The Cast of 'Beetlejuice,' Then and Now

"Banana Boat Song (Day-O)" really has been stuck in all our heads for 30 years.

The song by Harry Belafonte was released in 1956 but found a new audience after being featured in a memorable scene in Beetlejuice, which was released on March 30, 1988.

The movie was the 10th highest-grossing film that year and was met with both box office and critical success, bringing in $164.6 million at the domestic box office (adjusted for inflation) and winning an Academy Award for makeup design.

In celebration of this Burton classic’s 30th anniversary, The Hollywood Reporter takes a look at what the Beetlejuice cast has been up to in the years since, to see how they've "jump(ed) in the line" in other projects.