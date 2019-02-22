Cesar Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

Kristin Scott Thomas is presiding over Friday’s Cesar Awards, the French Academy's big night for cinema. Robert Redford, who has said he is retired from acting after declaring The Old Man and the Gun his last film, came to the French capital for a career honor at the ceremony held at the Salle Pleyel.

Gilles Lellouch's Sink or Swim made a splash in Cannes, and the ceremony was closely watched for how the box office hit would do in terms of awards. The mid-life crisis dramedy led the field with 10 nominations alongside Custody from Xavier Legrand. The wrenching divorce drama is first feature from the Oscar-nominated and Venice best director winner Legrand, and the film has been nominated in both the best film and best first film categories. It was tipped to take the latter after winning the Louis Delluc prize in the same category back in December.

Jacques Audiard's The Sisters Brothers and Pierre Salvadori's The Trouble With You followed with nine nominations each. Palme d'Or winner Audiard's English-language western, starring Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly is a contender here, having taken the Silver Lion in Venice and three Lumiere Awards from the French foreign press last month.

Emmanuel Finkiel's Memoir of War, which was France's entry into the Oscar foreign-language race but failed to receive a nomination, entered the night with eight noms, while Jeanne Herry's adoption drama In Safe Hands received seven.

With the English-language, French co-production Brothers in contention in the main categories, the best foreign film category was considered one of the most competitive categories, with two Oscar nominees in the running: Pawel Pawlikowski's Cold War and Hirokazu Kore-eda's Palme d'Or winner Shoplifters. Netflix's Girl, which won the Cannes Camera d'Or for director Lukas Dhont, was also a contender.