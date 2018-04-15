'Borg vs. McEnroe': 5 Cast Members and Their Real-Life Inspirations

Based on a true story, Borg vs. McEnroe chronicles the high-profile 1980 Wimbledon match between tennis greats John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg (played by Shia LaBeouf and Sverrir Gudnason, respectively).

McEnroe had already made a name for himself because of his tennis skills and his temper and the high-pressure tournament didn't help. The film follows the dramatic buildup through the end of the historic moment in tennis history. It also features Borg's tennis coach Lennart Bergelin (Stellan Skarsgard) and Borg's wife Mariana Simionescu (Tuva Novotny).

Borg vs. McEnroe premiered at Toronto International Film Festival in 2017, becoming the first Swedish movie to open the festival.

The main characters are all based on real people. Below, read more about the cast and who they set out to become in Borg vs. McEnroe.