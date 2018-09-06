Burt Reynolds: 9 of His Most Memorable Roles

Burt Reynolds, star of both the big and small screen, has died.

Reynolds, a former college football player, started in television, on a variety of westerns and police shows. Throughout the 1970s and '80s he amassed a large resume of action movies, and always emphasized that he chose roles because of what seemed the most fun. In 1997, the actor received his first critical success, when he was nominated for an Oscar for his role in Boogie Nights.

From the smaller guest roles to his leading man movies, here are some of Reynolds' most memorable parts.