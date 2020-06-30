Carl Reiner: 8 of His Most Memorable Works

Carl Reiner, who died Monday night of natural causes at the age of 98, came to prominence in the 1950s as a performer and writer on Sid Caesar's variety programs Your Show of Shows and Caesar's Hour.

After his early collaborations with Caesar and Mel Brooks, with whom he became lifelong friends, the pair doing the great two-man comedy routine The 2000 Year Old Man, Reiner created the beloved sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show, based on his own life.

He later jump-started Steve Martin's big-screen career by directing him in The Jerk. The two would go on to team up for Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid and The Man With Two Brains, both of which they wrote together, and All of Me.

He also directed George Burns in Oh, God!, John Candy in Summer Rental, the 1993 spoof Fatal Instinct and The Old Feeling, with Bette Midler and Dennis Farina.

He more recently appeared in the Ocean's Eleven franchise and voiced Carl Reineroceros in Toy Story 4.

Reiner won Emmys for his work as an actor, writer and producer and also took home a spoken-word Grammy and was the recipient of the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

