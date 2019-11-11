'Bombshell,' 'Rocketman' Lead Makeup Artists and Hair Stylist Guild Feature Nominees

Fox News drama Bombshell and Elton John biopic Rocketman lead the Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild's seventh annual awards feature film nominations, with three apiece.

Landing two nominations each in the feature categories are Downton Abbey, Dolemite Is My Name, Hustlers, John Wick: Parabellum, Joker and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

As previously announced, Emmy-winning makeup artist Thomas Burman and Oscar-nominated hair stylist Martin Samuel will receive lifetime achievement awards during the awards ceremony, which will be held Jan. 11 at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live.

The complete list of nominees follows.