France's Cesar Awards Nominations Unveiled

France’s Academy of Cinema Arts and Sciences on Wednesday morning unveiled the nominees for this year’s Cesar Awards – the country’s equivalent to the Oscars – during a breakfast press conference at the famed Fouquet’s restaurant on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

The Sisters Brothers, Jacques Audiard's Western starring Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly, had a strong showing, getting nine nominations, including for best film and best director. The film had been seen as an early favorite after having won the Silver Lion in Venice last year.

But it was bested by Oscar nominee Xavier Legrand's first feature, Custody, which had ten nominations. The divorce drama won the Silver Lion in Venice in 2017 and tied for the French critics' Louis Delluc Prize in December. Gilles Lellouche's Sink or Swim, a comedy which bowed out of competition in Cannes, also received ten nods.

As previously announced, Robert Redford will receive this year's honorary Cesar award, and British actress Kristin Scott Thomas will preside over the ceremony as honorary president.

The 4,303 members of the Academy voted from a list of 226 eligible films for the awards.

Nominated for the best film are Memoir of War, The Trouble With You, The Sisters Brothers, Sink or Swim, Guy, Custody and In Safe Hands.

Among the other big-name nominees are Audrey Tautou in the best supporting actress category, Lily-Rose Depp who got nominated in the most promising actress category for her role in Louis Garrel's Faithful Man and Alexandre Desplat for best original music.

This year's Cesar's cap off a 2018 that THR's Paris-based critics Jordan Mintzer and Boyd van Hoeij characterized as an off year for French cinema.

The awards will take place Feb. 22 at the Salle Pleyel in Paris.

Here are the nominees in key categories...