/Electronic Song

    Selena Gomez
    Selena Gomez
    Samir Hussein/WireImage

    The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This”

    Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato “No Promises”

    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Ann-Marie “Rockabye”

    Kygo & Selena Gomez “It Ain’t Me”

    Zedd & Alessia Cara “Stay”

  • Top Christian Song

    Lecrae
    Lecrae
    Mary Caroline Russell

    Elevation Worship “O Come To The Altar”

    Hillsong Worship “What A Beautiful Name”

    Lecrae ft. Tori Kelly “I’ll Find You”

    MercyMe “Even If”

    Zach Williams “Old Church Choir”

     

  • Top Gospel Song

    Terry Wyatt/Getty

    Anthony Brown & group therAPy “Trust In You”

    Travis Greene “You Waited”

    J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise “You Deserve It”

    Tamela Mann “Change Me”

    Charlie Wilson “I’m Blessed”

comments powered by Disqus