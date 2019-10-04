Top Halloween Events in Los Angeles

When October hits in Los Angeles, dressing up in scary costumes, donning intricate makeup and the rest of horror movie magic isn't just for industry folk. Halloween in Los Angeles brings about not only movie-inspired looks but offers a wide array of attractions to get into the Hallow-day spirit.

This year's lineup of Halloween events includes Los Angeles Halloween classics such as the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride in Griffith Park and Universal Studios' Halloween Horror nights. Along with the classic Hollywood Halloween costume parties, mazes and haunted houses are more experimental experiences like Creep LA's Haus of Creep or the Natural History Museum's exhibit, Natural History of Horror.

Those who want a more stationary scare can make their way to a number of screenings throughout Los Angeles. The Theater at Ace Hotel offers a screening of Hitchcock's Psycho as the LA Opera plays the score in real time. Multiple screening spots in L.A., including the Hollywood Forever Cemetary, Rooftop Cinema Club and Melrose Rooftop Theater offer their own October lineup of horror flicks.

From immersive theater, to art exhibits and music festivals, here's what Los Angeles has to offer this Halloween.