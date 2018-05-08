Cannes: Meet 5 Lawyers Who Can Seal the Deal

Thompson’s team reps some of the most active companies in independent film, including eOne. “Many have suggested that, in the age of Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and others, the viability of festivals/markets like Cannes is in question,” he notes. “They are wrong. While these platforms are important additions to the film ecosystem, there will always be a need for a place where quality filmmaking is celebrated and fostered.” The firm also reps Len Blavatnik’s Access Entertainment and recently advised Neon in an eightfigure investment from 30West.

