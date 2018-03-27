The Cast of 'What a Girl Wants,' Then and Now

It’s been 15 years since Daphne Reynolds (Amanda Bynes) had to learn to be a proper debutante in Warner Bros.' What a Girl Wants. The New York-based teen set off across the pond in order to meet and try to impress her estranged politician father (Colin Firth).

The teen comedy, based on a 1955 play called The Reluctant Debutante by William Douglas-Home, hit theaters on March 27, 2003, and earned Bynes a Kids' Choice Award in 2004 for favorite movie actress. Though Bynes hasn’t made a film in eight years, The Hollywood Reporter looks at what she and the rest of the cast of What a Girl Wants has been up to in the time since their movie was released.