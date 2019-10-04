Top Halloween Events in Los Angeles
From haunted houses and costume parties to film screenings and museum exhibits, here's what Angelenos can do to spook up their October.
When October hits in Los Angeles, dressing up in scary costumes, donning intricate makeup and the rest of horror movie magic isn't just for industry folk. Halloween in Los Angeles brings about not only movie-inspired looks but offers a wide array of attractions to get into the Hallow-day spirit.
This year's lineup of Halloween events includes Los Angeles Halloween classics such as the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride in Griffith Park and Universal Studios' Halloween Horror nights. Along with the classic Hollywood Halloween costume parties, mazes and haunted houses are more experimental experiences like Creep LA's Haus of Creep or the Natural History Museum's exhibit, Natural History of Horror.
Those who want a more stationary scare can make their way to a number of screenings throughout Los Angeles. The Theater at Ace Hotel offers a screening of Hitchcock's Psycho as the LA Opera plays the score in real time. Multiple screening spots in L.A., including the Hollywood Forever Cemetary, Rooftop Cinema Club and Melrose Rooftop Theater offer their own October lineup of horror flicks.
From immersive theater, to art exhibits and music festivals, here's what Los Angeles has to offer this Halloween.
-
West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval
Oct. 31, 6 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Brave the streets of West Hollywood for a night of music, dancing and people-watching all for free. The annual parade — which is held on Oct. 31 and stretches down Santa Monica Blvd. between Doheny Drive and La Cienega Blvd. — brings out a wide range of personalities and characters. Though the event may be open to all ages, the city suggests leaving children and pets at home.
-
Casamigos Annual Halloween Party
Casamigos Tequila, founded by George Clooney and Rande Gerber, hosts Hollywood's most exclusive Halloween bash. The details of the event are only revealed to those lucky enough to be invited. Past attendees included Harry Styles, Paris Hilton, JB Smooves, Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan and Ryan Seacrest. Last year, Clooney, Gerber and wife Cindy Crawford flew out to Las Vegas to celebrate a second night with a party at Catch at Aria resort.
-
Cinespia Screenings
Hollywood Forever Cemetery; 6000 Santa Monica Blvd. (Oct. 19 and 27, 7 p.m.)
Watch Halloween classics during a night on the Fairbanks Lawn of the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Enjoy music during the sunset before the movie and again after the film. Bring your own blankets, low-back chairs, and pillows for comfort. Cinespia allows outside food and beverages. Tickets range from $18 to $20.
October 19th 7:00 P.M. The Sixth Sense 20th Anniversary with director M. Night Shyamalan
October 27th 7:00 P.M. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
-
Universal Studios Hollywood Horror Nights
100 Universal City Plaza
From now until Nov. 3, scare seekers can find their way through the fright-ridden mazes at Universal Studios' annual Halloween Horror Nights.
This year's labyrinths take inspiration from a number of Hollywood horror classics and favorites including Ghostbusters, Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man and Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man.
Other mazes take inspiration from the latest seasons of Stranger Things, Jordan Peele's Us and House of 1000 Corpses.
Returning attractions include The Walking Dead-inspired maze, scare zones and performances by the Jabbawockeez.
-
Los Angeles Haunted Hayride
4730 Crystal Springs Dr
Returning for its 11th year, Los Angeles Haunted Hayride will provide Angelenos with new and revamped attractions including mazes, haunted houses and escape rooms.
Before entering the haunted homes and mazes of fictional town Midnight Falls, visitors can observe the town square, help themselves to food and beverages or get acquainted with some of the fictional town's locals.
Whether they enjoy the scares or cower in fear, visitors can also trick-or-treat at 12 of Midnight Falls' homes. But trick-or-treating in Midnight Falls isn't all sweet as terrors and ghoulish residents have a couple of tricks up their sleeves for the sweets-seekers.
The Los Angeles Haunted Hayride will run from Sept. 28 to Nov. 2.
