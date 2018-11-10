Chelsea Peretti Returns to Top Comedians Social Media Ranking Following Voting Tweet

6:50 AM 11/10/2018

by Kevin Rutherford

The chart ranks the most popular comedians based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.

Chelsea Peretti's Nov. 2 tweet encouraging her followers to vote in the U.S. midterm elections sparks her return, at No. 8, to The Hollywood Reporter's Top Comedians chart dated Nov. 14.

The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Nov. 14.

Peretti isn't the only comedian to re-enter the chart; Bill Maher (No. 6) and Kathy Griffin (No. 9) also return.

Kevin Hart, meanwhile, leads the list for the fourth week in a row, while Joe Rogan rises 3-2.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.

  • 10. Michael Blackson

    Last week: 9

  • 9. Kathy Griffin

    Last week: -

  • 8. Chelsea Peretti

    Last week: -

    Peretti's Nov. 2 tweet encouraging her followers to vote – "Vote like a bunch of school children were shot and a bunch of other children were put into camps indefinitely," a portion reads – launches her back onto the chart at No. 8 (521,000 favorites and 142,000 retweets to her account in all, plus 15,000 new followers).

  • 7. D.L. Hughley

    Last week: 4

  • 6. Bill Maher

    Last week: -

  • 5. Colleen Ballinger

    Last week: 8

  • 4. Jessica Robin Moore

    Last week: 5

  • 3. Tommy Chong

    Last week: 2

  • 2. Joe Rogan

    Last week: 3

    "#SoberOctober is about to give in to #NoRememberNovember," joked Rogan with an Instagram selfie of the comedian/podcaster holding a glass of wine after refraining from drinking throughout the entirety of October. The post, which gathered 412,000 favorites, helped to drive a 69 percent jump in overall social media engagement to his accounts.

  • 1. Kevin Hart

    Last week: 1