Artios Awards: 'Succession,' 'Pose,' 'Dead to Me' Among Casting Society TV, Theater Nominees
The winners in these categories and the feature film nominees set to be unveiled on Jan. 2, 2020, will be revealed at the 35th annual awards ceremony in New York, Los Angeles and London.
The Casting Society of America has announced the TV and theatre nominations for the 35th Artios Awards, honoring the contributions of casting directors.
Ron Funches will serve as host for the Los Angeles event.
“It has been an exceptional year for the art of casting and this slate of incredible nominees is a testament to how the quality of our work is positively reflected in this most impressive list of projects,” said CSA president Russell Boast. “As we approach our 35th Artios Awards we celebrate the great achievements our members have made, past and present, and look towards making even more of an impact throughout our industry.”
A complete list of the TV and theatre nominees follow.
TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – COMEDY
DEAD TO ME – Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Russell Scott,
PEN15 – Melissa DeLizia
THE KOMINSKY METHOD– Nikki Valko, Ken Miller, Tara Treacy
RUSSIAN DOLL – Christine Kromer, Andrew Femenella (Associate)
SHRILL – Collin Daniel, Brett Greenstein
TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – DRAMA
NARCOS MEXICO – Carla Hool
POSE – Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate), Caitlin D. Jones (Associate)
SUCCESSION– Francine Maisler, Douglas Aibel, Henry Russell Bergstein
THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY – Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, April Webster, Robin D. Cook (Location Casting), Samantha Garrabrant (Associate), Josh Ropiequet (Associate), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)
YOU - David H. Rapaport, Lyndsey Baldasare, Beth Bowling (Location Casting), Kim Miscia (Location Casting)
TELEVISION SERIES COMEDY
BARRY – Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Stacia Kimler (Associate)
BETTER THINGS – Felicia Fasano, Samantha Rood (Associate)
GLOW – Jennifer Euston, Elizabeth Barnes, Seth Caskey (Associate)
THE MARVELOUS MRS MAISEL – Cindy Tolan, Juliette Ménager (Location Casting), Anne Davison (Associate)
VEEP – Dorian Frankel, Sibby Kirchgessner, Marlise Gunzenhauser (Associate)
TELEVISION SERIES DRAMA
THE DEUCE – Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate), Elizabeth Berra (Associate)
GAME OF THRONES – Nina Gold, Robert Sterne, Carla Stronge (Location Casting)
THE HANDMAID’S TALE – Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott, Robin D. Cook (Location Casting), Stacia Kimler (Associate), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)
OZARK – Alexa L. Fogel, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate)
THIS IS US – Tiffany Little Canfield, Josh Einsohn , Bernie Telsey
LIMITED SERIES
THE ACT – Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Lisa Mae Fincannon (Location Casting), Craig Fincannon (Location Casting), Kimberly Wistedt (Associate)
CHERNOBYL – Nina Gold, Robert Sterne
ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA – Rachel Tenner, Nancy Mosser (Location Casting), Katie Shenot (Location Casting), Bess Fifer (Associate), Charlene Lee (Associate)
FOSSE/VERDON – Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Amelia Rasche McCarthy (Associate)
SHARP OBJECTS – David Rubin, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Andrea Bunker (Associate)
WHEN THEY SEE US – Aisha Coley, Billy Hopkins (Location Casting), Ashley Ingram (Location Casting)
FILM – NON THEATRICAL RELEASE
BIRD BOX – Mary Vernieu, Michelle Wade Byrd, Jina Jay
BLACK MIRROR: BANDERSNATCH – Jina Jay
DEADWOOD – Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Josh Ropiequet (Associate)
KING LEAR – Nina Gold
TO ALL THE BOYS I’VE LOVED BEFORE – Tamara-Lee Notcutt, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Alexis Allen (Associate)
LIVE TELEVISION PERFORMANCE, VARIETY OR SKETCH COMEDY
AFTER AFTER PARTY – Jessica Daniels
DRUNK HISTORY – Melissa DeLizia
LIVE IN FRONT OF A STUDIO AUDIENCE: ALL IN THE FAMILY AND THE JEFFERSONS – Marc Hirschfeld, Geralyn Flood, Katrina Wandel George (Associate)
RANDOM ACTS OF FLYNESS – Susan Shopmaker, Emily Fleischer (Associate)
RENT LIVE – Bernie Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Ryan Bernard Tymensky (Associate)
CHILDREN’S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE ACTION)
ALEXA & KATIE – Sally Stiner, Barbie Block
ANDI MACK – Amber Horn, Danielle Aufiero, Steven Tylor O’Connor (Associate)
BUNK’D – Howard Meltzer, Salvatore Schiavone (Associate)
