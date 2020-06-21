Cannes Hot List: 25 Films Set to Heat Up the (Virtual) Market

Two weeks before July 10, when Unhinged, Solstice Studios' road-rage thriller starring Russell Crowe, becomes the first new film to hit U.S. theaters since the coronavirus shutdown, independent producers, distributors, sales agents and financiers from around the world will come together — online — to try to reboot the global film industry. The first virtual Cannes film market — the official online Marché (June 22-26) and the parallel market run by U.S. talent agencies and major sales companies (June 22-28) — will be a test of whether, after months of lockdown, closed theaters and disrupted production, the indie film show can still go on. Ahead of the market, execs sound surprisingly positive.

"Of course no one knows what will happen, but the mood has shifted," says Jonathan Kier, president of international sales and distribution at Sierra/Affinity. "Theaters are starting to open up in some countries, and the response of audiences is positive. Production is starting up again. Distributors are hungry, they are looking to build their slates. Everyone is ready to get things going."

Deborah McIntosh of Endeavor Content says there has been incredible cooperation between the talent agencies in the push to get projects over the line. "We've been much more transparent about sharing information," she says. "The feeling is, any win is a win for everyone. It's a win for the industry."

Films debuting at the Virtual Cannes Market range from action to horror, period drama to sci-fi. What unites THR's 2020 Cannes Hot List, below, is the hope behind every film that it can help restart the international film business.