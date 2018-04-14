Late-Night Lately: Cardi B Hosts, Conan Heads to Italy, Comedians Roast Mark Zuckerberg
THR's Late-Night Lately rounds up the best sketches and guests with a look at what's to come next week.
This week: Cardi B stepped in as guest host with Jimmy Fallon, Conan O'Brien went to Italy for his latest special abroad, John Oliver made his own crisis pregnancy center and the hosts zeroed in on Mark Zuckerberg's testimony before Congress.
Cardi B Trolls Trump During 'Tonight Show' Co-Host Stint
Cardi B brought her A-game during her stint as co-host of The Tonight Show alongside Jimmy Fallon on Monday.
The record-setting hip-hop star quickly chatted with fellow guest John Mulaney and played a round of "Box of Lies," but first joined Fallon for his monologue filled with a string of jokes made at the expense of President Trump.
In a segment dubbed "What Is Up With That Coat?..." the duo reacted to a now-viral photo of the president wearing a coat that appears too snug. "What is up with that coat?" Fallon started off. "It makes him look like two kids sitting on each other trying to buy beer."
Cardi B contributed: "What is up with that coat? It looks like me when I was trying to hide my baby bump."
Later in the show, the Bronx, N.Y., native looked at home behind Fallon’s desk and explained, "I don’t know if it’s the strength of the fetus," she explained, "but I have never felt so hungry to succeed." Mulaney gave her a gift for the baby, a tiny cardigan that he aptly called a "cardi-G."
Conan O'Brien Discovers Tuscan Wine, Hunts for Truffles in Italy Special
A few months after he brought his show to Haiti, Conan O'Brien headed to Italy for his latest special abroad on Wednesday, where he attempted to speak Italian, bantered with colleague Jordan Schlanksy and shouted out random Italian words on the streets of Florence.
O'Brien previously explained when announcing the special that he decided to take Schlansky, a Conan associate producer, because he always "acts like he's from Italy" though he's from a Polish family on Long Island. Across the show's airtime, O'Brien and Schlansky took a road trip from Florence to Naples, driving through Chianti wine country, going truffle-hunting in Tuscany, being received by a local mayor in Cortona and Conan appearing on the Italian soap opera Un Posto Al Sole.
When walking in Florence, O'Brien informed Schlansky that he likes to shout out random Italian words on the street because he believes it makes him sound "popular."
O'Brien also took a drawing class at Florence's Accademia D'Arte, where he attempted to draw the likeness of a nude model. Schlansky then subbed in for the nude model, doing poses that O'Brien asked of him including "Naked Man Looking for a Ride" and "Mentally Ill Man Attacks" as another student and the instructor grimaced.
At one point, the pair's car, a 1962 Fiat, chosen by Schlansky, stalled and so O'Brien pushed it along narrow Italian streets. "What are you gonna do?" he said to onlookers in a fake Italian accent as he nudged the car on.
During a Tuscan wine tasting, O'Brien drank all of his glass of wine instead of spitting part of it out, and then, when Schlansky protested, he drank Schlansky's, too. "Watch this. It's something I learned in alcoholism school," he joked.
The two bickered endlessly during the tasting, comparing each other's personalities (unfavorably) to certain wines. "I would like to push you into a barrel and seal it," Conan joked.
When Schlansky attempted to introduce O'Brien to Italian cappuccinos, he called the process of making it "a dance between man and machine." O'Brien protested, "He's making a cup of coffee!" later asking the baristas if they could make him a pumpkin spice latte (their disgusted reactions spoke for themselves).
The special ended with O'Brien debuting a Fellini-esque, black-and-white mock trailer for his special with Schlansky called Due Buffoni, or Two Buffoons in English.
Hosts Dissect Mark Zuckerberg's Congressional Testimony
Mark Zuckerberg quickly began trending on Twitter on Tuesday when the Facebook co-founder and CEO sat before Congress to testify about the social media platform's recent data leaks. And late-night hosts were quick to offer their two cents on Zuckerberg's comments to Congress.
