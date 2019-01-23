France's Cesar Awards Nominations Unveiled
Jacques Audiard's 'The Sisters Brothers,' starring Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly earned nine nods, while Oscar nominees 'Capharnaum,' 'Cold War,' and 'Shoplifters' were also recognized here.
France’s Academy of Cinema Arts and Sciences on Wednesday morning unveiled the nominees for this year’s Cesar Awards – the country’s equivalent to the Oscars – during a breakfast press conference at the famed Fouquet’s restaurant on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.
The Sisters Brothers, Jacques Audiard's Western starring Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly, had a strong showing, getting nine nominations, including for best film and best director. The film had been seen as an early favorite after having won the Silver Lion in Venice last year.
But it was bested by Oscar nominee Xavier Legrand's first feature, Custody, which had ten nominations. The divorce drama won the Silver Lion in Venice in 2017 and tied for the French critics' Louis Delluc Prize in December. Gilles Lellouche's Sink or Swim, a comedy which bowed out of competition in Cannes, also received ten nods.
As previously announced, Robert Redford will receive this year's honorary Cesar award, and British actress Kristin Scott Thomas will preside over the ceremony as honorary president.
Nominated for the best film are Memoir of War, The Trouble With You, The Sisters Brothers, Sink or Swim, Guy, Custody and In Safe Hands.
Among the other big-name nominees are Audrey Tautou in the best supporting actress category, Lily-Rose Depp who got nominated in the most promising actress category for her role in Louis Garrel's Faithful Man and Alexandre Desplat for best original music.
This year's Cesar's cap off a 2018 that THR's Paris-based critics Jordan Mintzer and Boyd van Hoeij characterized as an off year for French cinema.
The awards will take place Feb. 22 at the Salle Pleyel in Paris.
Here are the nominees in key categories...
-
Best Film
Memoir of War
The Trouble With You
The Sisters Brothers
Sink or Swim
Guy
Custody
In Safe Hands
-
Best Director
Emmanuel Finkiel, Memoir of War
Pierre Salvadori, The Trouble With You
Jacques Audiard, The Sisters Brothers
Gilles Lellouche, Sink or Swim
Alex Lutz, Guy
Xavier Legrand, Custody
Jeanne Harry, In Safe Hands
-
Best Foreign Film
Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri, directed by Martin McDonaugh
Capharnaum, directed by Nadine Labaki
Cold War, directed by Pawel Pawlikowski
Girl, directed by Lukas Dhont
Hannah, directed by Andrea Pallaoro
Our Struggles, directed by Guillaume Senez
Shoplifters, directed by Hirokazu Kore-Eda
-
Best Actress
Elodie Bouchez, In Safe Hands
Cecile de France, Mademoiselle de Joncquieres
Lea Drucker, Custody
Virginie Efira, An Impossible Love
Adele Haenel, The Trouble With You
Sandrine Kiberlain, In Safe Hands
Melanie Thierry, Memoir of War
-
Best Actor
Edouard Baer, Mademoiselle de Joncquieres
Romain Duris, Our Struggles
Vincent Lacoste, Amanda
Gilles Lellouche, In Safe Hands
Alex Lutz, Guy
Pio Marmai, The Trouble With You
Denis Menochet, Custody
-
Best Supporting Actress
Isabelle Adjani, The World is Yours
Leila Bekhti, Sink or Swim
Virginie Efira, Sink or Swim
Audrey Tautou, The Trouble With You
Karin Viard, Little Tickles
-
Best Supporting Actor
Jean-Hugues Anglade, Sink or Swim
Damien Bonnard, The Trouble With You
Clovis Cornillac, Little Tickles
Philippe Katerine, Sink or Swim
Denis Podalydes, Sorry Angel
-
Best New Actress
Ophélie Bau, Mektoub My Love
Galatea Bellugi, The Apparition
Jehnny Beth, An Impossible Love
Lily-Rose Depp, A Faithful Man
Kenza Fortas, Sheherazade
-
Best New Actor
Anthony Bajon, The Prayer
Thomas Gioria, Custody
William Lebghil, The Freshmen
Karim Leklou, The World is Yours
Dylan Robert, Sheherazade
-
Best Original Screenplay
The Trouble With You, by Pierre Salvadori, Beoit Graffin, Benjamin Charbit
Sink or Swim, by Gilles Lellouche, Ahmed Hamidi, Julien Lambroschini
Guy, by Alex Lutz, Anais Deban, Thibault Segouin
Custody, by Xavier Legrand
In Safe Hands, Jeanne Herry
-
Best Adapted Screenplay
Little Tickles, by Andrea Bescond, Eric Metayer
Memoir of War, by Emmanuel Finkiel
The Sisters Brothers, by Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain
Mademoiselle de Joncquieres, by Emmanuel Mouret
An Impossible Love, by Catherine Corsini, Laurette Polmanss
-
Best Animated Film
Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion
Dilili in Paris
Pachamama
-
Best Documentary Film