FULLER HOUSE – Alexis Frank Koczara, Christine Smith Shevchenko, Gianna Butler (Associate)
HENRY DANGER – Krisha Bullock, Jamie Snow
RAVEN’S HOME - Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn
TELEVISION ANIMATION
BIG MOUTH – Julie Ashton-Barson
BOB’S BURGERS – Julie Ashton-Barson
BOJACK HORSEMAN – Linda Lamontagne
SHE-RA AND THE PRINCESS OF POWER – Ania O’Hare
SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS – Shannon Reed, Shiondre Austin
REALITY SERIES
BORN THIS WAY – Sasha Alpert, Megan Sleeper
INTERVENTION – Kim Swanson, Haley Blaine Weinstein (Associate)
QUEER EYE – Gretchen Palek, Danielle Gervais, Ally Capriotti Grant, Quinn Fegan
RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE – Ethan Petersen, Goloka Bolte
THE VOICE – Michelle McNulty
SHORT FILM
EVELYN X EVELYN – Sara Isaacson
MILLER & SON – Russell Boast
MR. MALCOLM’S LIST – Tamara-Lee Notcutt
SKIN – Jessica Sherman
THE NEIGHBOR’S WINDOW - Henry Russell Bergstein
SHORT FORM SERIES
IT’S BRUNO! – Bess Fifer
THE DEAD GIRL’S DETECTIVE AGENCY – Sunday Boling, Meg Morman
THE DONORS – Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood
LOVE, DEATH & ROBOTS – Ivy Isenberg, Kristina Erdely (Location Casting)
MR. STUDENT BODY PRESIDENT – Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood, Romy Stutman
THE REAL BROS OF SIMI VALLEY – Gianna Butler
NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – COMEDY OR DRAMA
CHOIR BOY – Nancy Piccione, Kelly Gillespie
THE FERRYMAN – Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini
HILLARY AND CLINTON – David Caparelliotis
NETWORK – Bernie Telsey, Karyn Casl
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD – Daniel Swee
NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – MUSICAL
AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS – Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman, Claire Burke (Associate)
THE CHER SHOW – Bernie Telsey, Patrick Goodwin
HADESTOWN – Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley
THE PROM – Bethany Knox
TOOTSIE – Jim Carnahan
NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – REVIVAL, COMEDY OR DRAMA
ALL MY SONS – Jim Carnahan, Carrie Gardner
BURN THIS – Jim Carnahan, James Calleri, Erica Jensen
KING LEAR – David Caparelliotis
TORCH SONG – Adam Caldwell
THE WAVERLY GALLERY – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port
NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – REVIVAL, MUSICAL
KISS ME KATE – Jim Carnahan, Stephen Kopel
OKLAHOMA – Adam Caldwell, Will Cantler
NEW YORK THEATRE – COMEDY OR MUSICAL
ALICE BY HEART – Bernie Telsey, Rebecca Scholl
BLKS– Will Cantler, Karyn Casl
CARMEN JONES – Rebecca Scholl
CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL – Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman, Xavier Rubiano (Associate)
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH (FIDLER AFN DAKH) – Jamibeth Margolis
USUAL GIRLS – Carrie Gardner, Jillian Cimini
NEW YORK THEATRE – DRAMA
BLUE RIDGE – Karyn Casl
DADDY – Judy Henderson, Nick Peciaro (Associate)
DAYS OF RAGE– Adam Caldwell
GOOD GRIEF – Henry Russell Bergstein
MARY PAGE MARLOWE– Karyn Casl
THE TRUE – Judy Henderson, Nick Peciaro (Associate)
REGIONAL THEATRE
A DOLL’S HOUSE PART 2 – Paul Davis
BAREFOOT IN THE PARK – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port
CLYBOURNE PARK – Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)
DANGEROUS HOUSE – Will Cantler, Karyn Casl
FUN HOME – Chad Eric Murnane
IN THE HEIGHTS – Tara Rubin, Claire Burke
LOS ANGELES THEATRE
LOVE, ACTUALLY LIVE – Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley
RAGTIME – Ryan Bernard Tymensky
SWEAT – Heidi Levitt, Billy Hopkins (NY Casting), Ashley Ingram (NY Casting)
SWEET CHARITY - Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)
TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS – Nicole Arbusto, Jordan Thaler, Heidi Griffiths
THE 26th ANNUAL YOUNG PLAYWRIGHT’S FESTIVAL – Erica Silverman Bream, Cara Chute Rosenbaum
SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE
A CHORUS LINE– Jay Binder, Justin Bohon
ANNIE– Margery Simkin, Michael Donovan, Beth Lipari, Richie Ferris (Associate)
ANTIGONE IN FERGUSON AT HARLEM STAGE – Eyde Belasco
PRIDE PLAYS – James Calleri, Paul Davis, Erica Jensen
SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD – Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel
THE WIZ – Megan Larche Dominick
THEATRE TOURS
COME FROM AWAY – Rachel Hoffman
DEAR EVAN HANSEN – Tara Rubin, Lindsey Levine, Xavier Rubiano (Associate)
FALSETTOS – Tara Rubin, Eric Woodall, Kaitlin Shaw
HAMILTON – Bethany Knox, Lauren Harris (Associate)
HELLO DOLLY! – Bernie Telsey, Craig Burns, Lauren Harris (Associate)