-
Halloween Screenings at Rooftop Cinema Club
Rooftop Cinema Club will join in the Halloween festivities by screening a number of classic flicks set to get Angelenos in the mood for All Hallows Eve. Starting Oct. 1, Rooftop Cinema will screen films like Poltergeist, Hocus Pocus, Halloween and more at their Downtown and Hollywood locations.
Tickets range from $18 to $25. For more information head to www.rooftopcinemaclub.com.
-
TAO Group's Annual Halloween Parities
6421 Selma Ave
This Halloween, TAO Group Hospitality boasts a triple-whammy of sinister spooky events hosted at a number of their establishments.
Kicking off TAO's Halloween celebration will be the company's Oct. 26 Rodeo Massacre held at Hollywood's Avenue and The Highlight Room. The Saturday night festivity boasts lspecial performance by Wiz Khalifa and sounds by Ross One as well as a world full of sinister spirits. On Halloween night, Guy Gerber and Kaz James will return to TAO Los Angeles for a Halloween show and costume party. Over at Highlight Room, DJ Eric D-Lux will spin beats transforming the weekly Thursday party to a Halloween themed soiree.
Tickets for the 21+ events range from $100 to $4,000.
-
Creep LA: Haus of Creep
777 S. Alameda Street | Building #2 - Level 1
Angelenos can get their dose of horror even before Halloween at Creep LA's Haus of Creep. Presented by Just Fix It Productions, Haus of Creep will immerse guests into an interactive experience rife with nightmarish art installations, deranged puppet shows and more. The hour-long experience aims to warn visitors against the dangers of commodifying art and consumerism. Will Smith, Olivia Wilde, Anna Kendrick, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are some of the stars who have braved some of Creep LA's immersive installations.
The horror experience will run until Nov. 3 and tickets are available here.
-
Natural History of Horrors
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County; 900 W Exposition Blvd.
This October, the Natural History Museum will get its very own Halloween treatment.
Running from Oct. 10 through Apr. 19, the Natural History Museums' Natural History of Horrors will exhibit the crossovers of science, history and movie making, displaying scientific discoveries that inspired some of Hollywood's horror classics.
Though more educational than frightening, the exhibit will feature objects from the Museum's own collection along with items like movie props and film footage from Universal's iconic monster movies: Dracula, Frankenstein, The Mummy and Creature from the Black Lagoon.
Tickets for the exhibit range from $5 to $12 and can be purchased here.
-
Melrose Rooftop Theatre
603 N La Cienega Blvd
Offering a spook-filled lineup of classic horror and Halloween movies, the Melrose Rooftop Theatre will help audiences get their dose of monsters, ghouls and ghosts before the 31st.
Sitting atop West Hollywood's E.P. & L.P., Melrose Rooftop Theatre kicks off its pre-Halloween lineup of screenings with Psycho on Sept. 30. From then to Halloween day, the theater will screen classics such as The Goonies, Beetlejuice, Interview With A Vampire, Scream and more.
On Halloween, the theater will hold a special screening of Hocus Pocus where audience members can don their best Halloween costumes.
Tickets for the 21+ screenings range from $27.50 to $65.
-
"Nights Of The Jack" Jack O'Lantern Experience
26800 West Mulholland Hwy
Immersive Festival is partnering with Nickelodeon to bring attendees a Halloween wonderland, filled with thousands of hand-carved Jack O'Lanterns at the King Gillet Ranch in Calabasas.
This years event will feature a SpongeBob SquarePants installation and an interactive augmented reality experience in the Are You Afraid of the Dark? pre-show.
Angelenos can experience this Jack O'Lantern spectacular Oct. 3rd through Nov. 4th.
-
The Depraved Attic Of Dorian Gray 5-Course Meal
The Disco Dining Club and The Grim Wreather invite you to a five-course meal that will satisfy all of your October cravings. The feast - entitled The Depraved Attic Of Dorian Gray - features a menu that is unapologetically decadent and inspired by the cuisine of the late 1800's Britain.
