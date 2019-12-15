California On Location Awards: 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Snags 3 Trophies

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood continued receiving awards recognition this weekend, with the 1969-set film picking up three trophies at the 2019 California On Location Awards on Sunday.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won location manager of the year, studio feature; location team of the year, studio feature and assistant location manager of the year, feature films.

Amazon's Bosch original series took home two awards, winning location manager and location team of the year, episodic TV — one hour.

Other noteworthy winners include Dolemite Is My Name (location manager of the year, independent feature); Ballers (location manager of the year, episodic TV — half-hour); Dollface (location team of the year, episodic TV — half-hour); and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D (assistant location manager of the year, television).

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos received the Golden Slate Award from the California Film Commission and Film Liaisons in California Statewide (FLICS) for his commitment to filming in the state.

Presented by FLICS, the 25th annual California On Location Awards took place at the Hilton Los Angeles/Universal City.

A complete list of winners follows.