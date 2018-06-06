The Cast of 'Sex and the City,' Then and Now

June 6 marks the 20-year anniversary of Sex and the City’s first episode. The show introduced the world to Manolo-clad Carrie Bradshaw, lawyer Miranda Hobbes, gallerist Charlotte York and public relations exec Samantha Jones. The four unforgettable Manhattanites created an iconic show for six seasons, navigating the dating scene in New York and maintaining their unwavering friendship.

In 2008, the women reunited onscreen for Sex and the City: The Movie, which grossed more than $415 million worldwide. Two years later, the original cast wrapped their second and final film together set in Abu Dhabi.

