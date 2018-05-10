Cannes: 5 South Korean Talents to Watch

Kim’s Never Forever (2007), starring Vera Farmiga, was the first South Korea-U.S. co-production and was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance. In 2014, she wrote and directed Final Recipe, the first English-language film by an Asian director with an all-Asian cast (including Michelle Yeoh). A former Harvard professor, Kim, 44, won the Best VR Story Award at the 2017 Venice Film Festival for her short Bloodless and now teaches film at UCLA.

