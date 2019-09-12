BET Hip Hop Awards: Cardi B Leads With 10 Nominations
DJ Khaled, Travis Scott and J. Cole earned eight nods each.
Cardi B leads the nominations for the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards with 10 nods, followed by a three-way tie for second, with DJ Khaled, Travis Scott and J. Cole each earning eight nominations. Drake earned the third most nominations with seven nods. Late rapper Nipsey Hussle picked up five nominations along with new artist Megan Thee Stallion, and DaBaby scored four.
After four wins in 2018, Cardi B's 2019 nominations include MVP of the Year, hot ticket performer, hustler of the year, best collabo, single of the year and the made-you-look award. She earned two nominations for best hip-hop video and for sweet 16: best featured verse.
Best international flow marks 2019's newest category, which features artists from different countries including Nigeria, the UK, France, South Africa, Ghana and Canada.
The 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards will take place on Oct. 5 at Atlanta's Cobb Energy Center before airing Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 8 pm EST on BET.
A complete list of this year's nominees follows.
Best Hip-Hop Video"A Lot," 21 Savage featuring J. Cole "Money," Cardi B "Twerk," City Girls featuring Cardi B "Suge," DaBaby "Going Bad," Meek Mill featuring Drake "Sicko Mode," Travis Scott featuring Drake
Hot Ticket Performer
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Megan Thee Stallion
The Carters
Travis Scott
Album of the Year
Astroworld, Travis Scott
Championships, Meek Mill
Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
Father of Asahd, DJ Khaled
Igor, Tyler, The Creator
Revenge of the Dreamers 3, Dreamville
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars, Florent Dechard
Calmatic
Dave Meyers
Eif Rivera
Travis Scott
Lyricist of the Year
2 Chainz
Drake
J. Cole
Meek Mill
Nipsey Hussle
YBN Cordae
MVP of the Year
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
J. Cole
Megan Thee Stallion
Nipsey Hussle
Producer of the Year
DJ Khaled
London On Da track
Metro Boomin'
Mustard
Swizz Beatz
Tay Keith
Best Collab, Duo or Group
"A Lot," 21 Savage featuring J. Cole
"Please Me," Cardi B & Bruno Mars
"Higher," DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
"Drip Too Hard," Lil Baby & Gunna
"Old Town Road (Remix)," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
"Sicko Mode," Travis Scott featuring Drake
Single of the Year"Act Up," City Girls; Produced by EarlThePearll "Big Ole Freak," Megan Thee Stallion; Produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat "Money," Cardi B; Produced by J. White Did It "Old Town Road (Remix)," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus; Produced by YoungKio "Sicko Mode," Travis Scott featuring Drake; Produced by Rogét Chahayed, CuBeatz, OZ, Hit-Boy & Tay Keith "Suge," DaBaby; Produced by Pooh Beatz & JetsonMade
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
Blueface
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
YBN Cordae
Best Mixtape
Loose, Jack Harlow
Luca Brasi 3, Kevin Gates
Fever, Megan Thee Stallion
Feed Tha Streets II, Roddy Ricch
2009, Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y
YBN: The Mixtape, YBN Almighty Jay, YBN Cordae & YBN Nahmir
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
21 Savage on "Wish Wish," DJ Khaled featuring Cardi B & 21 Savage
Cardi B on "Clout," Offset featuring Cardi B
Cardi B on "Twerk," City Girls featuring Cardi B
J. Cole on "A Lot," 21 Savage featuring J Cole
Rick Ross on "Money in the Grave," Drake featuring Rick Ross
Rick Ross on "What's Free," Meek Mill featuring Jay-Z & Rick Ross
Impact Track
"A Lot," 21 Savage featuring J. Cole
DJ Khaled - "Higher" featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
"Middle Child," J. Cole
"A Day Without a Mexican," Kap G
"Tempo," Lizzo featuring Missy Elliott
"I Am Who They Say I Am," Youngboy Never Broke Again featuring Quando Rondo & Kevin Gates
DJ of the Year
Chase B
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Esco
DJ Khaled
Mustard
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
French Montana
Meek Mill
Rick Ross
Travis Scott
Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App
All Hip-Hop
Complex
HotNewHipHop
The Shade Room
WorldStar
XXL
Hustler of the Year
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
Nipsey Hussle
Rick Ross
Travis Scott
Best International Flow
Falz (Nigeria)
Ghetts (U.K.)
Kalash (France)
Lil Simz (U.K.)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Sarkodie (Ghana)
Tory Lanez (Canada)