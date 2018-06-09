Chris Hayes, Jake Tapper Rule Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking

Chris Hayes leads The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart for a second week in a row and third week overall, ruling the June 13-dated ranking over Jake Tapper and Tyra Banks.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended June 6.

Jimmy Kimmel and Gordon Ramsay re-enter the chart at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, while Mike Huckabee, James Corden, Bill Maher, Jimmy Fallon and Lawrence O’Donnell round out the top 10.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.