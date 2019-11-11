'Bombshell,' 'Rocketman' Lead Makeup Artists and Hair Stylist Guild Feature Nominees
Other films with multiple nominees include 'Joker,' 'John Wick 3' and 'Hustlers.'
Fox News drama Bombshell and Elton John biopic Rocketman lead the Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild's seventh annual awards feature film nominations, with three apiece.
Landing two nominations each in the feature categories are Downton Abbey, Dolemite Is My Name, Hustlers, John Wick: Parabellum, Joker and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
As previously announced, Emmy-winning makeup artist Thomas Burman and Oscar-nominated hair stylist Martin Samuel will receive lifetime achievement awards during the awards ceremony, which will be held Jan. 11 at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live.
The complete list of nominees follows.
-
Feature Motion Picture: Best Contemporary Makeup
Avengers: Endgame - John Blake, Francisco Perez
Bombshell - Vivian Baker, Cristina Waltz, Richard Redlefsen
Hustlers - Margot Boccia, Roxanne Rizzo
John Wick: Parabellum - Stephen M. Kelley, Anna Stachow
Us - Scott Wheeler, Tym Shutchai Buacharern, Sabrina Castro
-
Feature Motion Picture: Best Period and/or Character Makeup
Downton Abbey - Anne Nosh Oldham, Elaine Browne, Sam Smart
Dolemite Is My Name - Vera Steimberg, Debra Denson, Deborah Huss-Humphries
Joker - Nicki Ledermann, Tania Ribalow, Sunday Englis
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Heba Thorisdottir, Gregory Funk
Rocketman - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Tapio Salmi, Laura Solari
-
Feature Motion Picture: Best Special Makeup Effects
Bombshell - Kazu Hiro, Vivian Baker, Richard Redlefsen
Captain Marvel - Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitiew, Sabrina Wilson
It Chapter Two - Sean Sansom, Shane Zander, Iantha Goldberg
Rocketman - Barrie Gower, Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Victoria Money
The Irishman - Mike Marino, Mike Fontaine, Carla White
-
Feature Motion Picture: Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Bombshell - Anne Morgan, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Adruitha Lee
Hustlers - Angel De Angelis, Dierdre Harris
John Wick: Parabellum - Kerrie Smith, Therese Ducey
Joker - Kay Georgiou, Vanessa Anderson
The Laundromat - Marie Larkin, Yvette Stone, J. Roy Helland
-
Feature Motion Picture: Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
Downton Abbey - Anne Nosh Oldham, Elaine Browne, Marc Pilcher
Dolemite Is My Name - Carla Joi Farmer, Stacey Morris, Linda Villalobos
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - Audrey Futterman-Stern
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Janine Rath-Thompson, Michelle Diamantides
Rocketman - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Tapio Salmi, Laura Solari
-
Television & New Media Series: Best Contemporary Makeup
Big Little Lies - Michelle Radow, Erin Good-Rosenmann
Euphoria - Doniella Davy, Kirsten Coleman
Grace and Frankie - Melissa Sandora, David DeLeon, Bonita DeHaven
Russian Doll - Amy L. Forsythe, Heidi Pakdel, Danielle Minnella
The Handmaid’s Tale - Burton LeBlanc, Alastair Muir, Faye Crasto
-
Television & New Media Series: Best Period and/or Character Makeup
American Horror Story: 1984 - Carleigh Herbert, Michael Mekash, Abby Clawson
Chernobyl - Daniel Parker, Natasha Nikolić-Dunlop
Game of Thrones - Jane Walker, Kay Bilk
Glow - Lana Horochowski, Maurine Burke
Fosse/Verdon - Debbie Zoller, Dave Presto, Jackie Risotto
-
Television & New Media Series: Best Special Makeup Effects
American Horror Story: 1984 - Michael Mekash, Vincent Van Dyke, Carleigh Herbert
Chernobyl - Daniel Parker, Barrie Gower, Paul Spateri
Fosse/Verdon - Debbie Zoller, Vincent Van Dyke, Dave Presto
Game of Thrones - Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower
Star Trek: Discovery - Glen Hetrick, James MacKinnon, Rocky Faulkner
-
Television & New Media Series: Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Big Little Lies - Jose Zamora, Lorena Zamora, Lona Vigi
Black-ish - Araxi Lindsey, Enoch Williams
Empire - Melissa Forney, Al Payne, Nolan Kelly
Grace and Frankie - Kelly Kline, Jonathan Hanousek, Marlene Williams
The Handmaid's Tale - Paul Elliot, Ewa Latak-Cynk
-
Television & New Media Series: Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
American Horror Story: 1984 - Michelle Ceglia, Analyn Cruz, Taschi Lynell
Chernobyl - Daniel Parker, Julio Parodi, Bozena Maise Jenko
Fosse/Verdon - Christopher Fulton, Christen Edwards, Christine Cantrell
Glow - Theraesa Rivers, Valerie Jackson
Pose - Barry Lee Moe, Timothy Harvey, Sabana Majeed
-
Motion Picture or Special Made for Television: Best Contemporary Makeup
American Idol - Tonia Green, Gina Ghiglieri, Michelle Chung
Dancing with the Stars - Julie Socash, Alison Gladieux, Donna Bard
Saturday Night Live! - Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani
So You Think You Can Dance: Season 1 - Tonia Green, Silvia Leczel, Alison Gladieux
World of Dance - Tonia Green, Danielle Rush
-
Motion Picture or Special Made for Television: Best Period and/or Character Makeup
Deadwood: The Movie - Lana Horochowski, Maurine Burke, Lesa Nielsen Duff
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s “All in the Family” and “The Jefferson’s” - Patty Bunch, Farah Bunch
Patsy & Loretta - Jori Jenae McGuire, Julie Callihan, Laura Godwin
Rent Live! - Zena Shteysel Green, Angela Moos, Donna Bard
Saturday Night Live! - Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani
-
Motion Picture or Special Made for Television: Best Special Makeup Effects
6 Underground - Jana Carboni, Leonardo Cruciano
Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 - Tyson Fountaine, Brian Penikas, Scott Wheeler
MTV 2019 Video Music Awards - Angelique Velez, Kyle Krueger
Paddleton - Vyvy Tran
Saturday Night Live! - Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier Jr.
