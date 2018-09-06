Canada's Rising Stars 2018: 15 Breakouts Making an Impact in Hollywood

Given the sheer number of American movies and TV series shooting in Canada year-round, there is perhaps no better training ground outside of L.A. for emerging talents.

And in the era of prestige TV — much of which shoots north of the border — Canadian acting talents have the opportunity to land plum gigs on high-profile shows like Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan on Amazon and Netflix's GLOW, meaning they can work alongside such stars as John Krasinski and Alison Brie without having to venture far from home.

Given access like this, the talent pool is seemingly limitless, and that's good news according to the casting agents and industry insiders THR consulted for this year's list of Canadian up-and-comers (some of whom will be making an impression at TIFF this year).

"Toronto has consistently been the hub for the most highly trained and most diverse talent pool in Canada," says local casting agent John Buchan. "So when American productions shoot in Toronto, or on location elsewhere in Canada, they know that this is where the talent hotbed in Canada lies."