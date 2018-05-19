Critics’ Picks: The 20 Best Films of Cannes 2018

The new film from Pawel Pawlikowski (2015 foreign-language Oscar winner Ida) is a bittersweet and lovely ballad of lovers who can't stand to stay apart but also can't stand each other. Achingly romantic, though wryly realistic about the destructive power of eros, the drama spans from the '40s to the '60s, tracking the tempestuous relationship between pianist Wiktor (Tomasz Kot) and singer Zula (Joanna Kulig) as they shuttle back and forth across the Iron Curtain, from Warsaw to Paris and beyond. — LESLIE FELPERIN