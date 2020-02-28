France's Cesar Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 2020 Cesar Awards are now underway, with all eyes on the French academy as it makes its picks for the best in French cinema in the past year.

The first award of the night went to Alexis Manenti as best male newcomer, for his role as the racist cop Chris in Ladj Ly's Les Misérables. Stéphane Rosenbaum won best production design for La Belle Époque, Nicolas Bedos' romantic comedy about a man who tries to escape his life's problems by using a service that allows him to live in the past.



Pascaline Chavanne took best costume design for her work on Roman Polanski's An Officer and a Spy.

This year's Cesars have been dogged with controversy, much of it surrounding director Roman Polanski. His latest film, An Officer and a Spy leads the nominations, with 12 nods, including for best picture and best director. But Polanski himself pulled out of attending the ceremony, saying he feared a "public lynching" by feminist protestors if he went.

On Friday, An Officer And A Spy producer Alain Goldman and star Jean Dujardin also announced they wouldn't be attending the award ceremony. Goldman told AFP “an escalation of inappropriate and violent language and behavior" towards Polanski was the reason.

One of France's leading feminist organizations, Osez le féminisme! (Dare feminism!) did indeed organize a major protest outside the Salle Pleyel, where the ceremony was held, calling on demonstrators to attend via a call on their website and Facebook page. They were joined by several other activist groups. They are outraged that the French academy is honoring Polanski, who they see as a sex criminal. The protestors, who carried banners inscribed with the names of filmmakers suspected of sexual assault or rape, including Polanski and Luc Besson, were dispersed by police.

The 87-year-old director and Oscar winner has been a fugitive from U.S. justice since 1978 for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl. In recent years a number of other women have come forward accusing Polanski of sexual assault, most involving alleged incidents dating back decades. Polanski has denied all the new allegations against him.

Earlier this month, the French Film Academy's board of directors abruptly announced their collective resignation, complaining about the lack of diversity among this year's nominees and a general lack of transparency, particularly fiscal transparency, within the organization.

The board's resignation was triggered by an open letter to French newspaper Le Monde, signed by some 400 of the country's leading filmmakers, which called the Academy's leadership dysfunctional and "a vestige of an era that we would like to be over, that of an elitist and closed system."

The Academy said it would hold a general assembly of its members after this year's Cesars to elect a new board.