Chris Hayes Retakes Lead of Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking

Chris Hayes returns to No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart (dated June 6) for a second week and the first time since June 2017.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended May 29.

Hayes reigns over Steve Harvey, who leaps 7-2, and Jake Tapper, followed by a pair of Mikes – Huckabee and Rowe.

Additionally, late night hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon re-enter the chart at Nos. 6 and 9, respectively.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.