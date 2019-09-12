BET Hip Hop Awards: Cardi B Leads With 10 Nominations

Cardi B leads the nominations for the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards with 10 nods, followed by a three-way tie for second, with DJ Khaled, Travis Scott and J. Cole each earning eight nominations. Drake earned the third most nominations with seven nods. Late rapper Nipsey Hussle picked up five nominations along with new artist Megan Thee Stallion, and DaBaby scored four.

After four wins in 2018, Cardi B's 2019 nominations include MVP of the Year, hot ticket performer, hustler of the year, best collabo, single of the year and the made-you-look award. She earned two nominations for best hip-hop video and for sweet 16: best featured verse.

Best international flow marks 2019's newest category, which features artists from different countries including Nigeria, the UK, France, South Africa, Ghana and Canada.

The 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards will take place on Oct. 5 at Atlanta's Cobb Energy Center before airing Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 8 pm EST on BET.

A complete list of this year's nominees follows.