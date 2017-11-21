John Cusack as Dimitri

No, Anastasia is not a Disney princess.

Despite the animated character's now canonical status among fans of Disney's princess films of the '90s, Anastasia hit theaters as part of the debut of Fox's animation studio on Nov. 21, 1997. The story is loosely based on the historical mystery revolving around the disappearance of Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna after a fateful night in 1916. Fox had previously adapted the story into a live-action film starring Ingrid Bergman and Yul Brynner in 1956.

Anastasia went on to earn $139 million, receive two Oscar nominations and even inspire a stage adaptation of the musical film that premiered on Broadway in April 2017.

To celebrate the legacy of the 20th anniversary of the film's release, The Hollywood Reporter travels on a quick "journey to the past" to track the careers of the voice actors who brought Anastasia to life once upon a November.