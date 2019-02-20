Brit Awards: Complete List of Winners

by Joe Lynch, Billboard

Dua Lipa and Girl group Little Mix scored big wins, while Ariana Grande and Drake nabbed awards for best international artist during the ceremony Wednesday at London's O2 Arena.

Wednesday night at London's O2 Arena, the British music industry's prestigious Brit Awards handed out trophies for everything from British breakthrough artist to album of the year. 

Fresh off her best new artist Grammy win, Dua Lipa won the award for British single along with Calvin Harris for "One Kiss" (Harris was also honored as producer of the year). Ahead of the ceremony, Lipa was up for four Brit awards including British artist video of the year. Anne-Marie also received four mentions, nominated for best British single and British artist video of the year for "2002," as well as British album of the year and British female solo artist. According to the BBC, it is only the second time in the award's history that more women than men competed for the evening's top prize, album of the year. Meanwhile, The 1975 won Mastercard British album of the year, Little Mix feat. Nicki Minaj nabbed British artist video of the year for "Woman Like Me" and Tom Walker walked away with British breakthrough artist.

The show, which was hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, featured performances from The 1975, Calvin Harris with Rag'n'Bone Man, Sam Smith and Dua Lipa, Little Mix with Ms. Banks, Hugh Jackman, Jess Glynne with H.E.R., George Ezra as well as P!nk, who received a special contribution to music award. 

  • British Artist Video of the Year

    Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj - "Woman Like Me" (WINNER) 

    Anne-Marie - "2002"

    Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa - "One Kiss"

    Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - "Solo"

    Dua Lipa - "IDGAF"

    Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen - "Breathe"

    Jonas Blue ft Jack & Jack - "Rise"

    Liam Payne and Rita Ora - "For You"

    Rita Ora - "Let Me Love You"

    Rudimental - "These Days"

  • British Breakthrough Act

    Tom Walker (WINNER) 

    Ella Mai

    Idles

    Jorja Smith

    Mabel

  • British Female Solo Artist

    Jorja Smith (WINNER) 

    Anne-Marie

    Florence + The Machine

    Jess Glynne

    Lily Allen

  • British Male Solo Artist

    George Ezra (WINNER) 

    Aphex Twin

    Craig David

    Giggs

    Sam Smith

  • British Group

    The 1975 (WINNER) 

    Arctic Monkeys

    Gorillaz

    Little Mix

    Years & Years

  • British Album of the Year

    The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships (WINNER)

    Anne-Marie - Speak Your Mind

    Florence + The Machine - High as Hope

    George Ezra - Staying at Tamara's

    Jorja Smith - Lost & Found

  • British Single

    Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa - "One Kiss" (WINNER)

    Anne-Marie - "2002"

    Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - "Solo"

    Dua Lipa - "IDGAF"

    George Ezra - "Shotgun"

    Jess Glynne - "I'll Be There"

    RAMZ - "Barking"

    Rudimental - "These Days"

    Siagla and Paloma Faith - "Lullaby"

    Tom Walker - "Leave A Light On"

  • International Group

    The Carters (WINNER) 

    Brockhampton

    First Aid Kit

    Nile Rodgers & Chic

    Twenty One Pilots

  • International Female Solo Artist

    Ariana Grande (WINNER)

    Camila Cabello

    Cardi B

    Christine & The Queens

    Janelle Monae

  • International Male Solo Artist

    Drake (WINNER)

    Eminem

    Kamasi Washington

    Shawn Mendes

    Travis Scott