Brutally Honest Emmy Ballot: "Detested" 'Sharp Objects,' 'Pose' Is "Pretentious," "Too Much Trump" on 'SNL'

Can someone explain to me why this category has eight nominees, but comedy series has seven, the variety categories have six and limited series and TV movie have five? When I was coming up in the business, we voted for five in every category. Is it asking too much to have a uniform number? I did not watch Pose. I find Ryan [Murphy’s] stuff to be the same over and over again — pretentious — and it held no appeal to me; I’d rather watch RuPaul, to be honest, than have Ryan lecture me about drag. Ozark jumped the shark in season two. This Is Us is lovely, and thank God there’s one network show that got through. Better Call Saul is great and Jonathan Banks is the best actor on TV — I don’t understand how he hasn’t won yet. I have voted for Game of Thrones in the past, but it went the bro-iest it’s ever been — it was frat-boy central — and even though I didn’t mind the ending that everybody else did, I do think they lost their way when they didn’t have a book. I loved Bodyguard — [Richard] Madden was amazing and I binged it in a weekend. Succession is brilliant, and its second season, so far, is even better than its first — but the truth is, its brilliance is mostly in the writing. Killing Eve is the best drama on television — I am madly in love with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and I know she didn’t write this season, but her fingerprints are still all over it. They hit it out of the park with that casting — Sandra Oh is great, but I watch for Jodie Comer, who is gorgeous, pulls off five different languages and has a devilish quality to her that you almost never see except in old movies. She can pull off evilness and then turn around and you don’t hate her, which is so hard.

My vote: Killing Eve (BBC America)