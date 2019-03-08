In Theaters This Weekend: Reviews of 'Captain Marvel,' 'The Kid' and More

Marvel's first female-driven feature film takes flight, Billy the Kid calls the shots and more await in this week's lineup of feature films.

Come Friday, moviegoers can see a variety of feature films, ranging from Hu Bo's four-hour-long drama An Elephant Standing Still to Vincent D'Onofrio's star-studded The Kid. Hitting the big screen will also be A24's Gloria Bell, Sebastián Lelio's remake of his 2013 film starring Julianne Moore.

The most anticipated title of weekend, however, will be Captain Marvel, which stars Brie Larson as the superwoman herself. In the female-fronted superhero flick, Larson plays the former U.S. Air Force pilot turned humanity's last hope caught in an intergalactic conflict.

From the indies to the box-office hits, here's what The Hollywood Reporter critics think about this weekend's pics.