On TBS, Conan O'Brien added a few quips about the testimony into his monologue. "Experts say the majority of Facebook users had their data harvested from taking online quizzes. So it’s worse than we thought: Now Russia also knows how stupid we are."
CBS' Late Show got creative with its response, animating Facebook's "reaction" emoji buttons to imagine how they would approach Zuckerberg's testimony in front of the U.S. Senate. "This is horrible!" the Wow button said.
"Who would have thought that handing all your personal information to a giant corporation was a bad idea," Sad added.
Over on Comedy Central, Trevor Noah channeled the comments of some Twitter users and suggested that Zuckerberg looked visibly uncomfortable during the testimony. "I'm not going to lie, I don't know if it's just that I haven't seen him with other humans before, but it genuinely looks like Zuckerberg sent a robot version of himself. Look at him, he looks like he's in Westworld right now," he said.
The Opposition produced a mashup cut of all the times Zuckerberg said "mistake" during the testimony. "Look, Zuck, you've been publicly apologizing for one Facebook thing or another for the past 14 years," host Jordan Klepper said, "And all you got was this lousy tee shirt."
The Opposition also speculated that Zuckerberg was wearing a diaper under his suit while Late Night with Seth Meyers also made a Westworld joke.
Over on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, host Jimmy Kimmel remarked on Zuckerberg's "big boy clothes", referring to the tech mogul eschewing his trademark T-shirt in favor of a suit. The host then spliced in footage of actors posing as Congress members with footage of Zuckerberg's hearing, resulting in the Facebook founder answering questions such as "If someone pokes me, is that sexual?" and "Can people see the pictures I sent my intern?"
John Oliver Creates Crisis Pregnancy Center Via 'Last Week Tonight' Church
On Sunday’s Last Week Tonight, host John Oliver discussed crisis pregnancy centers, arguing that the certain organizations use manipulative tactics to convince women not to get abortions. And thanks to Last Week Tonight's church, Our Lady of Perpetual Exemption, Oliver and his TV wife Wanda Jo (Rachel Dratch) created a crisis pregnancy center of their own.
The pair filed paperwork in New York last week, Oliver explained, to create the nonprofit Our Lady of Choosing Choice. After revealing the organization’s van, brandishing the phrase “Vanned Parenthood," Oliver opened the vehicle to show Dratch inside. “Praise be, praise be! And welcome to Vanned Parenthood,” she announced.
Oliver explained that while in the van, they are allowed to tell the visitors any information that they can think of. Dratch added, “I tell women if they get an abortion, it’ll make a ghost baby that will haunt your hoo-haw forever.”
And, she said, “After an abortion, your vagina seals shut like an Egyptian tomb."
Oliver chimed in, "That’s a striking image. These are all things that we can say."
Tiffany Haddish Helps Seth Meyers With "Jokes Seth Can't Tell"
Tiffany Haddish joined Late Night host Seth Meyers and his writers Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel for a new "Jokes Seth Can't Tell" segment.
After getting help delivering punchlines about subjects like rhino extinction and lesbian tech developers, Haddish joined the trio to offer assistance with a joke about Denzel Washington's upcoming Broadway stint in The Iceman Cometh. "And the women in the audience will also cometh," Haddish offered after Meyers set up the joke.
After delivering her punchline, Haddish suggested Meyers should try one. After some convincing from Ruffin and Hagel, Meyers agreed to try his hand at a punchline.
"A new study has found that the average mom gets one hour and seven minutes of time to herself every day, and she uses it to complain," said Meyers, prompting much dissension from Ruffin, Hagel and Haddish.
"You lied to me," joked Meyers. "Black women and lesbians are liars."
Late-Night Lineup: April 15-21
Tuesday, April 17
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: James Comey's book tour brings him to CBS' late show on Tuesday ahead of interviews with The View, Rachel Maddow and Jake Tapper.
Wednesday, April 18
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon shares the latest updates on her New York gubernatorial bid.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Black Panther breakout star Letitia Wright will likely be dodging Avengers: Infinity War spoilers all night when she stops by the NBC late-night staple.
Thursday, April 19
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Tina Fey will arrive with some stars from the Broadway musical version of Mean Girls for a special performance.