The dinner party will host 62 people each evening, guests should expect live musical performances, DJ sets, atmospheric actors, outlandish costuming, gift bags, and theatrical moments.
The intimate dinner parties take place October 24th through the 26th.
-
The Queen Mary's 10th Annual Dark Harbor
1126 Queens Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90802
Climb aboard the Queen Mary for a night of terror. Dark Harbor returns for another 23 nights of six haunting mazes, 4-D experience, Neverland Ranch's Sister Swings, extreme aerial acts, and more.
Dark Harbor takes place September 26th through November 2nd. Tickets start at $34.
-
Alfred Hitchcock Film Series
The Norton Simon Museum will be screening a series of Alfred Hitchcock films on Fridays throughout the month of October. Starting with Lifeboat on Oct. 4, Strangers on a Train on Oct. 18 and North by Northwest on Oct. 25. All showings will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will take place in conjunction with the Air Land Sea: A Lithographic Suite by William Crutchfield exhibition. The films chosen will showcase Hitchcock's films based on air, land or at sea. The screenings are free with museum admission.
-
Huluween
Hulu is kicking off the Halloween season with a monster mash-up celebration during New York Comic Con.
Huluween will feature experiential rooms, Castle Rock insta-worthy photo opportunities and Runaways, Reprisal and Light as a Feather cast and creator appearances.
-
Unicef Masquerade Ball
Kimpton La Peer Hotel; 627 N. La Peer Drive
At the Unicef Masquerade Ball, Halloween and philanthropy cross paths.
Returning for its seventh year, UNICEF Next Generation’s Masquerade Ball will raise funds to support the organization’s mission of protecting children across the globe. Attendees are encouraged to sport their finest attire with masks.
Ticket information for the Oct. 26 Unicef Masquerade Ball can be found here.
-
'Psycho' With LA Opera at the Ace Hotel
929 S Broadway
At Downtown Los Angeles’s Ace Hotel, the LA Opera will bring one of horror’s most iconic musical numbers to life.
From Friday Oct. 25 to Halloween night, the LA Opera Orchestra will provide a live score to screenings of Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho. From the film’s opening number to its iconic shower scene score, audiences will get a taste of the film’s chilling music in real time.
Tickets range from $49 to $124.
-
Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles' 'The Tragedie of MacBeth: An Immersive Experience'
1238 W 1st Street
The Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles will transport Angelenos to the world of Macbeth when "The Tragedie of Macbeth" begins its run on Oct. 12 through Nov. 3.
The play, directed by Kenn Sabberton, will take its audience through the fictional king’s world as it slowly falls apart. Viewers can pay a visit to the witches’ lair and experience the bleeding walls of Macbeth’s castle.
Tickets for the immersive reimagining of Shakespeare’s play start $49.
-
Day of the Dead at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery
6000 Santa Monica Blvd.
For those hoping to get their fix of skulls and spirits after Halloween, the Dia de los Muertos celebration at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery might be something worth checking out.
On Nov. 2, Hollywood Forever's 20th annual Dia de los Meurtos will celebrate immigrants with its monarch butterfly-themed event.
The day-long celebration starts noon of Nov. 2 until midnight and includes alter exhibits, Aztec dances and rituals, a ceremonial procession and more.
Tickets can be purchased here.
-
HARD Day of the Dead
Los Angeles State Historic Park 1245 N. Spring Street
HARD’s Day of the Dead Nov. 2 music festival will also allow Angelenos to continue festivities after Halloween runs its course.
Now in its seventh year, the music festival will bring together the talents of God Blood, TokiMonsta, Damien Lazarus and more. Previous headliners for the Dia de los Muertos-themed festival have included Knife Party, Cashmere Cat, Dillon Francis, Zedd, RL Grime and more.
Tickets, ranging from $79 to $140, can be purchased at www.harddayofthedead.com.