Where Hollywood Noshes in Brooklyn

This is the portmanteau name that references three of Brooklyn’s most star-populated areas – Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill and Carroll Gardens. Known for townhouses, tricycles and tiny neighborhood restaurants, it is also home to some of Hollywood’s chicest families. Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola can be found at local coffee/brunch spot Building on Bond or at the cozy Rucola, an intimate restaurant on the corner of Dean Street that turns out delicious handmade pastas and other seasonally-inspired Northern Italian fare (Blunt is also a fan).

Longtime resident Keri Russell is often seen on mom duty with her kids and current beau, Americans co-star Matthew Rhys. Grab some cookies and a coffee Felicity-style at the bakery One Girl Cookies, where you can buy mini whoopie pies and other home-style sweet treats.

On the other side of Smith Street, The Favourite’s Rachel Weisz and her favorite Bond beau Daniel Craig have been setting up home in a townhouse they purchased last year from fellow Brit, novelist Martin Amis. Beyonce and Jay-Z may still call Tribeca home, but that hasn’t stopped them from heading to Carroll Gardens (Beyonce's sister Solange lives there) and dining at Lucali, a hole-in-the-wall joint with pizzas almost as famous as its guests. In addition to the Grammy-winning duo, Lucali is a favorite of David Beckham, who shared some slices with Liv Tyler and Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher. But if you’re not John Legend (another pizza-loving guest), show up at 5 p.m., put your name down, and be prepared to wait for a taste of pizzaiolo Mark Iacono’s legendary pies.

Beyonce has also hit up neighborhood favorite Buttermilk Channel for brunch with Blue Ivy. This warm and inviting spot offers comfort food such as fried chicken as well as plant-based options for Bey including a homemade veggie burger and heirloom beans stew. If celebrity authors are your thing, then head to Books Are Magic on Court Street. Owned by author Emma Straub, the space holds weekly events featuring writers such as Meg Wolitzer, who wrote The Wife, the basis for Glenn Close’s Oscar-nominated movie.