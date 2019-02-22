Cesar Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)
Kristin Scott Thomas is presiding over Friday’s Cesar Awards, the French Academy's big night for cinema. Robert Redford, who has said he is retired from acting after declaring The Old Man and the Gun his last film, came to the French capital for a career honor at the ceremony held at the Salle Pleyel.
Gilles Lellouch's Sink or Swim made a splash in Cannes, and the ceremony was closely watched for how the box office hit would do in terms of awards. The mid-life crisis dramedy led the field with 10 nominations alongside Custody from Xavier Legrand. The wrenching divorce drama is first feature from the Oscar-nominated and Venice best director winner Legrand, and the film has been nominated in both the best film and best first film categories. It was tipped to take the latter after winning the Louis Delluc prize in the same category back in December.
Jacques Audiard's The Sisters Brothers and Pierre Salvadori's The Trouble With You followed with nine nominations each. Palme d'Or winner Audiard's English-language western, starring Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly is a contender here, having taken the Silver Lion in Venice and three Lumiere Awards from the French foreign press last month.
Emmanuel Finkiel's Memoir of War, which was France's entry into the Oscar foreign-language race but failed to receive a nomination, entered the night with eight noms, while Jeanne Herry's adoption drama In Safe Hands received seven.
With the English-language, French co-production Brothers in contention in the main categories, the best foreign film category was considered one of the most competitive categories, with two Oscar nominees in the running: Pawel Pawlikowski's Cold War and Hirokazu Kore-eda's Palme d'Or winner Shoplifters. Netflix's Girl, which won the Cannes Camera d'Or for director Lukas Dhont, was also a contender.
-
Best Cinematography
Alexis Kavyrchine, Memoir of War
WINNER - Benoit Debie, The Sisters Brothers
Laurent Tangy, Sink or Swim
Nathalie Durand, Custody
Laurent Desmet, Mademoiselle de Joncquieres
-
Best New Actress
Ophelie Bau, Mektoub My Love
Galatea Bellugi, The Apparition
Jehnny Beth, An Impossible Love
Lily-Rose Depp, A Faithful Man
WINNER - Kenza Fortas, Sheherazade
-
Best Film
Memoir of War, Emmanuel Finkiel
The Trouble With You, Pierre Salvadori
The Sisters Brothers, Jacques Audiard
Sink or Swim, Gilles Lellouche
Guy, Alex Lutz
Custody, Xavier Legrand
In Safe Hands, Jeanne Herry
-
Best Director
Emmanuel Finkiel, Memoir of War
Pierre Salvadori, The Trouble With You
Jacques Audiard, The Sisters Brothers
Gilles Lellouche, Sink or Swim
Alex Lutz, Guy
Xavier Legrand, Custody
Jeanne Harry, In Safe Hands
-
Best Foreign Film
Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonaugh
Capernaum, Nadine Labaki
Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski
Girl, Lukas Dhont
Hannah, Andrea Pallaoro
Our Struggles, Guillaume Senez
Shoplifters, Hirokazu Kore-Eda
-
Best Actress
Elodie Bouchez, In Safe Hands
Cecile de France, Mademoiselle de Joncquieres
Lea Drucker, Custody
Virginie Efira, An Impossible Love
Adele Haenel, The Trouble With You
Sandrine Kiberlain, In Safe Hands
Melanie Thierry, Memoir of War
-
Best Actor
Edouard Baer, Mademoiselle de Joncquieres
Romain Duris, Our Struggles
Vincent Lacoste, Amanda
Gilles Lellouche, In Safe Hands
Alex Lutz, Guy
Pio Marmai, The Trouble With You
Denis Menochet, Custody
-
Best Supporting Actress
Isabelle Adjani, The World Is Yours
Leila Bekhti, Sink or Swim
Virginie Efira, Sink or Swim
Audrey Tautou, The Trouble With You
Karin Viard, Little Tickles
-
Best Supporting Actor
Jean-Hugues Anglade, Sink or Swim
Damien Bonnard, The Trouble With You
Clovis Cornillac, Little Tickles
Philippe Katerine, Sink or Swim
Denis Podalydes, Sorry Angel
-
Best New Actor
Anthony Bajon, The Prayer
Thomas Gioria, Custody
William Lebghil, The Freshmen
Karim Leklou, The World Is Yours
Dylan Robert, Sheherazade
-
Best Original Screenplay
The Trouble With You, by Pierre Salvadori, Beoit Graffin, Benjamin Charbit
Sink or Swim, by Gilles Lellouche, Ahmed Hamidi, Julien Lambroschini
Guy, by Alex Lutz, Anais Deban, Thibault Segouin
Custody, by Xavier Legrand
In Safe Hands, Jeanne Herry
-
Best Adapted Screenplay
Little Tickles, by Andrea Bescond, Eric Metayer
Memoir of War, by Emmanuel Finkiel
The Sisters Brothers, by Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain
Mademoiselle de Joncquieres, by Emmanuel Mouret
An Impossible Love, by Catherine Corsini, Laurette Polmanss
-
Best Animated Film
Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion, Alexandre Astier and Louis Clichy
Dilili in Paris, Michel Ocelot
Pachamama, Juan Antin
-
Best Documentary Film
America, Claus Drexel
Da Chaque Instant, Nicolas Philibert
Le Grand Bal, Laetitia Carton
Ni Juge, Ni Soumise, Jean Libon, Yves Hinant
The State Against Mandela and the Others, Nicolas Champeaux, Gilles Porte
-
Best First Film
L'Amour Flou, Romaine Bohringer
Little Tickles, Andrea Bescond, Eric Metayer
Custody, Xavier Legrand
Savage, Camille Vidal-Naquet
Sheherazade, Jean-Bernard Marlin
-
Best Original Score
Anton Sanko, Amanda
Camille Bazbaz, The Trouble With You
Alexandre Desplat, The Sisters Brothers
Vincent Blanchard, Romain Greffe, Guy
Pascal Sangla, In Safe Hands
Gregoire Hetzel, An Impossible Love
-
Best Costumes
Anais Romand, Sergio Ballo, Memoir of War
Pierre-Yves Gayraud, The Emperor of Paris
Milena Canonero, The Sisters Brothers
Pierre-Jean Larroque, Mademoiselle de Joncquieres
Anais Romand, One Nation, One King
-
Best Editing
Valerie Deseine, Little Tickles
Isabelle Devinck, The Trouble With You
Juliette Welfling, The Sisters Brothers
Simon Jacquet, Sink or Swim
Yorgos Lamprinos, Custody
-
Best Sound
Antoine-Basile Mercier, David Vranken, Aline Gavroy, Memoir of War
Brigitte Taillandier, Valerie de Loof, Cyril Holts, The Sisters Brothers
Cedric Delouche, Gwennole le Borgene, Marc Doisne, Sink or Swim
Yves-Marie Omnes, Antoine Baudouin, Stephane Thiebaut, Guy
Julien Sicart, Julien Roig, Vincent Verdoux, Custody
-
Best Production Design
Pascal Le Guellec, Memoir of War
Emile Ghigo, The Emperor of Paris
Michel Barthelemy, The Sisters Brothers
David Faivre, Mademoiselle de Joncquieres
Thierry Francois, One Nation, One King