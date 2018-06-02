Chris Hayes Retakes Lead of Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking
The MSNBC host has led the chart, which ranks the most popular TV personalities based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, for two weeks.
Chris Hayes returns to No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart (dated June 6) for a second week and the first time since June 2017.
The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended May 29.
Hayes reigns over Steve Harvey, who leaps 7-2, and Jake Tapper, followed by a pair of Mikes – Huckabee and Rowe.
Additionally, late night hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon re-enter the chart at Nos. 6 and 9, respectively.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.
-
10. Trevor Noah
Last week: 8
-
9. Jimmy Fallon
Last week: -
-
8. Tyra Banks
Last week: 1
-
7. Chelsea Handler
Last week: 4
-
6. Stephen Colbert
Last week: -
-
5. Mike Rowe
Last week: -
-
4. Mike Huckabee
Last week: 5
-
3. Jake Tapper
Last week: 3
-
2. Steve Harvey
Last week: 7
The week’s top-performing Facebook post by an actor, comedian or TV personality was Harvey’s May 25 video of Matthew Hashimoto’s singing performance on the season finale of FOX’s Showtime at the Apollo. Harvey wrote in the post, which was shared 118,000 times, that Hashimoto’s performance “gave us chills.”
-
1. Chris Hayes
Last week: 2
Hayes’ first week at No. 1 since last June (he’s spent four weeks at No. 2 in the meantime) comes thanks to a boost of 43 percent in Twitter likes (644,000 total) and garnering 225,000 retweets (up 80 percent). The All In with Chris Hayes host, ever the prolific tweeter, co-hosted with Joy Reid a town hall in Philadelphia on May 29 called Everyday Racism in America and also weighed in on the Roseanne Barr Twitter controversy, tweeting May 29, “Roseanne’s problem turned out to be that she far too authentically represented the actual worldview of a significant chunk of Trump base.”