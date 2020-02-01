'Bombshell': Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron's Best Red Carpet Looks
The three leads of Lionsgate's Fox News drama each brought their individual, stunning style this season.
-
'Hollywood' Glam
At the July 30 London premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Margot Robbie (who is Oscar-nominated for supporting actress for her work in Bombshell) sported an amber gown by Oscar de la Renta. With a train as long as the movie’s title, the dress featured a scarf-like neckline paired with a plunging bodice. Styled by Kate Young, Robbie finished the ensemble with an Edie Parker Hardbody Metal clutch and the Eve Calf open-toe strappy sandals by Tabitha Simmons.
-
Channeling Tate
Robbie, who plays an aspiring broadcast producer in Bombshell and Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time, paid homage to the latter 1960s starlet in this all-white Chanel dress for the L.A. premiere on July 22.
-
Sparkles in Paradise
Nicole Kidman, who plays anchor Gretchen Carlson in Bombshell, sparkled in Versace at the Country Music Awards on Nov. 13. Styled by Julia von Boehm, she wore an above-the-ankle sequined creation featuring a bird of paradise pattern and fringed hem. She completed the look with a Sophia Webster bag, Jimmy Choo sandals and a romantic updo.
-
Golden in Red
At the Golden Globes in January, Kidman sported a bespoke red Versace gown. The fashion house released a statement that said it was “inspired by an old-Hollywood, glamorous aesthetic.” She added matching sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti and gold antique chandelier earrings by Hanut Singh.
-
Thrice as Nice
The trio reunited Dec. 10 for a special screening of Bombshell at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood. Kidman pulled off an Yves Saint Laurent black sparkly blazer with matching cigarette pants, while Robbie wore a blooming lilac gown by Giambattista Valli. Charlize Theron, who plays Megyn Kelly, donned a black sleeveless mini dress by Dior, featuring a plunging neckline and fringe on the hem.
-
Gold Heart
Oscar nominee Theron (styled by Leslie Fremar) hosted the Nov. 12 Theron Africa Outreach Project fundraiser in New York in a high-low dress by Ana Khouri. The design (which showcased gold leather embroidery) took 1,200 hours and two people to create.
-
Leather Edge
During a Bombshell screening Dec. 3 at Everyman Broadgate cinema in London, Theron wore a leather dress from Alexander McQueen’s Resort 2020 collection with a double-belted waist and symmetrical vertical details. The sleeveless mermaid silhouette and V neckline were complemented by jeweled heels.
