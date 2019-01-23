France's Cesar Awards Nominations Unveiled

Jacques Audiard's 'The Sisters Brothers,' starring Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly earned nine nods, while Oscar nominees 'Capharnaum,' 'Cold War,' and 'Shoplifters' were also recognized here.

'The Sisters Brothers'
France’s Academy of Cinema Arts and Sciences on Wednesday morning unveiled the nominees for this year’s Cesar Awards – the country’s equivalent to the Oscars – during a breakfast press conference at the famed Fouquet’s restaurant on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

The Sisters Brothers, Jacques Audiard's Western starring Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly, had a strong showing, getting nine nominations, including for best film and best director. The film had been seen as an early favorite after having won the Silver Lion in Venice last year.

But it was bested by Oscar nominee Xavier Legrand's first feature, Custody, which had ten nominations. The divorce drama won the Silver Lion in Venice in 2017 and tied for the French critics' Louis Delluc Prize in December. Gilles Lellouche's Sink or Swim, a comedy which bowed out of competition in Cannes, also received ten nods.

As previously announced, Robert Redford will receive this year's honorary Cesar award, and British actress Kristin Scott Thomas will preside over the ceremony as honorary president. 

The 4,303 members of the Academy voted from a list of 226 eligible films for the awards. 

Nominated for the best film are Memoir of War, The Trouble With You, The Sisters Brothers, Sink or Swim, Guy, Custody and In Safe Hands.

Among the other big-name nominees are Audrey Tautou in the best supporting actress category, Lily-Rose Depp who got nominated in the most promising actress category for her role in Louis Garrel's Faithful Man and Alexandre Desplat for best original music. 

This year's Cesar's cap off a 2018 that THR's Paris-based critics Jordan Mintzer and Boyd van Hoeij characterized as an off year for French cinema.

The awards will take place Feb. 22 at the Salle Pleyel in Paris.

Here are the nominees in key categories...

  • Best Film

    'Sink or Swim'
    Memoir of War
    The Trouble With You
    The Sisters Brothers
    Sink or Swim
    Guy
    Custody
    In Safe Hands

     

  • Best Director

    'The Trouble With You'
    Emmanuel Finkiel, Memoir of War
    Pierre Salvadori, The Trouble With You
    Jacques Audiard, The Sisters Brothers
    Gilles Lellouche, Sink or Swim
    Alex Lutz, Guy
    Xavier Legrand, Custody
    Jeanne Harry, In Safe Hands

  • Best Foreign Film

    'Capharnaum'
    Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri, directed by Martin McDonaugh
    Capharnaum, directed by Nadine Labaki
    Cold War, directed by Pawel Pawlikowski
    Girl, directed by Lukas Dhont
    Hannah, directed by Andrea Pallaoro
    Our Struggles, directed by Guillaume Senez
    Shoplifters, directed by Hirokazu Kore-Eda
     

  • Best Actress

    'Mademoiselle de Joncquieres'
    Elodie Bouchez, In Safe Hands
    Cecile de France, Mademoiselle de Joncquieres
    Lea Drucker, Custody
    Virginie Efira, An Impossible Love
    Adele Haenel, The Trouble With You
    Sandrine Kiberlain, In Safe Hands
    Melanie Thierry, Memoir of War
     

  • Best Actor

    'Our Struggles'
    Edouard Baer, Mademoiselle de Joncquieres
    Romain Duris, Our Struggles
    Vincent Lacoste, Amanda
    Gilles Lellouche, In Safe Hands
    Alex Lutz, Guy
    Pio Marmai, The Trouble With You
    Denis Menochet, Custody

     

  • Best Supporting Actress

    'Little Tickles'
    Isabelle Adjani, The World is Yours
    Leila Bekhti, Sink or Swim
    Virginie Efira, Sink or Swim
    Audrey Tautou, The Trouble With You
    Karin Viard, Little Tickles

  • Best Supporting Actor

    'Sorry Angel'
    Jean-Hugues Anglade, Sink or Swim
    Damien Bonnard, The Trouble With You
    Clovis Cornillac, Little Tickles
    Philippe Katerine, Sink or Swim
    Denis Podalydes, Sorry Angel
     

  • Best New Actress

    'A Faithful Man'
    Ophélie Bau, Mektoub My Love
    Galatea Bellugi, The Apparition
    Jehnny Beth, An Impossible Love
    Lily-Rose Depp, A Faithful Man
    Kenza Fortas, Sheherazade
     

  • Best New Actor

    'The World is Yours'
    Anthony Bajon, The Prayer
    Thomas Gioria, Custody
    William Lebghil, The Freshmen
    Karim Leklou, The World is Yours
    Dylan Robert, Sheherazade
     

  • Best Original Screenplay

    'Custody'
    The Trouble With You, by Pierre Salvadori, Beoit Graffin, Benjamin Charbit
    Sink or Swim, by Gilles Lellouche, Ahmed Hamidi, Julien Lambroschini
    Guy, by Alex Lutz, Anais Deban, Thibault Segouin
    Custody, by Xavier Legrand
    In Safe Hands, Jeanne Herry
     

  • Best Adapted Screenplay

    'An Impossible Love'
    Little Tickles, by Andrea Bescond, Eric Metayer
    Memoir of War, by Emmanuel Finkiel
    The Sisters Brothers, by Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain
    Mademoiselle de Joncquieres, by Emmanuel Mouret
    An Impossible Love, by Catherine Corsini, Laurette Polmanss

  • Best Animated Film

    'Dilili in Paris'
    Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion
    Dilili in Paris
    Pachamama
     

  • Best Documentary Film