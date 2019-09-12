BET Hip Hop Awards: Cardi B Leads With 10 Nominations

1:22 PM 9/12/2019

by Annie Howard

DJ Khaled, Travis Scott and J. Cole earned eight nods each.

Cardi B leads the nominations for the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards with 10 nods, followed by a three-way tie for second, with DJ Khaled, Travis Scott and J. Cole each earning eight nominations. Drake earned the third most nominations with seven nods. Late rapper Nipsey Hussle picked up five nominations along with new artist Megan Thee Stallion, and DaBaby scored four.

After four wins in 2018, Cardi B's 2019 nominations include MVP of the Year, hot ticket performer, hustler of the year, best collabo, single of the year and the made-you-look award. She earned two nominations for best hip-hop video and for sweet 16: best featured verse.

Best international flow marks 2019's newest category, which features artists from different countries including Nigeria, the UK, France, South Africa, Ghana and Canada.

The 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards will take place on Oct. 5 at Atlanta's Cobb Energy Center before airing Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 8 pm EST on BET.

A complete list of this year's nominees follows.

  • Best Hip-Hop Video

    "A Lot," 21 Savage featuring J. Cole
    "Money," Cardi B
    "Twerk," City Girls featuring Cardi B
    "Suge," DaBaby
    "Going Bad," Meek Mill featuring Drake
    "Sicko Mode," Travis Scott featuring Drake

  • Hot Ticket Performer

    Cardi B
    DaBaby
    Drake
    Megan Thee Stallion
    The Carters
    Travis Scott

  • Album of the Year

    Astroworld, Travis Scott
    Championships, Meek Mill
    Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
    Father of Asahd, DJ Khaled
    Igor, Tyler, The Creator
    Revenge of the Dreamers 3, Dreamville

  • Video Director of the Year

    Benny Boom
    Bruno Mars, Florent Dechard
    Calmatic
    Dave Meyers
    Eif Rivera
    Travis Scott

  • Lyricist of the Year

    2 Chainz
    Drake
    J. Cole
    Meek Mill
    Nipsey Hussle
    YBN Cordae

  • MVP of the Year

    Cardi B
    DJ Khaled
    Drake
    J. Cole
    Megan Thee Stallion
    Nipsey Hussle

  • Producer of the Year

    DJ Khaled
    London On Da track
    Metro Boomin'
    Mustard
    Swizz Beatz
    Tay Keith

  • Best Collab, Duo or Group

    "A Lot," 21 Savage featuring J. Cole
    "Please Me," Cardi B & Bruno Mars
    "Higher," DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
    "Drip Too Hard," Lil Baby & Gunna
    "Old Town Road (Remix)," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
    "Sicko Mode," Travis Scott featuring Drake

  • Single of the Year

    "Act Up," City Girls; Produced by EarlThePearll
    "Big Ole Freak," Megan Thee Stallion; Produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat
    "Money," Cardi B; Produced by J. White Did It
    "Old Town Road (Remix)," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus; Produced by YoungKio
    "Sicko Mode," Travis Scott featuring Drake; Produced by Rogét Chahayed, CuBeatz, OZ, Hit-Boy & Tay Keith "Suge," DaBaby; Produced by Pooh Beatz & JetsonMade

  • Best New Hip-Hop Artist

    Blueface
    DaBaby
    Lil Nas X
    Megan Thee Stallion
    Roddy Ricch
    YBN Cordae

  • Best Mixtape

    Loose, Jack Harlow
    Luca Brasi 3, Kevin Gates
    Fever, Megan Thee Stallion
    Feed Tha Streets II, Roddy Ricch
    2009, Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y
    YBN: The Mixtape, YBN Almighty Jay, YBN Cordae & YBN Nahmir

  • Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

    21 Savage on "Wish Wish," DJ Khaled featuring Cardi B & 21 Savage
    Cardi B on "Clout," Offset featuring Cardi B
    Cardi B on "Twerk," City Girls featuring Cardi B
    J. Cole on "A Lot," 21 Savage featuring J Cole
    Rick Ross on "Money in the Grave," Drake featuring Rick Ross
    Rick Ross on "What's Free," Meek Mill featuring Jay-Z & Rick Ross

  • Impact Track

    "A Lot," 21 Savage featuring J. Cole
    DJ Khaled - "Higher" featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
    "Middle Child," J. Cole
    "A Day Without a Mexican," Kap G
    "Tempo," Lizzo featuring Missy Elliott
    "I Am Who They Say I Am," Youngboy Never Broke Again featuring Quando Rondo & Kevin Gates

  • DJ of the Year

    Chase B
    DJ Drama
    DJ Envy
    DJ Esco
    DJ Khaled
    Mustard

  • Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)

    Cardi B
    DJ Khaled
    French Montana
    Meek Mill
    Rick Ross
    Travis Scott

  • Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App

    All Hip-Hop
    Complex
    HotNewHipHop
    The Shade Room
    WorldStar
    XXL

  • Hustler of the Year

    Cardi B
    DJ Khaled
    Jay-Z
    Nipsey Hussle
    Rick Ross
    Travis Scott

  • Best International Flow

    Falz (Nigeria)
    Ghetts (U.K.)
    Kalash (France)
    Lil Simz (U.K.)
    Nasty C (South Africa)
    Sarkodie (Ghana)
    Tory Lanez (Canada)