Oscars: 10 Things to Know About Best Picture Nominee 'BlacKkKlansman'

Lee earned his first Oscar nomination in 1990 in the best original screenplay category for Do the Right Thing. He was later nominated in the best documentary feature category for 4 Little Girls in 1998, though he has yet to win an Oscar.

Despite his long-lasting career, Lee's nomination for BlacKkKlansman is his first in the best director category.

Lee spoke to THR following the announcement of this year's Oscars nominations and shared that he learned that the film scored six nods when he was with his family. "I was with my wife, Tonya, my daughter Satchel, my son Jackson and our dog Ginger. We watched ABC Channel 7, and we were all in the bed together — we were jumping up and down," he said.

The director added that he reached out to many members of the cast and crew directly after learning about the nominations. While they celebrated at a "little shindig" in Brooklyn, Lee added that the government shutdown at the time put the nominations into perspective.

"Today is filled with love, but at the same time, watching the news this morning, I just can't help but think about the 800,000 Americans who are now living in a desperate time [due to the government shutdown]," he said. "This film deals directly with that and all the other crazy shit that's happened in this country since Agent Orange [Donald Trump] got into the White House. I travel a lot, and when I go to the airport, I make it a point to thank every TSA person. Because they have a very important job and are not getting paid, and if they decide to strike, the whole motherfucker's shutting down. But again, this film is connected to all this stuff."