-
Motion Picture or Special Made for Television: Best Contemporary Hair Styling
America's Got Talent - Dean Banowetz, Ryan Randall, Cory Rotenberg
Dancing with the Stars - Mary Guerrero, Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan
So You Think You Can Dance - Dean Banowetz, Melanie Verkins, Ryan Randall
The Voice - Jerilynn Stephens, Meagan Herrera-Schaaf, Amber Maher
World of Dance - Dean Banowetz, Meagan Herrera-Schaaf, Cory Rotenberg
-
Motion Picture or Special Made for Television: Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
Deadwood: The Movie - Melissa Yonkey, Laine Trzinski, Jose Zamora
Rent Live! - Barry Lee Moe, April Schuller, Erica Adams
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s “All in the Family” and “The Jefferson’s” - Tim Burke, Pixie Schwartz, Conrad Hilton
Patsy & Loretta - Yvette Stone, Teresa Morgan
6 Underground - Giuliano Mariano, Domingo Santoro, Luca Saccuman
-
Daytime Television: Best Makeup
Dr. Phil - Cool Benson, Alan Bosshardt, Christina Patch
Price is Right - Carol Wood
The Bold and The Beautiful - Christine Lai Johnson, Chris Escobosa, Stacey Alfano
The Real - Melanie Mills, Uzmee Krakovszki, Motoko Honjo-Clayton
The Young and The Restless - Patricia Denney, Kathy Jones, Laura Schaffer Holmes
-
Children & Teen Programming: Best Makeup
All That - Michael Johnston, Melanie Mills, Allan Apone
A Series of Unfortunate Events - Rita Ciccozzi, Tanya Hudson, Krista Seller
Henry Danger - Michael Johnston, Patti Brand-Reese, Brad Look
Just Add Magic - Myriam Arougheti, Merry Lee Traum
No Good Nick - Myriam Arougheti, Merry Lee Traum, Jacklynn Evans
-
Children & Teen Programming: Best Hair Styling
All That - Joe Matke, Dwayne Ross, Roma Goddard
A Series of Unfortunate Events - Julie McHaffie, Dianne Holme
Fuller House - Anna Maria Orzano, Sandra Munk
Malibu Recue - Pavy Olivarez, Monique Hyman, Laura Caponera
Lip Sync Battle Shorties - Jerilynn Stephens, Kathleen Leonard, Cory Rotenberg
-
Commercials & Music Videos: Best Makeup
All That - Michael Johnston, Melanie Mills, Brad Look
Botched: Season 6 Promo - Jason Collins, Carlton Coleman, Michael McCarty
GEICO: A Witch for a Third Roommate - Dominie Till, Pepe Mora
Pose: Promo Campaign - Kerry Herta, Sherri Lawrence
Warehouse The 'Good/Evil' Spectrum Communications Ad Campaign - Edward French, Kevin Haney, Bruce Fuller
-
Theatrical Production: Best Makeup
Cats the Musical - Jakey Hicks, Sierra Peterson
Into the Woods - Vanessa Dionne, Donna Levy, Jeff Knaggs
La Boheme - Darren Jinks, Brandi Strona
Reefer Madness - Michael Johnston, Fernando Navarro, Lauren Lillien
Sweeney Todd - Sharon Peng, Raven Winter
-
Theatrical Production: Best Hair Styling
Cats the Musical - Jakey Hicks, Sierra Peterson, Chanthy Tach
Hamilton - Charles LaPointe, Daryl Terry
Into the Woods - Vanessa Dionne, Stephanie Fenner, Jeff Knaggs
La Boheme - Darren Jinks, Raquel Bianchini, Linda Cardenas
Sweeney Todd - Sharon Peng, Raven Winter