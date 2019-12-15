California On Location Awards: 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Snags 3 Trophies
Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood continued receiving awards recognition this weekend, with the 1969-set film picking up three trophies at the 2019 California On Location Awards on Sunday.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won location manager of the year, studio feature; location team of the year, studio feature and assistant location manager of the year, feature films.
Amazon's Bosch original series took home two awards, winning location manager and location team of the year, episodic TV — one hour.
Other noteworthy winners include Dolemite Is My Name (location manager of the year, independent feature); Ballers (location manager of the year, episodic TV — half-hour); Dollface (location team of the year, episodic TV — half-hour); and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D (assistant location manager of the year, television).
Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos received the Golden Slate Award from the California Film Commission and Film Liaisons in California Statewide (FLICS) for his commitment to filming in the state.
Presented by FLICS, the 25th annual California On Location Awards took place at the Hilton Los Angeles/Universal City.
A complete list of winners follows.
-
Location Manager of the Year – Studio Feature
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Sony Pictures: Rick Schuler (WINNER)
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), Warner Bros. Entertainment: Ilt Jones
Ford v Ferrari, 20th Century Fox: Robert Foulkes
-
Location Manager of the Year – Independent Feature
Dolemite Is My Name, Netflix: David Lyons (WINNER)
Between Two Ferns Movie, Netflix: Eric Fierstein
Bombshell (previously titled Lucite Desk), Bron Studios/Lionsgate: Chris Baugh
-
Location Manager of the Year – Episodic TV – 1 Hour
Bosch, Amazon: Robert Paulsen (WINNER)
13 Reasons Why, Paramount/Netflix: Nancy Haecker
Lethal Weapon Season 3, Warner Bros. Television: Timothy Hillman
-
Location Manager of the Year – Episodic TV – 1/2 Hour
Ballers, HBO: Michael Chickey (WINNER)
Drunk History, Comedy Central: Dan Milner
Veep, HBO: Caleb Duffy
-
Location Manager of the Year – Commercials
Red Bull Airforce Supermoon: Dan Beal (WINNER)
2019 Lincoln Summer Sales event, "Sibling Rivalry": Jennifer "JJ" Levine
2019 Nissan Titan, 'At the Ready': Carrie LA
-
Location Manager of the Year – Print Media
Jeep Photo Shoot: Mike Floyd (WINNER)
Erwin Olaf: Richard "Kip" Serafin
Vanity Fair "Hollywood Oscars Edition 2019": Chris Gutierrez
-
Location Team of the Year – Studio Feature
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Sony Pictures: Rick Schuler, Supervising Location Manager; Steve Mapel, Location Manager; Scott Fitzgerald, Key Assistant Location Manager; Kirk Worley, Key Assistant Location Manager; Jacob Torres, Key Assistant Location Manager; Scott Kradolfer, Key Assistant Location Manager; Christina Beaumont, Key Assistant Location Manager; Suzanne Shugarman, Assistant Location Manager; Daniel Alvarez, Assistant Location Manager; Lori Balton, Location Scout; Galidan Nauber, Location Scout; Connor McClafferty, Location Scout (WINNER)
Birds of Prey, Warner Bros. Entertainment: Ilt Jones, Supervising Location Manager; Brittany Petros, Key Assistant Location Manger; Zach Quemore, Key Assistant Location Manger; Peter Gluck, Key Assistant Location Manger; Lee David Lee, Key Assistant Location Manger; Ted Kim, Key Assistant Location Manger; Sarah Goller, Key Assistant Location Manger; Sonia Villerias, Key Assistant Location Manger; Alyssa DiMare, Key Assistant Location Manger; Erce Cantu, Key Assistant Location Manger; Michael Davis, Assistant Location Manager, Peter Cubas, Assistant Location Manager
Jexi, CBS Films: Rory Enke, Location Manager, Prep; Simon Lake, Location Manager; Sharlene Duale, Location Manager; Felix Gehm, Key Assistant Location Manager; Saise Jang, Key Assistant Location Manager; Heather MacLean, Key Assistant Location Manager; Peter Moody, Key Assistant Key Location Manager; Alex Pearcy, Key Assistant Location Manager; Ismael Castillo, Assistant Location Manager; Darrick Chan, Assistant Location Manager; John Kiernan, Assistant Location Manager; Trent Hanible, Location Assistant
-
Location Team of the Year – Independent Feature
Bliss, Amazon: Stephenson Crossley, Location Manager; Julie Karelitz, Key Assistant Location Manager; Darrin Cummings, Key Assistant Location Manager; Nancy Bruno, Key Assistant Location Manager; Evan Gabriele, Key Assistant Location Manager; Bryan Glinsky, Key Assistant Location Manager; Jeremy Torgerson, Assistant Location Manager (WINNER)
The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Plan B Entertainment: Daniel Lee, Location Manager; Jessie Lee Malloure, Locations Coordinator; Carlisle Silvestri, Locations Assistant; Christian Baba, Locations Utility PA
The Laundromat, Netflix: Ken Lavet, Location Manager; Leslie Thorson, Key Assistant Location Manager; Rachel Nelson, Key Assistant Location Manager; Anna Coats, Key Assistant Location Manager; Lee David Lee, Key Assistant Location Manager; Matt Bolin, Key Assistant Location Manager; and Peter Cubas, Assistant Location Manager; Neil Dave, Assistant Location Manager
