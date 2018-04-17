Billboard Music Awards: Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran Lead Nominees
The artists are finalists in 15 categories apiece; the awards will be handed out May 20 in a ceremony airing live on NBC.
The nominees for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards have been revealed, and it's newly minted Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars in the lead with 15 BBMA nominations apiece. All three are up for top artist, competing against Drake (nine noms total) and Taylor Swift (five noms total) in that field.
It's also a good day for Post Malone, who is up for 12 BBMAs, and Imagine Dragons, who snagged 10 nods. Justin Bieber and Cardi B are tied with eight nominations apiece, and the boys behind "Despacito," Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, have seven apiece. Cardi is up for top new artist, facing off against 21 Savage, Camila Cabello, Khalid and Kodak Black.
The 2018 BBMAs will live live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. The show is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Allen Shapiro, Mike Mahan, Mark Bracco, Barry Adelman and Robert Deaton serving as executive producers.
A full list of nominees follows.
-
Top Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
-
Top New Artist
21 Savage
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Kodak Black
-
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Drake
Sam Hunt
Ed Sheeran
-
Top Male Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
-
Top Female Artist
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Halsey
Demi Lovato
Taylor Swift
-
Top Duo/Group
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Migos
U2
-
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Chris Stapleton
Taylor Swift
-
Top Hot 100 Artist
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
-
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
-
Top Song Sales Artist
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
-
Top Radio Songs Artist
Halsey
Imagine Dragons
Bruno Mars
Charlie Puth
Ed Sheeran
-
Top Social Artist
Justin Bieber
BTS
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
-
Top Touring Artist
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
U2
-
Top R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
SZA
The Weeknd
-
Top R&B Male Artist
Khalid
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
-
Top R&B Female Artist
Beyonce
Rihanna
SZA
-
Top R&B Tour
Bruno Mars
Lionel Richie
The Weeknd
-
Top Rap Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Uzi Vert
Migos
Post Malone
-
Top Rap Male Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
-
Top Rap Female Artist
Bhad Bhabie
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
-
Top Rap Tour
J. Cole
Jay-Z
Kendrick Lamar
-
Top Country Artist
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
-
Top Country Male Artist
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
-
Top Country Female Artist
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
-
Top Country Duo/Group Artist
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
-
Top Country Tour
Luke Bryan
Florida Georgia Line
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
-
Top Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Portugal. The Man
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
twenty one pilots
-
Top Rock Tour
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
U2
-
Top Latin Artist
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
-
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
ODESZA
-
Top Christian Artist
Elevation Worship
Hillsong UNITED
Hillsong Worship
MercyMe
Zach Williams
-
Top Gospel Artist
Anthony Brown & group therAPy
Travis Greene
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Tamela Mann
-
Top Billboard 200 Album
Drake “More Life”
Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.”
Post Malone “Stoney”
Ed Sheeran “÷ (Divide)”
Taylor Swift “reputation”
-
Top Selling Album
Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.”
P!nk “Beautiful Trauma”
Ed Sheeran “÷ (Divide)”
Chris Stapleton “From A Room: Volume 1”
Taylor Swift “reputation”
-
Top Soundtrack
“Black Panther”
“The Fate of the Furious: The Album”
“The Greatest Showman”
“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2”
“Moana”
-
Top R&B Album
Khalid “American Teen”
Bruno Mars “24K Magic”
SZA “CTRL”
The Weeknd “Starboy”
XXXTENTATION “17”
-
Top Rap Album
Drake “More Life”
Kendrick Lamar “DAMN.”
Lil Uzi Vert “Luv Is Rage 2”
Migos “Culture”
Post Malone “Stoney”
-
Top Country Album
Kane Brown “Kane Brown”
Luke Combs “This One’s For You”
Thomas Rhett “Life Changes”
Chris Stapleton “From A Room: Volume 1”
Brett Young “Brett Young”
-
Top Rock Album
Imagine Dragons “Evolve”
Linkin Park “One More Light”
Panic! At The Disco “Death of a Bachelor”
Portugal. The Man “Woodstock”
U2 “Songs of Experience”
-
Top Latin Album
Nicky Jam “Fenix”
Christian Nodal “Me Deje Llevar”
Ozuna “Odisea”
Romeo Santos “Golden”
Shakira “El Dorado”
-
Top Dance/Electronic Album
Avicii “AVĨCI (01)”
The Chainsmokers “Memories…Do Not Open”
Calvin Harris “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1”
Kygo “Stargazing”
ODESZA “A Moment Apart”
-
Top Christian Album
Elevation Worship “There Is A Cloud”
Hillsong UNITED “Wonder”
Hillsong Worship “Let There Be Light”
Alan Jackson “Precious Memories Collection”
MercyMe “Lifer”
-
Top Gospel Album
Anthony Brown & group therAPy “A Long Way From Sunday”
Travis Greene “Crossover: Live From Music City”
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise “You Deserve It”
Tasha Cobbs Leonard “Heart. Passion. Pursuit”
Marvin Sapp “Close”
-
Top Hot 100 Song
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito”
Kendrick Lamar “Humble.”
Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”
Ed Sheeran “Shape Of You”
-
Top Streaming Song (Audio)
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito”
Kendrick Lamar “Humble.”
Lil Uzi Vert “XO Tour LLIF3”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”
Post Malone ft. Quavo “Congratulations”
-
Top Streaming Song (Video)
Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito”
Lil Pump “Gucci Gang”
Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”
Ed Sheeran” Shape of You”
-
Top Selling Song
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito”
Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”
Imagine Dragons “Believer”
Imagine Dragons “Thunder”
Ed Sheeran “Perfect”
-
Top Radio Song
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This”
Imagine Dragons “Believer”
Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”
Charlie Puth “Attention”
Ed Sheeran” Shape of You”
-
Top Collaboration
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana”
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee v Justin Bieber “Despacito”
French Montana ft. Swae Lee “Unforgettable”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”
-
Top R&B Song
Childish Gambino “Redbone”
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller “Wild Thoughts”
Khalid “Young Dumb & Broke”
Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B “Finesse”
-
Top Rap Song
Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
DJ Khaled ft.Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne “I’m The One
French Montana ft. Swae Lee “Unforgettable”
Kendrick Lamar “Humble.”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”
-
Top Country Song
Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina “What Ifs”
Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”
Dustin Lynch “Small Town Boy”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant To Be”
Brett Young “In Case You Didn’t Know”
-
Top Rock Song
Imagine Dragons “Believer”
Imagine Dragons “Thunder”
Linkin Park ft. Kiiara “Heavy”
Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”
The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”
-
Top Latin Song
J Balvin & Willy William Ft. Beyonce “Mi Gente”
Becky G ft. Bad Bunny ”Mayores”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber “Despacito”
Maluma “Felices Los 4”
Wisin ft. Ozuna “Escapate Conmigo”
-
Top Dance/Electronic Song
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay “Something Just Like This”
Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato “No Promises”
Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Ann-Marie “Rockabye”
Kygo & Selena Gomez “It Ain’t Me”
Zedd & Alessia Cara “Stay”
-
Top Christian Song
Elevation Worship “O Come To The Altar”
Hillsong Worship “What A Beautiful Name”
Lecrae ft. Tori Kelly “I’ll Find You”
MercyMe “Even If”
Zach Williams “Old Church Choir”
-
Top Gospel Song
Anthony Brown & group therAPy “Trust In You”
Travis Greene “You Waited”
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise “You Deserve It”
Tamela Mann “Change Me”
Charlie Wilson “I’m Blessed”