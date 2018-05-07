Cannes: 4 Japanese Acting Talents Ready to Go Global

An actor who has chosen his roles carefully since he debuted in Shunji Iwai’s April Story (1998), Jibiki over the years has worked with many of Japan’s finest directors (he collaborated with the late auteur Koji Wakamatsu on five films). Having lived in Singapore and New York as a child, Jibiki, 42, is fluent in English, he’s a formally trained actor (not as common in Japan as might be expected), and he has trained in multiple martial arts. Though far from a newcomer, his language and action skills, combined with a strong screen presence, give Jibiki what it takes to succeed beyond the Far East. Unfortunately, his first international production, though shot in Japan, was Netflix’s subpar yakuza film The Outsider, probably his first major career misstep.