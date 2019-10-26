'Cats': A Guide to the Star-Studded Musical's Feline Characters

Learn more about the feline characters played by Taylor Swift, Idris Elba and more stars in Tom Hooper's Cats movie, based on Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit Broadway musical, before the film hits theaters on Dec. 20.

Based on T.S. Eliot's book of poems Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the musical follows a tribe of felines, known as the Jellicle Cats, as they attend the annual Jellicle Ball. During the ball, the tribe's leader Old Deuteronomy (Judi Dench) chooses one cat to be reborn and return to a new life.

The star-studded cast also includes Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson, James Corden and Jason Derulo, as well as newcomer Francesca Hayward.

Webber first teased his interest in turning the stage musical into a film in 2013. Hooper signed on to direct the film in May 2016, while the casting process began in Jan. 2018. The first batch of actors were announced in July of that year.

The first official trailer for the film debuted roughly a year later, after some of the stars had teased their roles in talk-show interviews, and features clips that show the star-studded cast as their feline characters while Hudson performs "Memory." The trailer was met with mixed reviews and generated a significant amount of commentary on social media and from late-night comedians.

Read on to find out more about the film's feline characters.