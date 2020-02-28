France's Cesar Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)
Feminist protestors disrupted the Friday ceremony, decrying the 12 nominations given to Roman Polanski's 'An Officer and a Spy.'
The 2020 Cesar Awards are now underway, with all eyes on the French academy as it makes its picks for the best in French cinema in the past year.
The first award of the night went to Alexis Manenti as best male newcomer, for his role as the racist cop Chris in Ladj Ly's Les Misérables. Stéphane Rosenbaum won best production design for La Belle Époque, Nicolas Bedos' romantic comedy about a man who tries to escape his life's problems by using a service that allows him to live in the past.
Pascaline Chavanne took best costume design for her work on Roman Polanski's An Officer and a Spy.
This year's Cesars have been dogged with controversy, much of it surrounding director Roman Polanski. His latest film, An Officer and a Spy leads the nominations, with 12 nods, including for best picture and best director. But Polanski himself pulled out of attending the ceremony, saying he feared a "public lynching" by feminist protestors if he went.
On Friday, An Officer And A Spy producer Alain Goldman and star Jean Dujardin also announced they wouldn't be attending the award ceremony. Goldman told AFP “an escalation of inappropriate and violent language and behavior" towards Polanski was the reason.
One of France's leading feminist organizations, Osez le féminisme! (Dare feminism!) did indeed organize a major protest outside the Salle Pleyel, where the ceremony was held, calling on demonstrators to attend via a call on their website and Facebook page. They were joined by several other activist groups. They are outraged that the French academy is honoring Polanski, who they see as a sex criminal. The protestors, who carried banners inscribed with the names of filmmakers suspected of sexual assault or rape, including Polanski and Luc Besson, were dispersed by police.
The 87-year-old director and Oscar winner has been a fugitive from U.S. justice since 1978 for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl. In recent years a number of other women have come forward accusing Polanski of sexual assault, most involving alleged incidents dating back decades. Polanski has denied all the new allegations against him.
Earlier this month, the French Film Academy's board of directors abruptly announced their collective resignation, complaining about the lack of diversity among this year's nominees and a general lack of transparency, particularly fiscal transparency, within the organization.
The board's resignation was triggered by an open letter to French newspaper Le Monde, signed by some 400 of the country's leading filmmakers, which called the Academy's leadership dysfunctional and "a vestige of an era that we would like to be over, that of an elitist and closed system."
The Academy said it would hold a general assembly of its members after this year's Cesars to elect a new board.
-
Best Film
La Belle Époque, Nicolas Bedos
Grâce à Dieu, François Ozon
Hors normes, Eric Toledano, Olivier Nakache
J'accuse, Roman Polanski
Les Misérables, Ladj Ly
Portrait de la jeune fille en feu, Céline Sciamma
Roubaix, une lumière, Arnaud Desplechin
-
Best Director
La Belle Époque, Nicolas Bedos
Grâce à Dieu, François Ozon
Hors normes, Eric Toledano, Olivier Nakache
J'accuse, Roman Polanski
Les Misérables, Ladj Ly
Portrait de la jeune fille en feu, Céline Sciamma
Roubaix, une lumière, Arnaud Desplechin
-
Best Actress
Anaîs Demoustier, Alice et le maire
Eva Green, Proxima
Adèle Haenel, Portrait de la jeune fille en feu
