'Bombshell,' 'Rocketman' Lead Makeup Artists and Hair Stylist Guild Feature Nominees

11:58 AM 11/11/2019

by Carolyn Giardina

Other films with multiple nominees include 'Joker,' 'John Wick 3' and 'Hustlers.'

'Bombshell'
Fox News drama Bombshell and Elton John biopic Rocketman lead the Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild's seventh annual awards feature film nominations, with three apiece.

Landing two nominations each in the feature categories are Downton Abbey, Dolemite Is My Name, Hustlers, John Wick: Parabellum, Joker and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

As previously announced, Emmy-winning makeup artist Thomas Burman and Oscar-nominated hair stylist Martin Samuel will receive lifetime achievement awards during the awards ceremony, which will be held Jan. 11 at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live.

The complete list of nominees follows.

  • Feature Motion Picture: Best Contemporary Makeup

    'Us'
    Avengers: Endgame - John Blake, Francisco Perez
    Bombshell - Vivian Baker, Cristina Waltz, Richard Redlefsen
    Hustlers - Margot Boccia, Roxanne Rizzo
    John Wick: Parabellum - Stephen M. Kelley, Anna Stachow
    Us - Scott Wheeler, Tym Shutchai Buacharern, Sabrina Castro

  • Feature Motion Picture: Best Period and/or Character Makeup

    'Joker'
    Downton Abbey - Anne Nosh Oldham, Elaine Browne, Sam Smart
    Dolemite Is My Name - Vera Steimberg, Debra Denson, Deborah Huss-Humphries
    Joker - Nicki Ledermann, Tania Ribalow, Sunday Englis
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood  - Heba Thorisdottir, Gregory Funk
    Rocketman - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Tapio Salmi, Laura Solari

  • Feature Motion Picture: Best Special Makeup Effects

    'Rocketman'
    Bombshell - Kazu Hiro, Vivian Baker, Richard Redlefsen
    Captain Marvel - Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitiew, Sabrina Wilson
    It Chapter Two - Sean Sansom, Shane Zander, Iantha Goldberg
    Rocketman - Barrie Gower, Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Victoria Money
    The Irishman - Mike Marino, Mike Fontaine, Carla White

  • Feature Motion Picture: Best Contemporary Hair Styling

    'Hustlers'
    Bombshell - Anne Morgan, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Adruitha Lee 
    Hustlers - Angel De Angelis, Dierdre Harris
    John Wick: Parabellum - Kerrie Smith, Therese Ducey
    Joker - Kay Georgiou, Vanessa Anderson
    The Laundromat - Marie Larkin, Yvette Stone, J. Roy Helland

  • Feature Motion Picture: Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

    'Dolemite is My Name'
    Downton Abbey - Anne Nosh Oldham, Elaine Browne, Marc Pilcher
    Dolemite Is My Name - Carla Joi Farmer, Stacey Morris, Linda Villalobos
    Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - Audrey Futterman-Stern
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Janine Rath-Thompson, Michelle Diamantides
    Rocketman - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Tapio Salmi, Laura Solari

  • Television & New Media Series: Best Contemporary Makeup

    'Euphoria'
    Big Little Lies  - Michelle Radow, Erin Good-Rosenmann
    Euphoria - Doniella Davy, Kirsten Coleman
    Grace and Frankie - Melissa Sandora, David DeLeon, Bonita DeHaven
    Russian Doll - Amy L. Forsythe, Heidi Pakdel, Danielle Minnella
    The Handmaid’s Tale - Burton LeBlanc, Alastair Muir, Faye Crasto

  • Television & New Media Series: Best Period and/or Character Makeup

    'Fosse/Verdon'
    American Horror Story: 1984 - Carleigh Herbert, Michael Mekash, Abby Clawson
    Chernobyl - Daniel Parker, Natasha Nikolić-Dunlop
    Game of Thrones - Jane Walker, Kay Bilk
    Glow - Lana Horochowski, Maurine Burke
    Fosse/Verdon - Debbie Zoller, Dave Presto, Jackie Risotto

  • Television & New Media Series: Best Special Makeup Effects

    'GLOW'
    American Horror Story: 1984 - Michael Mekash, Vincent Van Dyke, Carleigh Herbert
    Chernobyl - Daniel Parker, Barrie Gower, Paul Spateri
    Fosse/Verdon - Debbie Zoller, Vincent Van Dyke, Dave Presto
    Game of Thrones - Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower
    Star Trek: Discovery - Glen Hetrick, James MacKinnon, Rocky Faulkner

  • Television & New Media Series: Best Contemporary Hair Styling

    'Black-ish'
    Big Little Lies - Jose Zamora, Lorena Zamora, Lona Vigi
    Black-ish - Araxi Lindsey, Enoch Williams
    Empire - Melissa Forney, Al Payne, Nolan Kelly
    Grace and Frankie - Kelly Kline, Jonathan Hanousek, Marlene Williams
    The Handmaid's Tale - Paul Elliot, Ewa Latak-Cynk

  • Television & New Media Series: Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

    'Chernobyl'
    American Horror Story: 1984 - Michelle Ceglia, Analyn Cruz, Taschi Lynell 
    Chernobyl - Daniel Parker, Julio Parodi, Bozena Maise Jenko
    Fosse/Verdon - Christopher Fulton, Christen Edwards, Christine Cantrell
    Glow - Theraesa Rivers, Valerie Jackson
    Pose - Barry Lee Moe, Timothy Harvey, Sabana Majeed

