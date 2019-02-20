Brit Awards: Complete List of Winners
Dua Lipa and Girl group Little Mix scored big wins, while Ariana Grande and Drake nabbed awards for best international artist during the ceremony Wednesday at London's O2 Arena.
Wednesday night at London's O2 Arena, the British music industry's prestigious Brit Awards handed out trophies for everything from British breakthrough artist to album of the year.
Fresh off her best new artist Grammy win, Dua Lipa won the award for British single along with Calvin Harris for "One Kiss" (Harris was also honored as producer of the year). Ahead of the ceremony, Lipa was up for four Brit awards including British artist video of the year. Anne-Marie also received four mentions, nominated for best British single and British artist video of the year for "2002," as well as British album of the year and British female solo artist. According to the BBC, it is only the second time in the award's history that more women than men competed for the evening's top prize, album of the year. Meanwhile, The 1975 won Mastercard British album of the year, Little Mix feat. Nicki Minaj nabbed British artist video of the year for "Woman Like Me" and Tom Walker walked away with British breakthrough artist.
The show, which was hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, featured performances from The 1975, Calvin Harris with Rag'n'Bone Man, Sam Smith and Dua Lipa, Little Mix with Ms. Banks, Hugh Jackman, Jess Glynne with H.E.R., George Ezra as well as P!nk, who received a special contribution to music award.
-
British Artist Video of the Year
Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj - "Woman Like Me" (WINNER)
Anne-Marie - "2002"
Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa - "One Kiss"
Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - "Solo"
Dua Lipa - "IDGAF"
Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen - "Breathe"
Jonas Blue ft Jack & Jack - "Rise"
Liam Payne and Rita Ora - "For You"
Rita Ora - "Let Me Love You"
Rudimental - "These Days"
-
British Breakthrough Act
Tom Walker (WINNER)
Ella Mai
Idles
Jorja Smith
Mabel
-
British Female Solo Artist
Jorja Smith (WINNER)
Anne-Marie
Florence + The Machine
Jess Glynne
Lily Allen
-
British Male Solo Artist
George Ezra (WINNER)
Aphex Twin
Craig David
Giggs
Sam Smith
-
British Group
The 1975 (WINNER)
Arctic Monkeys
Gorillaz
Little Mix
Years & Years
-
British Album of the Year
The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships (WINNER)
Anne-Marie - Speak Your Mind
Florence + The Machine - High as Hope
George Ezra - Staying at Tamara's
Jorja Smith - Lost & Found
-
British Single
Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa - "One Kiss" (WINNER)
Anne-Marie - "2002"
Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - "Solo"
Dua Lipa - "IDGAF"
George Ezra - "Shotgun"
Jess Glynne - "I'll Be There"
RAMZ - "Barking"
Rudimental - "These Days"
Siagla and Paloma Faith - "Lullaby"
Tom Walker - "Leave A Light On"
-
International Group
The Carters (WINNER)
Brockhampton
First Aid Kit
Nile Rodgers & Chic
Twenty One Pilots
-
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande (WINNER)
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Christine & The Queens
Janelle Monae
-
International Male Solo Artist
Drake (WINNER)
Eminem
Kamasi Washington
Shawn Mendes
Travis Scott