Chiara Mastroianni, Chambre 212
Noémie Merlant, Portrait de la jeune fille en feu
Doria Tillier, La Belle Époche
Karin Viard, Chanson Douce
-
Best Actor
Daniel Auteuil, La Belle Époche
Damien Bonnard, Les Misérables
Vincent Cassel, Hors normes
Jean Dujardin, J'accuse
Reda Kateb, Hors normes
Melvil Poupaud, Grâce à Dieu
Roschdy Zem, Roubaix, une lumière
-
Best Foreign Film
Pain and Glory, Pedro Almodovar
Le Jeune Ahmed, Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne
Joker, Todd Phillips
Lola Vers La Mer, Laurent Micheli
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon-Ho
The Traitor, Marco Bellocchio
-
Best Documentary Film
68, Mon Pere et Les Clous, Samuel Bigiaoui
La cordillère des songes, Patricio Guzman
Lourdes, Thierry Demaizière, Alain Teurlai
M, Yolande Zauberman
Wonder Boy: Olivier Rousteing, né sous X, Anissa Bonnefont
-
Best First Film
Atlantique, Mati Diop
Au nom de la terre, Edouard Bergeon
Le chant du loup, Antonin Baudry
Les Misérables, Ladj Ly
Papicha, Mounia Meddour
-
Best Original Screenplay
La Belle Époque, Nicolas Bedos
Grâce à Dieu, François Ozon
Hors normes, Eric Toledano, Olivier Nakache
Les Misérables, Ladj Ly, Giordano Gederlini, Alexis Manenti
Portrait de la jeune fille en feu, Céline Sciamma
-
Best Adapted Screenplay
Costa-Gavras, Adults in the Room
Roman Polanski, Robert Harris, J’accuse
Jérémy Clapin, Guillaume Laurant, J’ai perdu mon corps
Arnaud Desplechin, Léa Mysius, Roubaix, une lumière
Dominik Moll, Gilles Marchand, Seules les bêtes
-
Best Supporting Actress
Fanny Ardant, La Belle Époque
Josiane Balasko, Grâce à Dieu
Laure Calamy, Seules les bêtes
Sara Forestier, Roubaix, une lumière
Hélène Vincent, Hors normes
-
Best Supporting Actor
Swann Arlaud, Grâce à Dieu
Grégory Gadebois, J'accuse
Louis Garrel, J'accuse
Benjamin Lavernhe, Mon inconnue
Denis Ménochet, Grâce à Dieu
-
Best Female Newcomer
Luàna Bajrami, Portrait de la jeune fille en feu
Céleste Brunnquell, Les Éblouis
WINNER: Lyna Khoudri, Papicha
Nina Meurisse, Camille
Mama Sané, Atlantique
-
Best Male Newcomer
Anthony Bajon, Au nom de la terre
Benjamin Lesieur, Hors normes
WINNER: Alexis Manenti, Les Misérables
Liam Pierron, La vie scolaire
Djebril Zonga, Les Misérables
-
Best Animated Film
La fameuse invasion des ours en sicile, Lorenzo Mattotti
Les hirondelles de kaboul, Zabou Breitman
J’ai perdu mon corps, Jérémy Clapin
-
Best Editing
Anny Danché, Florent Vassault – La Belle Époque
Laure Gardette – Grâce à Dieu
Dorian Rigal-Ansous – Hors normes
Hervé de Luze – J'accuse
Flora Volpelière – Les Misérables
-
Best Cinematography
Nicolas Bolduc – La Belle Époque
Pawel Edelman – J'accuse
Julien Poupard – Les Misérables
Claire Mathon – Portrait de la jeune fille en feu
Irina Lubtchansky – Roubaix, une lumière
-
Best Costumes
Emmanuelle Youchnovski – La Belle Époque
Thierry Delettre – Edmond
WINNER: Pascaline Chavanne – An Officer and A Spy
Alexandra Charles – Jeanne
Dorothée Guiraud – Portrait de la jeune fille en feu
-
Best Production Design
WINNER: Stéphane Rosenbaum – La Belle Époque
Benoît Barouh Le chant du loup
Franck Schwarz – Edmond
Jean Rabasse – J'accuse
Thomas Grézaud – Portrait de la jeune fille en feu
-
Best Original Score
Fatima Al Qadiri – Atlantique
Alexandre Desplat – J’accuse
Dan Levy – J’ai perdu mon corps
Marco Casanova, Kim Chapiron – Les Misérables
Grégoire Hetzel – Roubaix, une lumière
-
Best Sound
Rémi Daru, Séverin Favriau, Jean-Paul Hurier – La Belle Époque
Nicolas Cantin, Thomas Desjonquères, Raphaël Mouterde, Olivier Goinard, Randy Thom – Le chant du loup
Lucian Balibar, Aymeric Devoldère, Cyril Holtz, Niels Barletta – J'accuse
Arnaud Lavaleix, Jérôme Gonthier, Marco Casanova – Les Misérables
Julien Sicart, Valérie Deloof, Daniel Sobrino – Portrait de la jeune fille en feu