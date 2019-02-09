Chelsea Peretti Returns to Top Comedians Social Media Ranking Amid Final ‘Brooklyn Nine Nine’ Appearance

A quartet of comedians re-enter The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart dated Feb. 13, but they’re all chasing Kevin Hart, who remains at No. 1 for the seventh week in a row.

The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Feb. 5.

The comedians in question returning to the chart: Trevor Noah, Desi Banks, Chelsea Peretti and Michael Blackson at Nos. 7-10, respectively.

They replace Colleen Ballinger, Amanda Seales, Bill Maher and Jess Hilarious.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.