-
Location Team of the Year – Episodic TV – 1 Hour
Bosch, Amazon: Paul Schreiber, Supervising Location Manager; Robert Paulsen, Location Manager; Eva Schroeder, Key Assistant Location Manager; Oscar Ibarra, Key Assistant Location Manager; Isaac Chenevey, Assistant Location Manager; Brad Warden, Key Assistant Location Manager; Kimberly Lynn, Key Assistant Location Manager; Sam Gomez, Location Scout; Claudia Eastman, Location Scout; David McKinney, Key Assistant Location Manager; Will O’brien, Key Assistant Location Manager (WINNER)
13 Reasons Why, Paramount/Netflix: Nancy Haecker, Supervising Location Manager; Dan Kemp, Loc. Manager; Stevie Nelson, Key Assistant Location Manager; Ehrin Davis, Key Assistant Location Manager; Frances Reyes-Bolinger, Key Assistant Location Manager; Kelly Tom, Key Assistant Location Manager; Rashod Edwards, Key Assistant Location Manager; Peter Moody, Key Assistant Location Manager; Daniel Branson, Assistant Location Manager; Alonso Velarde, Assistant Location Manager; Patrick Cassells, Locations PA; Lexi Whaley, Locations PA; Lamar Stuart, Locations
Big Little Lies, HBO: Gregory Alpert, Location Manager; Sam Gomez, Key Assistant Location Manager; JP O’Connor, Key Assistant Location Manager, Madeline Bell, Key Assistant Location Manager; Matt Bolin, Key Assistant Location Manager; Harry Middleton, Key Assistant Location Manager; Rachel Nelson, Key Assistant Location Manager; Suzanne Shurgarman, Assistant Location Manager; Sophia Ochoa, Key Assistant Location Manager; Jessica Aichs, Key Assistant Location Manager; Jere Newton, Monterey Location Liaison; Ryan Vesely, Monterey Location PA; Brittany Newton, Monterey Location PA; Cami Newton, Monterey Location PA; Robert Karpman, Location Manager Additional Photography Unit; Kathy McCurdy, Key Assistant Location Manager Additional Photography Unit; Velvet Graves, Key Assistant Location Manager Additional Photography Unit; Clay Dodder, Key Assistant Location Manager Additional Photography Unit; Brian McElroy, Key Assistant Location Manager Additional Photography Unit
Mayans M.C., Fox 21 TV Studios / FX Productions: Dan Cooley, Supervising Location Manager; Ben McCrea, Key Assistant Location Manager; Paul Katsenis, Key Assistant Location Manager; Bryan Diaz, Key Assistant Location Manager; Joshua Persky, Key Assistant Location Manager; Jeff Edmonds, Assistant Location Manager, Leslie Glennon, Key Assistant Location Manager/Location Coordinator; John Blake, Assistant Location Manager; Ahmet Elez, Assistant Location Manager; Rick Surad, Location Manager
-
Location Team of the Year – Episodic TV – 1/2 Hour
Dollface, Hulu: Kyle Sucher, Location Manager; Danny Finn, Key Assistant Location Manager; Josh Vignery, Key Assistant Location Manager; Scott Kradolfer, Key Assistant Location Manager; Nick Bell, Key Assistant Location Manager; Dan Dawson, Assistant Location Manager (WINNER)
Better Things, FX: Michelle Latham, Location Manager; Donna Gross, Location Manager; Janie Graves, Key Assistant Location Manager; Andrew Stahl, Location Manager; Brittany Klaus, Key Assistant Location Manager; Sheila Ryan, Assistant Location Manager; Beverly Chandler; Assistant Location Manager
Drunk History, Comedy Central: Dan Milner, Location Manager; Steve Curley, Key Assistant Location Manager; Kevin Kinskey, Assistant Location Manager; Remy Elles, Assistant Location Manager; Marvin Ruffin, Assistant Location Manager
Santa Clarita Diet, Netflix: Brooks Bonstin, Location Manager; Ashley Walters, Key Assistant Location Manager; Gavin Feek, Key Assistant Location Manager; Rikki Johnson, Assistant Location Manager; Marc LaBelle, Key Assistant Location Manager
-
Location Team of the Year – Commercials
Capital One: Louis-Laurent de Fontanes; Location Manager; Erik Snyder, Location Manager; Jason Parham, Location Manager (WINNER)
Nike "Dream Crazy": Chris Gutierrez, Supervising Location Scout & Manager; Flint Maloney, Location Manager; Ivan Siebel, Location Scout & Manager; Ed Lippman, Location Manager; Jof Hanwright, Location Manager; Greg Campeau, Location Manager; Miguel Gutierrez, Location Scout
-
Assistant Location Manager – Feature Films
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Sony Pictures: Scott Fitzgerald (WINNER)
Dolemite is My Name, Netflix: Russ Hadaya
Birds of Prey, Warner Bros. Entertainment: Zach Quemore
-
Assistant Location Manager – Television
Marvel: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, ABC Studios: Miles Beal-Ampah (WINNER)
Big Little Lies: Season 2, HBO: Sam Gomez
Gentefied, Netflix: Oscar Ibarra
-
Public Employee of the Year – City
Annette Taylor, Film Permit Coordinator, City of Vallejo (WINNER)
Los Angeles Department of General Services: Brian Baltazar, Pierre Riotoc, Eric Robles
Captain John JJ Sitar, City of Ontario, Fire Department
-
Public Employee of the Year – County
Debbie Damiano, Humboldt County Economic Development (WINNER)
Donald Craw, Riverside County, Riverside County Parks
Dustin Wright, Riverside County, County Building Maintenance Mechanic
-
Public Employee of the Year – State
Fleccia Wilson, California State Parks (WINNER)
Tanya Ehorn, Cal Trans
Ian Ramer, CHP Statewide Film Media Relations Officer
-
Public Employee of the Year – Federal
Linda Steinberg, US Forest Service (WINNER)
Elaine Hanson, Bureau of Land Management
Joe Stubbendick, US Forest Service