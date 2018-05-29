The Cast of 'Arrested Development,' Then and Now

Arrested Development debuted on Nov. 2, 2003, and as evidenced by the high saturation of quotes and GIFs that pervade the internet, the Fox comedy has officially achieved cult status.

About the dysfunctional Bluth family, whose privileged lifestyles are thrown in turmoil after patriarch George Sr. is suddenly arrested, Arrested Development debuted in November 2003 to stellar reviews but low ratings that never quite ticked upward. Despite earning several Emmy and Golden Globes nominations, the show was cut short in the middle of its third season.

But the show, like its stars — almost all of whom took on major film and TV roles in its wake — never fully disappeared, and in 2013, Netflix rebooted it for a fourth season with the entire cast returning and a fifth season debuting May 29 in 2018.

Below, take a look back at the cast and see what they've been up to in the 15 years since the show premiered.