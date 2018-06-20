The Cast of 'Bruce Almighty,' Then and Now

He's got the power.

Jim Carrey got the chance to play God in Bruce Almighty, which hit theaters May 23, 2003. The comedic actor played a TV reporter striving to be the newcast's anchor but is passed over for a promotion by his rival, Evan Baxter (Steve Carell). A series of circumstances leads to Bruce getting fired and blaming his woes on God, who — in the form of Morgan Freeman — gives Bruce a chance to become God for a week to see if he can do better.

The movie earned $486 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo, and earned Carrey a Kids' Choice Award and Teen Choice Award, while Freeman won an Image Award. The movie also was voted favorite comedy film at the People's Choice Awards.

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of Bruce Almighty, take a look at what the stars have been up to since Carrey became God.