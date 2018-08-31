Blake Lively Is On a Stylish Suit Tour With a Nod to Film Director Paul Feig
The star is carrying 'A Simple Favor' onscreen style offscreen to promoting the upcoming thriller.
Blake Lively is really getting into character for her upcoming film A Simple Favor.
On her press tour this month in New York to promote the mystery (co-starring Anna Kendrick and Henry Golding and opening Sept. 14), she wore sharp suits almost exclusively. Why? Lively is taking style notes from her enigmatic character Emily Nelson, whose wardrobe includes multiple super-sexy, double-breasted and three-piece suits. And Emily's onscreen signature was inspired by Savile Row-loving director Paul Feig's personal style.
"We wanted to make it look intimidating; she played a very strong character," the film's costume designer Renee Ehrlich Kalfus tells The Hollywood Reporter. For Emily, a high-end PR director who goes missing, they had to choose "whether to go feminine or completely cover it up."
Kalfus and Lively noticed that Feig always wears suits while shooting, no matter if he's by a lake or in a parking lot. "Blake and I looked at each other and said, 'Somebody’s got to dress like Paul.' Once we headed down that path, it seemed so right that this would be a guarded person who nobody really gets to know. And she’s so sexy and can walk and strut this look and be completely covered up." (In some scenes, she wears a suit jacket without anything underneath.)
During one scene, Lively decided on the fly to carry Feig's own walking stick, which he carries every day on set. "She borrowed [it] that morning from Paul," Kalfus says. "She said, 'Paul, I really want a walking stick in this.' And he said, 'Well you can’t just take a walking stick, you have to learn how to walk with it.' It’s not easy, it can be awkward." So they had a lesson and added the opulent accessory (she also accessorizes with piercings, bowties and classic timepieces throughout the film).
The goal was to create a memorable onscreen look. In their research, the duo looked at famous gender-bending looks from Diane Keaton in Annie Hall to Katharine Hepburn.
And all the key players were in agreement about Lively's menswear look, though Kalfus says she was doubtful at first about a park scene when Emily arrives to pick up her son while wearing a formal suit and gloves: "She wore it and she owned it, and that was kind of fabulous."
"Suits are sexy," says Kalfus, who thinks it was "pure genius" for Lively to stay in character by wearing crisp suits offscreen for her press tour as well. "She was branding herself."
Lively even asked if there were any outfits left in the costume closet to wear, but ended up going with styles from several top houses, accentuated with Lorraine Schwartz gems (the same jeweler of her oval-cut diamond wedding ring). See the actress' press looks below.
-
Bottega Veneta
On August 18, Lively took on the Big Apple in a Tetris-like Bottega Veneta suit from the Cruise 2019 Collection. The look included a cotton jacket, cashmere sweater, printed shirt and lilac clutch. Her bling includes a pastel enamel flower broach with pink and blue sapphires and white diamond, plus rings with rubies, black diamonds and pink sapphires from Lorraine Schwartz.
-
Roland Mouret
The same day, she sported a plaid Roland Mouret suit, comprised of the Harleston Jacket and Delano Trouser in Multi Stretch Boucle Check from the Resort 2019 collection. Her own stylist, she completed the ensemble with cabochon ruby earrings, a 32-carat blue sapphire ring and a ruby strawberry brooch front and center.
-
Zimmermann
Then the next day on August 19, Lively stepped out in Zimmermann’s natural pinstripe corsage tailored Pant, vest and blazer from the Resort 2019 Collection. Lively's clearly a Lorraine gal, again adding a coral and yellow diamond flower brooch, 26 carats of nude diamond earrings, pink pearl and brown diamond necklaces worn as cuffs, a 28-carat brown diamond chunky ring in 18k gold and 15-carat nude oval diamond ring. It's safe to say she was decked out for her A Simple Favor press conference.
-
Versace
She turned to Versace to make her lime green fantasy come alive, paring the suit with Louboutins and Lorraine Schwartz gems, including opal and blue sapphire earrings and a 200-carat black opal cuff with paraiba tourmaline and emeralds.
And yes, she snapped a selfie with her Disney Belle phone case, writing "One day I’ll be edgy. But for now I’ll wear rainbow nails [by Elle] and have a Belle phone."
-
Ralph and Russo
Both Lively and co-star Kendrick rocked Ralph and Russo suits to the VMAs on August 20. Lively added 30-carat white diamond stud earrings and a 12-carat diamond ring, as well as sapphire and white diamond cufflinks. She opted for an off-white silk crêpe suit jacket with a tuxedo collar and jeweled crystal buttons, worn with wide silk trousers with pleated panels.