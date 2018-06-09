Chris Hayes, Jake Tapper Rule Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking
The chart ranks the most popular TV personalities based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Chris Hayes leads The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart for a second week in a row and third week overall, ruling the June 13-dated ranking over Jake Tapper and Tyra Banks.
The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended June 6.
Jimmy Kimmel and Gordon Ramsay re-enter the chart at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, while Mike Huckabee, James Corden, Bill Maher, Jimmy Fallon and Lawrence O’Donnell round out the top 10.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.
10. Lawrence O'Donnell
Last week: -
9. Jimmy Fallon
Last week: 9
8. Bill Maher
Last week: -
7. James Corden
Last week: -
6. Mike Huckabee
Last week: 4
5. Gordon Ramsay
Last week: -
4. Jimmy Kimmel
Last week: -
“What @TheRealRoseanne said is indefensible, but angrily attacking a woman who is obviously not well does no good for anyone,” Kimmel tweeted May 30. "Please take a breath and remember that mental health issues are real. The Roseanne I know could probably use some compassion and help right now.” The tweet was his most-shared and helped him to boosts in all Twitter metrics.
3. Tyra Banks
Last week: 8
2. Jake Tapper
Last week: 3
On May 30, 2012, Donald Trump tweeted, “Perhaps @BarackObama’s biggest shortcoming as President is he failed to unite the country.” Tapper resurrected the tweet on its sixth birthday, wishing it a “happy 6 year anniversary,” the post gathering 127,000 favorites.
1. Chris Hayes
Last week: 1