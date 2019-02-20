Brit Awards: Complete List of Winners

Wednesday night at London's O2 Arena, the British music industry's prestigious Brit Awards handed out trophies for everything from British breakthrough artist to album of the year.

Fresh off her best new artist Grammy win, Dua Lipa won the award for British single along with Calvin Harris for "One Kiss" (Harris was also honored as producer of the year). Ahead of the ceremony, Lipa was up for four Brit awards including British artist video of the year. Anne-Marie also received four mentions, nominated for best British single and British artist video of the year for "2002," as well as British album of the year and British female solo artist. According to the BBC, it is only the second time in the award's history that more women than men competed for the evening's top prize, album of the year. Meanwhile, The 1975 won Mastercard British album of the year, Little Mix feat. Nicki Minaj nabbed British artist video of the year for "Woman Like Me" and Tom Walker walked away with British breakthrough artist.

The show, which was hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, featured performances from The 1975, Calvin Harris with Rag'n'Bone Man, Sam Smith and Dua Lipa, Little Mix with Ms. Banks, Hugh Jackman, Jess Glynne with H.E.R., George Ezra as well as P!nk, who received a special contribution to music award.