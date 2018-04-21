Chris Evans Zooms to No. 1 on Top Actors Social Media Ranking
The chart ranks the most popular actors based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Three weeks, three new No. 1s on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart.
A week after debuting on the April 18-dated chart at No. 17, Chris Evans shoots to No. 1 on the April 25-dated list, spending his first week atop the social media ranking.
The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended April 17.
Evans leads Zendaya, who moves 22-2, on the chart, followed by Dwayne Johnson, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Hamill in the top five.
John Krasinski, the previous week’s No. 1, falls to No. 7.
See the top 10 below (and for the full 25-position chart, pick up the THR issue dated April 25), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.
10. Priyanka Chopra
Last week: 10
9. Kevin Hart
Last week: 5
8. Will Smith
Last week: 13
7. John Krasinski
Last week: 1
6. Tommy Chong
Last week: 9
5. Mark Hamill
Last week: 15
"@HamillHimself could tweet out a full stop and still get a million retweets," tweeted one Twitter user. Hamill's response? To tweet a photo of a stop sign, adding, "Only YOU can make this happen #twittertest." The tweet had 76,000 retweets (75,000) in the chart tracking week as of press time since its April 15 posting.
4. Robert Downey Jr.
Last week: 7
3. Dwayne Johnson
Last week: 2
2. Zendaya
Last week: 22
Zendaya achieves her highest-charting position on Top Actors since ruling the Oct. 17, 2017, chart thanks to a 137 percent boost in likes on Twitter, earning two of the top-performing tweets on the service by an actor in the tracking week in the process. One was a direct quote of Chance the Rapper, who tweeted April 13, "I like going to Target." Her response? "My life in one tweet."
1. Chris Evans
Last week: 17
A week after debuting on Top Actors at No. 17, Evans shoots to No. 1 with the most-favorited tweet by an actor in the tracking week: an April 11 tweet (572,000 likes and 111,000 retweets) for National Pet Day showing the moment he met his own dog.