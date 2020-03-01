Movie Trailers This Week: 'The High Note,' 'Candyman,' 'Rumble'

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars in Candyman with Teyonah Parris and Colman Domingo. The sequel to the 1992 original horror comes from director Nia DaCosta and writer/producer Jordan Peele. It is set to release on June 12 from MGM and Universal Pictures.

Nisha Ganatra directs The High Note starring Tracee Ellis Ross, Dakota Johnson, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ice Cube and Bill Pullman. Ross, daughter of singer and superstar Diana Ross, stars as a mega-famous recording artist in the film. Rumble, from director from Hamish Grieve, stars vocal talents from Ben Schwartz, Will Arnett and Geraldine Viswanathan. The animated film from Paramount Pictures is set to release in Jan. 2020.

John Krasinski returns to direct A Quiet Place Part II, the sequel to his 2018 directorial debut. Krasinski stars in the film along with real-life wife Emily Blunt, plus Cillian Murphy, Noah Jupe, and Millicent Simmonds. The film is set for release on March 20 from Paramount Pictures. Marco Pontecorvo directs Fatima, starring Joaquim de Almeida, Goran Višnjić, Stephanie Gil, Lúcia Moniz and Harvey Keitel from Picturehouse. Morfydd Clark and Jennifer Ehle star in Saint Maud from director Rose Glass set for release on March 27 from A24. Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.