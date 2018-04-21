Chris Evans Zooms to No. 1 on Top Actors Social Media Ranking

Three weeks, three new No. 1s on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart.

A week after debuting on the April 18-dated chart at No. 17, Chris Evans shoots to No. 1 on the April 25-dated list, spending his first week atop the social media ranking.

The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended April 17.

Evans leads Zendaya, who moves 22-2, on the chart, followed by Dwayne Johnson, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Hamill in the top five.

John Krasinski, the previous week’s No. 1, falls to No. 7.

See the top 10 below (and for the full 25-position chart, pick up the THR issue dated April 25), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.