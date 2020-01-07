'Bombshell' to 'Hustlers': How Craft Pros Rebuilt Real Worlds From Scratch

Toward the end of his journey through hellish World War I battlefields in 1917, Lance Corporal William Schofield (George MacKay) stands in stark relief against the chalky white frontline trenches, the grit of war washed clean by a harrowing plunge into river rapids.

"All of the opening, the beginning of the film, was done in brown clay dirt," says production designer Dennis Gassner, who was looking for a fresh landscape with a realism and a metaphoric quality. "We started digging, and we found chalk, and it was a blessing to us because there was a whole shift emotionally, which defined the purity of his journey."

Gassner says director Sam Mendes' decision to create the illusion of one long, continuous take "was paramount to everything because it required extraordinary amounts of planning, down to the inch and word for word, how we were going to go about doing this." Despite the arduous nature of the work, he told his team to strive for artistry. "I said, 'When in doubt, make it beautiful in the way that it would be, but make it beautiful in the sense that there has been an emotional quality that's invested.' "

That mind-set carried over to Schofield's physical look as well, layering in symbolic aesthetics atop a meticulously researched appearance. "The look is totally correct historically," says hair and makeup designer Naomi Donne. "The artistic implication comes from what happened to him on the journey. He is grimy, he is dirty, he has gone through the trenches, he's exhausted. … But because he's been in the river, that became a metaphor for everything he'd been through. … Everything was powered right through until he got to the river, when he came clean. He was washed clean."

All the background actors received the same keen attention to accurate and telling detail, especially in the wardrobe. "There's a kind of unsaid narrative running through the costumes throughout the film," says David Crossman, who designed the costumes with Jacqueline Durran.

"We tried to tell a bit of a story by [featuring] some of the things that they were wearing," says Crossman, who researched colorful insignias and less militaristic personal touches like jewelry that soldiers of the era from all walks of life used to adorn their uniforms. "Earlier in the film, they're kind of slightly more undressed, and de-rigged, wearing way more characterful pieces of knitwear and customized clothing. … By the time you reach the end, the men are kind of fully ticked to go over the top and are completely outfitted for battle."

And the single-take approach added greater complexity to the costumers' tasks. "The two main boys ­— literally, you'd have to change their costume after every take," says Crossman of the long, arduous, action-packed sequence. "It was the most challenging kind of continuity film I've ever worked on because you had to match things exactly."