  • Motion Picture or Special Made for Television: Best Contemporary Makeup

    American Idol - Tonia Green, Gina Ghiglieri, Michelle Chung
    Dancing with the Stars - Julie Socash, Alison Gladieux, Donna Bard
    Saturday Night Live! - Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani
    So You Think You Can Dance: Season 1  - Tonia Green, Silvia Leczel, Alison Gladieux
    World of Dance - Tonia Green, Danielle Rush

  • Motion Picture or Special Made for Television: Best Period and/or Character Makeup

    Deadwood: The Movie - Lana Horochowski, Maurine Burke, Lesa Nielsen Duff
    Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s “All in the Family” and “The Jefferson’s” - Patty Bunch, Farah Bunch
    Patsy & Loretta - Jori Jenae McGuire, Julie Callihan, Laura Godwin
    Rent Live! - Zena Shteysel Green, Angela Moos, Donna Bard
    Saturday Night Live! - Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani

  • Motion Picture or Special Made for Television: Best Special Makeup Effects

    6 Underground - Jana Carboni, Leonardo Cruciano
    Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 - Tyson Fountaine, Brian Penikas, Scott Wheeler
    MTV 2019 Video Music Awards - Angelique Velez, Kyle Krueger
    Paddleton - Vyvy Tran
    Saturday Night Live! - Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier Jr.

  • Motion Picture or Special Made for Television: Best Contemporary Hair Styling

    America's Got Talent - Dean Banowetz, Ryan Randall, Cory Rotenberg
    Dancing with the Stars - Mary Guerrero, Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan
    So You Think You Can Dance - Dean Banowetz, Melanie Verkins, Ryan Randall
    The Voice - Jerilynn Stephens, Meagan Herrera-Schaaf, Amber Maher
    World of Dance - Dean Banowetz, Meagan Herrera-Schaaf, Cory Rotenberg

  • Motion Picture or Special Made for Television: Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

    Deadwood: The Movie - Melissa Yonkey, Laine Trzinski, Jose Zamora
    Rent Live! - Barry Lee Moe, April Schuller, Erica Adams
    Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s “All in the Family” and “The Jefferson’s” - Tim Burke, Pixie Schwartz, Conrad Hilton
    Patsy & Loretta - Yvette Stone, Teresa Morgan
    6 Underground - Giuliano Mariano, Domingo Santoro, Luca Saccuman

  • Daytime Television: Best Makeup

    Dr. Phil - Cool Benson, Alan Bosshardt, Christina Patch
    Price is Right - Carol Wood
    The Bold and The Beautiful - Christine Lai Johnson, Chris Escobosa, Stacey Alfano
    The Real - Melanie Mills, Uzmee Krakovszki, Motoko Honjo-Clayton
    The Young and The Restless - Patricia Denney, Kathy Jones, Laura Schaffer Holmes

  • Children & Teen Programming: Best Makeup

    All That - Michael Johnston, Melanie Mills, Allan Apone
    A Series of Unfortunate Events - Rita Ciccozzi, Tanya Hudson, Krista Seller
    Henry Danger - Michael Johnston, Patti Brand-Reese, Brad Look
    Just Add Magic - Myriam Arougheti, Merry Lee Traum
    No Good Nick - Myriam Arougheti, Merry Lee Traum, Jacklynn Evans

  • Children & Teen Programming: Best Hair Styling

    All That - Joe Matke, Dwayne Ross, Roma Goddard
    A Series of Unfortunate Events - Julie McHaffie, Dianne Holme
    Fuller House - Anna Maria Orzano, Sandra Munk
    Malibu Recue - Pavy Olivarez, Monique Hyman, Laura Caponera
    Lip Sync Battle Shorties - Jerilynn Stephens, Kathleen Leonard, Cory Rotenberg

  • Commercials & Music Videos: Best Makeup

    All That - Michael Johnston, Melanie Mills, Brad Look
    Botched: Season 6 Promo - Jason Collins, Carlton Coleman, Michael McCarty
    GEICO: A Witch for a Third Roommate - Dominie Till, Pepe Mora
    Pose: Promo Campaign - Kerry Herta, Sherri Lawrence
    Warehouse The 'Good/Evil' Spectrum Communications Ad Campaign - Edward French, Kevin Haney, Bruce Fuller

  • Theatrical Production: Best Makeup

    Cats the Musical - Jakey Hicks, Sierra Peterson
    Into the Woods - Vanessa Dionne, Donna Levy, Jeff Knaggs
    La Boheme - Darren Jinks, Brandi Strona
    Reefer Madness - Michael Johnston, Fernando Navarro, Lauren Lillien
    Sweeney Todd - Sharon Peng, Raven Winter

  • Theatrical Production: Best Hair Styling

    Cats the Musical - Jakey Hicks, Sierra Peterson, Chanthy Tach
    Hamilton - Charles LaPointe, Daryl Terry
    Into the Woods - Vanessa Dionne, Stephanie Fenner, Jeff Knaggs
    La Boheme - Darren Jinks, Raquel Bianchini, Linda Cardenas
    Sweeney Todd - Sharon Peng, Raven Winter