Where Hollywood Noshes in Brooklyn
The borough’s most famous residents include Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, and Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig.
Manhattan’s more low-key neighbor, Brooklyn, has been the borough of choice to many celebrities for years — Keri Russell, Michelle Williams and Maggie Gyllenhaal were some of the early adopters. More recently, it was reported that Emily Blunt and John Krasinski paid $11 million for two condos at The Standish, a converted Beaux Arts building in Brooklyn Heights that also boasts Matt Damon as a resident (he bought a $16.75 million pad there last year — the borough’s most expensive sale of 2018). But it isn’t just the brownstone blocks and more relaxed pass of life that has been drawing Hollywood across the bridge, it’s the restaurants. See where the A-list crowd likes to eat when they come home to roost and blend in with Brooklynites.
-
Brooklyn Heights
Known for its historic charm and leafy residential streets, Brooklyn Heights has long been associated with iconic notables such as Truman Capote and Arthur Miller. In addition to neighborhood newcomers Emily Blunt, John Krasinski and Matt Damon, the quiet blocks are also dotted with longtime residents Bjork and Paul Giamatti.
Head to Atlantic Avenue to have dinner at Colonie, a farm-driven, New American restaurant with a refined rustic atmosphere and a live plant wall. Superbad and Weird City star Michael Cera is a regular and can often be spotted enjoying oysters at the bar. Paul Giamatti is partial to more old school spots like Teresa’s, a Polish coffee shop that serves up Eastern European classics like blintzes and pierogis. Fashion designer Rachel Antonoff (sister to musician Jack Antonoff, who fronted the band Fun) is known to line up for the no-reservations red sauce and pasta puttanesca at Italian classic Noodle Pudding.
-
BoCoCa
This is the portmanteau name that references three of Brooklyn’s most star-populated areas – Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill and Carroll Gardens. Known for townhouses, tricycles and tiny neighborhood restaurants, it is also home to some of Hollywood’s chicest families. Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola can be found at local coffee/brunch spot Building on Bond or at the cozy Rucola, an intimate restaurant on the corner of Dean Street that turns out delicious handmade pastas and other seasonally-inspired Northern Italian fare (Blunt is also a fan).
Longtime resident Keri Russell is often seen on mom duty with her kids and current beau, Americans co-star Matthew Rhys. Grab some cookies and a coffee Felicity-style at the bakery One Girl Cookies, where you can buy mini whoopie pies and other home-style sweet treats.
On the other side of Smith Street, The Favourite’s Rachel Weisz and her favorite Bond beau Daniel Craig have been setting up home in a townhouse they purchased last year from fellow Brit, novelist Martin Amis. Beyonce and Jay-Z may still call Tribeca home, but that hasn’t stopped them from heading to Carroll Gardens (Beyonce's sister Solange lives there) and dining at Lucali, a hole-in-the-wall joint with pizzas almost as famous as its guests. In addition to the Grammy-winning duo, Lucali is a favorite of David Beckham, who shared some slices with Liv Tyler and Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher. But if you’re not John Legend (another pizza-loving guest), show up at 5 p.m., put your name down, and be prepared to wait for a taste of pizzaiolo Mark Iacono’s legendary pies.
Beyonce has also hit up neighborhood favorite Buttermilk Channel for brunch with Blue Ivy. This warm and inviting spot offers comfort food such as fried chicken as well as plant-based options for Bey including a homemade veggie burger and heirloom beans stew. If celebrity authors are your thing, then head to Books Are Magic on Court Street. Owned by author Emma Straub, the space holds weekly events featuring writers such as Meg Wolitzer, who wrote The Wife, the basis for Glenn Close’s Oscar-nominated movie.
-
Fort Greene/Clinton Hill
A hotbed of celebrity residents reside in the bordering neighborhoods of Fort Greene and Clinton Hill. The former was the setting for Spike Lee’s 1986 film She’s Gotta Have It, as well as the Netflix reboot, and has been home to Holly Hunter, Cristina Ricci and Pulitzer prize-winning authors Jennifer Egan and Jumpha Lahiri.
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis call Clinton Hill home and can often be spotted at Walters, an American eatery with a southern flair on Dekalb Street, where you can’t go wrong with a burger or a French Dip. Wilde is a frequent visitor to the Brooklyn Flea/Smorgasburg weekend market, where she can be seen browsing among the vintage vendors and artisanal food producers.
Adrien Grenier also owns two townhouses in Clinton Hill (one for him and one for his mom) and lists Speedy Romeo as one of his fave eateries (he was also an investor at some point). While the place is known for its wood-fired pizzas, the grilled beets with ricotta and stuffed peppers are also worth a try.
-
Williamsburg/Greenpoint/Bushwick
In between the high-rise condos of the Williamsburg waterfront, the primarily Polish streets of Greenpoint and the artist lofts in Bushwick, you’ll find plenty of Hollywood’s elite mingling with millennials and hipsters.
Newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin own an apartment in South Williamsburg and can often be spotted strolling around the neighborhood. They’ve enjoyed lunch at 12 Chairs Cafe, a Middle Eastern restaurant on Wythe Avenue known for its authentic Israeli food, including hummus and fresh-baked pitas as well as all-day breakfast options such as Shakshuka. The duo have also gotten their java fix with ice coffees from Blue Bottle Coffee.
Head to Diner, one of Williamsburg’s most well regarded culinary destinations for its famous burger and you might also glimpse Ed Westwick in one of the vintage booths or Homeland’s Sarita Choudhury, who is a regular. While it's nearly impossible to get a table at hot pasta spot Lilia, that didn’t deter Jennifer Lawrence from trying — although she ended up having to wait just like everyone else to sample chef Missy Robbins’ in-demand Rigatoni Diavola.
The Four Horseman has a pretty famous pedigree — it is owned by LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy and has been featured on Aziz Ansari’s Master of None series. Stop by for some natural wines and the rotating small plates menu. Master of None has put other local places on the map, including Sauvage, a bistro-esque corner spot in Greenpoint known for classic cocktails and a buzzing weekend brunch. When Jennifer Aniston was craving pizza, she headed to Bushwick’s Roberta’s. The wood-fired focused restaurant has also hosted Jay-Z and Beyoncé and served pies to the Clintons.