'Bombshell': Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron's Best Red Carpet Looks

During a Bombshell screening Dec. 3 at Everyman Broadgate cinema in London, Theron wore a leather dress from Alexander McQueen’s Resort 2020 collection with a double-belted waist and symmetrical vertical details. The sleeveless mermaid silhouette and V neckline were complemented by jeweled heels.

This story first appeared in a January stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.