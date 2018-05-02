The Cast of 'The Lizzie McGuire Movie,' Then and Now

The Disney Channel show Lizzie McGuire was so successful that Walt Disney Pictures turned it into a feature film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, which hit theaters May 2, 2003.

The movie follows a group of soon-to-be high schoolers who travel to Rome with their new principal, Ms. Ungermeyer. When the class visits the Trevi Fountain, an Italian pop star named Paolo mistakes Lizzie (Hilary Duff) for his singing partner and ex-girlfriend, Isabella. When Paolo finds out that Isabella left Italy when they broke up, he asks Lizzie to pose as her during the Italian Music Awards and lip-sync a performance. From there, a series of adventures ensue until (spoiler alert!) Lizzie and friends get their happy ending.

The series, which premiered in 2001, went on to air new episodes through 2004. Read on to see what the cast has been up to in the years since.