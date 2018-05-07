Cannes: Todd McCarthy's 5 Most Anticipated Films

Lars von Trier returns to the Croisette after his seven-year festival ban. So what's this film about? A 1970s serial killer who regards "murder as artwork." Does it sound vaguely appalling? Yes. But some of us can't help ourselves: We always have to see what the aging bad boy is up to now.

