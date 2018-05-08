Cannes: Inside Eastern Europe's Busiest Filmmaking Countries

Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, the Czech Republic was packed with Hollywood movie stars. Tom Cruise shot a Mission: Impossible movie at the historic Barrandov Studios. Vin Diesel made xXx at an old airplane factory that had been transformed in 2001 into Prague Studios. Johnny Depp shot From Hell on a London set built just outside Prague. But in the mid-2000s, there was a steep appreciation of the Czech crown against the U.S. dollar, and Hungary began offering tax incentives to lure productions to Budapest. Film work in the Czech Republic began to dry up, despite some of the best-trained film craftsmen on the continent. It didn’t help that for years, Czech politicians refused to enact their own film tax credits. It wasn’t until recently that there was enough political backing to pass a 20 percent cash rebate into law.

To further bring back production to the Czech Republic, Prague Studios recently underwent renovations. Two new purpose-built soundstages opened in April — it now has a total of six — to join a photo and content studio housed in the former renovated aircraft hangers. That gives the facility more than 107,000 square feet of shooting space, enabling it to offer full services for the kind of big international TV series that are once again turning to Prague.

The $8 million investment brings Prague Studios to a “new level,” says CEO Tomas Krejci. “We’ve had some very prominent projects here, including Wanted, Red Tails, Alien vs. Predator and more recently Underworld, Britannia and The Adventurers. Now we are opening two beautiful new state-of-the-art soundstages. We spoke to many people — production designers, producers, gaffers — in order to be able to say that Prague Studios is ‘built by filmmakers for lmmakers.’”

The benefits of shooting in the Czech Republic are not lost on international producers. Says Paul Hanson, founder and CEO of Covert Media, which recently wrapped Ophelia, starring Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts and Tom Felton, at Barandov Studios: “We evaluated many locations across Europe for Ophelia and ultimately selected Prague based on the right combination of great practical locations — well-maintained castles, in our case — talented and available local crew, stage space for our constructed sets and the Czech production incentive.”

Several high-end TV dramas shot in the Czech Republic recently, including Amazon Studios’ Carnival Row, which wrapped after 108 shooting days in mid-March, and an eight-part German adaptation of the 1981 U-boat movie Das Boot.