Cannes: 5 Signs of a Festival in Decline

Events — from afternoon cocktails on Carlton Beach to swanky midnight-till-6 a.m. villa bashes — are what makes Cannes Cannes. Not this year. Organizers reported a sharp decline in functions and festivities, evidenced by the empty tents along the beach and the odd sight of attendees looking fairly well-rested on day 4. “I’m having a great Cannes, but in terms of being out at night or parties, it’s just nothing,” said one PR rep.

A version of this story appears in The Hollywood Reporter's May 13 daily issue from the Cannes Film Festival.