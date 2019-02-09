Chelsea Peretti Returns to Top Comedians Social Media Ranking Amid Final ‘Brooklyn Nine Nine’ Appearance
The chart ranks the most popular comedians based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
A quartet of comedians re-enter The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart dated Feb. 13, but they’re all chasing Kevin Hart, who remains at No. 1 for the seventh week in a row.
The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Feb. 5.
The comedians in question returning to the chart: Trevor Noah, Desi Banks, Chelsea Peretti and Michael Blackson at Nos. 7-10, respectively.
They replace Colleen Ballinger, Amanda Seales, Bill Maher and Jess Hilarious.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.
-
10. Michael Blackson
Last week: -
-
9. Chelsea Peretti
Last week: -
An 82 percent boost in all social media engagement was the result of Peretti’s final episode of Brooklyn Nine Nine, which she departed after the Jan. 31 airing of the newly resurrected sitcom. “Thank you America!” she tweeted shortly after the episode, showing a screenshot of her character’s name trending on Twitter.
-
8. Desi Banks
Last week: -
-
7. Trevor Noah
Last week: -
-
6. D.L. Hughley
Last week: 5
-
5. Rickey Smiley
Last week: 9
-
4. Ricky Gervais
Last week: 7
-
3. Tommy Chong
Last week: 2
-
2. Joe Rogan
Last week: 3
-
1. Kevin Hart
Last week: 1
Hart’s top two photos on Instagram, which earned over 3 million favorites between them, featured the actor/comedian with Jackie Chan and another of him on the field following the Feb. 3 Super Bowl, at which the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3.