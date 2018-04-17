Billboard Music Awards: Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran Lead Nominees

The nominees for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards have been revealed, and it's newly minted Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars in the lead with 15 BBMA nominations apiece. All three are up for top artist, competing against Drake (nine noms total) and Taylor Swift (five noms total) in that field.



It's also a good day for Post Malone, who is up for 12 BBMAs, and Imagine Dragons, who snagged 10 nods. Justin Bieber and Cardi B are tied with eight nominations apiece, and the boys behind "Despacito," Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, have seven apiece. Cardi is up for top new artist, facing off against 21 Savage, Camila Cabello, Khalid and Kodak Black.

The 2018 BBMAs will live live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. The show is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Allen Shapiro, Mike Mahan, Mark Bracco, Barry Adelman and Robert Deaton serving as executive producers.

A full list of nominees follows.