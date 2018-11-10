Chelsea Peretti Returns to Top Comedians Social Media Ranking Following Voting Tweet

Chelsea Peretti's Nov. 2 tweet encouraging her followers to vote in the U.S. midterm elections sparks her return, at No. 8, to The Hollywood Reporter's Top Comedians chart dated Nov. 14.

The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Nov. 14.

Peretti isn't the only comedian to re-enter the chart; Bill Maher (No. 6) and Kathy Griffin (No. 9) also return.

Kevin Hart, meanwhile, leads the list for the fourth week in a row, while Joe Rogan rises 3-2.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.