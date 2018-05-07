Cannes: Predicting How Cate Blanchett, Kristen Stewart and Other Jury Members Could Vote

The diversity of this year's jury — five women and four men from seven countries and five continents — makes handicapping the Palme d'Or harder than ever.

  • Cate Blanchett

    Given Blanchett’s art house bona fides (Thor notwithstanding), the jury president might fall hard for Lazzaro Felice, Alice Rohrwacher’s follow-up to her 2014 Cannes Grand Prix winner, The Wonders.

  • Chang Chen

    Jia Zhangke’s crime drama Ash Is Purest White sounds like the kind of Asian epic that could appeal to Chen, who’s appeared in the likes of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and John Woo’s Red Cliff.

  • Ava DuVernay

    The socially conscious DuVernay has cited Spike Lee as an early influence, so expect the provocative helmer’s politically charged BlacKkKlansman to be heavily favored going in.

  • Robert Guediguian

    Stephane Brize’s At War, a social-realist drama about a factory shutdown, seems tailor-made for Guediguian, a director famed for his portraits of ordinary characters from his home city of Marseille.

  • Khadja Nin

    With zero film credits, Burundian musician Nin is the biggest question mark this year. Her political activism on behalf of Africa could tip the scales for Abu Bakr Shawky’s Egypt-set road movie Yomeddine.

  • Lea Seydoux

    French actress Seydoux might be expected to lean toward countrywoman Eva Husson’s Girls of the Sun, about an all-female Kurdish battalion fighting the Islamic State.

  • Kristen Stewart

    Stewart’s eclectic indie vibe could see her gravitating toward David Robert Mitchell’s Under the Silver Lake, a neo-noir comedy about an L.A. slacker (Andrew Garfield) in way over his head as an amateur detective.

  • Denis Villeneuve

    The Canadian helmer of Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 clearly likes a high-end genre film, so expect him to favor Dogman, the urban thriller from Italian mob movie specialist Matteo Garrone.

  • Andrey Zvyagintsev

    Out of solidarity with his countryman, Zvyagintsev, who scored an Oscar nom this year for Loveless, could vote for Leto, from director Kirill Serebrennikov, who is currently under house arrest in Russia.

