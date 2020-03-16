'Cats' Tops Razzie Awards List After Ceremony's Cancellation

Cats has the dubious honor of topping the 2020 Golden Raspberry Awards, known as the Razzies, which "honor" the worst films of the year.

The "winners" were announced Monday, after the awards show was canceled following a city-wide directive that major events be postponed to prevent further spreading of the respiratory illness.

Cats "won" six awards, including worst picture, supporting actor (James Corden), supporting actress (Rebel Wilson), screen combo (Any Two Half-Feline/Half Human Hairballs), worst screenplay and worst director (Tom Hooper).

The only other multiple Razzie "winner" was Rambo: Last Blood, which was named worst remake, rip-off or sequel and worst reckless disregard for human life and public property.

In addition to Wilson and Corden, John Travolta and Hilary Duff also took top acting "honors."

Meanwhile, in the lone positive award handed out, Eddie Murphy won this year's Razzie Redeemer award for his performance in Dolemite Is My Name.

In the "winners" announcement, organizers noted of the planned ceremony: "This past weekend the Razzies had planned a really humongous show – complete with an opening parody number, sketches, 'Celebrity Presenters' and the Whole Balla Wax — eventually to be beamed out to the entire world. But due to unforeseen circumstances — otherwise known as the coronavirus — we are instead bringing the public a bit more intimate video, suitable for viewing by any audience currently in lock-down mode."

